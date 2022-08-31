San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and predictions

The San Diego Padres (72-59) and San Francisco Giants (61-67) meet Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET to close out a 3-game series at Oracle Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Padres vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: San Diego leads 10-5

San Diego has struggled on the road since midsummer but has taken the first 2 games in this series and is 4-1 on its current road trip. A Friar’s offense that produced just 1.50 runs per game from Aug. 18-24 has rebounded to crank out 6.80 RPG in 5 games since.

The Giants have lost 6 straight games. San Francisco owns a bloated 4.56 ERA and1.52 WHIP over that losing streak. The Giants are just 10-16 in August.

Padres at Giants projected starters

RHP Joe Musgrove vs. LHP Alex Wood

Musgrove (8-6, 2.96 ERA) owns a 1.05 WHIP, 1.8 BB/9 and 8.7 K/9 through 142 2/3 IP across 23 starts.

Was touched up for 5 R (2 ER) on 8 hits in 3 2/3 IP in his last start Friday at the Kansas City Royals

Has allowed 2 ER in his last 26 IP against San Francisco

Wood (8-11, 5.00 ERA) is lined up for his 26th start. He has a 1.24 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 9.0 K/9 through 126 IP.

Is coming off back-to-back clunkers, having allowed 7 runs Aug. 19 at the Colorado Rockies and 8 runs Friday at the Minnesota Twins

Has been quite good against San Diego this season with a 3.05 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 4 starts

Padres at Giants odds and lines

Lines last updated at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Money line: Padres -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Giants +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

Padres -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Giants +120 (bet $100 to win $120) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Padres -1.5 (+115) | Giants +1.5 (-140)

Padres -1.5 (+115) | Giants +1.5 (-140) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Padres at Giants picks and predictions

Prediction

Padres 4, Giants 3

The Giants are a lean in a vacuum with this pricing. However, they are 2-10 with a .589 OPS in their last dozen games. San Francisco is also tougher against left-handers (.745 OPS) than right-handers (.687).

PASS.

Worth a LINE WATCH due to some San Diego bullpen fatigue. Take the Giants +1.5 if you can get them at -140 or better.

We’ve seen some baked-in Under to this match-up but have been cautious to dive in due to pricing. That changes for this Wednesday matinee.

Both starters have good numbers against the batters they’ll see tonight. Wood, in particular, has significantly better expected-ERA figures. On a cool day in pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, consider a partial-unit play on the UNDER 7.5 (-112). Go in with full ammunition at -105 or better.

