ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZyHCT_0hcZhs9Y00

The San Diego Padres (72-59) and San Francisco Giants (61-67) meet Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET to close out a 3-game series at Oracle Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Padres vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: San Diego leads 10-5

San Diego has struggled on the road since midsummer but has taken the first 2 games in this series and is 4-1 on its current road trip. A Friar’s offense that produced just 1.50 runs per game from Aug. 18-24 has rebounded to crank out 6.80 RPG in 5 games since.

The Giants have lost 6 straight games. San Francisco owns a bloated 4.56 ERA and1.52 WHIP over that losing streak. The Giants are just 10-16 in August.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Padres at Giants projected starters

RHP Joe Musgrove vs. LHP Alex Wood

Musgrove (8-6, 2.96 ERA) owns a 1.05 WHIP, 1.8 BB/9 and 8.7 K/9 through 142 2/3 IP across 23 starts.

  • Was touched up for 5 R (2 ER) on 8 hits in 3 2/3 IP in his last start Friday at the Kansas City Royals
  • Has allowed 2 ER in his last 26 IP against San Francisco

Wood (8-11, 5.00 ERA) is lined up for his 26th start. He has a 1.24 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 9.0 K/9 through 126 IP.

  • Is coming off back-to-back clunkers, having allowed 7 runs Aug. 19 at the Colorado Rockies and 8 runs Friday at the Minnesota Twins
  • Has been quite good against San Diego this season with a 3.05 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 4 starts

Padres at Giants odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:40 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Padres -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Giants +120 (bet $100 to win $120)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Padres -1.5 (+115) | Giants +1.5 (-140)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Padres at Giants picks and predictions

Prediction

Padres 4, Giants 3

The Giants are a lean in a vacuum with this pricing. However, they are 2-10 with a .589 OPS in their last dozen games. San Francisco is also tougher against left-handers (.745 OPS) than right-handers (.687).

PASS.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

Worth a LINE WATCH due to some San Diego bullpen fatigue. Take the Giants +1.5 if you can get them at -140 or better.

We’ve seen some baked-in Under to this match-up but have been cautious to dive in due to pricing. That changes for this Wednesday matinee.

Both starters have good numbers against the batters they’ll see tonight. Wood, in particular, has significantly better expected-ERA figures. On a cool day in pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, consider a partial-unit play on the UNDER 7.5 (-112). Go in with full ammunition at -105 or better.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL insider predicts big jump in wins for Panthers

Can the Carolina Panthers be 2022’s version of the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals? At least one NFL insider believes they could. During a recent segment on Good Morning Football, Fox Sports senior national writer and NFL Network personality Peter Schrager picked the Panthers as his team to make a Bengals-like jump during the upcoming campaign. He started off his reasoning by shouting out two studs Carolina was largely without last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' updated 53-man roster after latest waiver claims

The Chicago Bears’ roster has undergone plenty of changes over the last few days. The Bears claimed seven players off of waivers, including offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, nose tackle Armon Watts and most recently wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Receiver N’Keal Harry was also placed on injured reserve as he recovers from ankle surgery.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' salary cap space following roster cuts, practice squad additions

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2022 NFL season just a little tight against the salary cap. The team has assembled their 53-man roster and their 16-man practice squad. With the regular season on the doorstep, the team will find itself with little salary cap space. The Top-51 rule will expire on Tuesday, Sep. 6th at which point all NFL teams will need to be salary cap compliant. Thankfully, Kansas City isn’t one of the five teams currently projected to be in the red (Rams, Lions, Patriots, Jets and Giants).
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Denver releases former Vols' linebacker

Denver released former Vol outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo. Kongbo was released as the Broncos finalized its 53-man active roster ahead of the 2022 season. He played for the Vols from 2016-18 after transferring from Arizona Western College. Kongbo began his collegiate career at Wyoming. The former Vol has never appeared...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Musgrove
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

O.J. Howard may quickly find himself starting for the Texans

It was no secret entering the cut down deadline that the Houston Texans needed to find help for Davis Mills. Specifically, their tight end group and wide receivers represented some of the shallowest in the entire NFL. The team was only rostering four wide receivers and two tight ends, a rather unacceptable situation in today’s pass heavy league and with the burden already placed on Mills to perform this year in what amounts to a full-season audition to become the team’s franchise quarterback.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars hosted two players for visits on Thursday

As their final roster is taking shape, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still making every effort to acquire any talent that might help them win games in 2022. The cuts they made this week to take the roster from 80 to 53 players were brutal, but they’ve kept their eyes out for more talent from across the league that might have the potential to make an impact in their system.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy