Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sticky, stinky situation: Memphis truck crash leaves hundred of bottles' worth of cheesy pasta sauce spilled on highway
Members of the cleanup crew wore boots as though they were walking in the snow, as they worked to clear the highway in the Tennessee summer heat.
Expect A Shortage Of Tomato Products Like Ketchup, Sauce, And Salsa
Farmers are warning America’s grocery shoppers that tomato products, such as pasta sauce, ketchup, and the like will probably experience a shortage. That’s because severe weather along with inflation are both impacting the country’s main supplier. At the height of the season, California typically produces 2,000,000,000 tomatoes...
TODAY.com
Trucks spill tomatoes, Alfredo sauce on separate highways: ‘Final Pastanation’
A pair of recent highway accidents created quite a saucy — and slippery — situation in different parts of the country. The first accident happened on Monday in Vacaville, California, where a truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed following a chain-reaction accident near Highway 80. Tomatoes were strewn about several lanes of Northern California traffic after a big-rig hauling tomatoes went through the center divide, according to California Highway Patrol.
Holy Tomato! Big Rig Crashes and Sends Thousands of Tomatoes Flying on Interstate
An accident left California drivers in for a tomato-filled nightmare early Monday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Street Shutdown Participant Pantsed By A Mustang
Street takeovers are all about throwing caution to the wind and sticking it to authority, but sometimes that recklessness costs participants big. Case in point: a guy who was close to the action during a takeover event in Sacramento, California was not only run over by a Ford Mustang as he tried filming right next to the car turning smokey donuts, the rear drive wheels pantsed him right in front of the crowd.
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
'Deadliest Catch' Shows Us Working Life on a Ship, From the Barracks to the Quarters
On the Discovery Channel’s hit series, Deadliest Catch, we watch as fishermen in Alaska work to make a living. This forces them into deadly waters (which is where the show gets its name), as they must fish through some truly life-threatening conditions. It takes generations and years of experience to become a captain.
Internet in Tears Over Three-Legged Gator Seen Strolling Outside Topgolf
"Tell me this is not the most Florida f**king s**t you've ever seen," Amanda Leigh said in her viral TikTok video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Woman Tries to Beat Drunk Driving Test by Irish Folk Dancing: Video
"You sound like my f**king ballet coach," Amy Harrington said to a deputy in the body camera footage.
A wedding videographer filmed a bear preying on a moose—during the groom’s vows
Moose calves are generally vulnerable to grizzly bear predation. Anchor Lee/UnsplashThe grizzly made the dinner announcement a little too early.
Don't Even Think About Putting Ketchup On A Hot Dog
Even Barack Obama says no one past the age of 8 should do it.
Border patrol: 9 migrants die crossing swift Texas river
Officials on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border searched for more victims Saturday after at least nine migrants died while trying to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande river, a dangerous border-crossing attempt in an area where the water level had risen by more than 2 feet in a single day. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials discovered the victims near Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday, following days of heavy rains. U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered three, according to a CBP statement. It is one of the deadliest drownings on the U.S.-Mexico border in recent history. The river, which was a little more than 3 feet (90 centimeters) deep at the start of the week, reached more than 5 feet (1.5 meters) on Thursday, and the water was flowing five times faster than usual, according to the National Weather Service. “There was much more water in the river after that rain, and there was more rain upstream, which adds to the flow,” said NWS meteorologist Bob Fogarty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mom’s ‘tuck and roll’ carpool line tutorial strikes a chord with parents
One Texas mom is sharing a hilarious public service announcement about the nightmare that is the school drop-off line. In a now-viral TikTok video, Lateasha Witherspoon, with the help of her sons, Jason, 8, and Jeremiah, 6, demonstrates how to quickly exit a vehicle. “First things first, put your kids...
Ticked-Off Bull Escapes Pen, Causes Absolute Chaos at Florida Rodeo: VIDEO
In wild news from Florida, a bull terrorized a crowd at a Tampa rodeo recently when it escaped its pen and ran into the stands. At the Florida State Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 27, the bull broke loose during an event. Apparently, handlers were trying to line two bulls up next to each other at the gate when one bucked against the other, shoving it out of the way. The bull then launched itself into the stands, sending the crowd screaming and scattering towards the exits.
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors Together
Sunshine Mobile Home Park showers homeowners with free flowersSunshine Mobile Home Park. The space coast is home to Sunshine Mobile Home Park, a cozy affordable housing property located in Cocoa, where homeowners can enjoy the Florida sun and good neighbors. Recently, the community's manager wanted to give something back to the residents, so she hosted a park-wide initiative to plant flowers throughout the community.
A Canadian Visited A Florida Store & Called Out All Bizarre Things She Saw On TikTok (VIDEO)
It's widely known that Northerners come to Florida, whether it be seasonally or just for a regular vacation. One TikToker from Hamilton, Ontario went to a store in Tampa and revealed the wildest things she saw there. The woman, whose handle is @flyingkaylee, identifies as a flight attendant for Swoop...
The 5 worst states for fishing and why anglers should avoid them
Some waters simply aren’t made for fishing. While a few states enjoy plenty of thriving fishing holes, other areas have little to offer anglers. Ever wondered which states are the absolute worst for fishing? Opinions on this controversial topic differ based on the kind of fishing a person prefers, but a 2021 study by Lawn Love sheds light on general rankings for each state. The study analyzed data from Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods to rank all 50 states. Factors such as community activity, access to water sources and fishing gear, and fishing license costs all influenced the...
Watch: The terrifying moment swimming dog disturbs herd of manatees
The story broke on Orange Beach, Ala on Tuesday that a dog swimming in the bay disturbed some manatees and was almost washed away by the wave they created. The dog, a retriever-type called Flip, quickly returned to shore when her owner called, “a little shaken up but otherwise ok.”
Venison Chorizo Torta With Roasted Poblanos and Carmelized Onions
For a few years during my tenure as a line cook at The Elk Public House in Spokane, Washington, we offered a chorizo torta—a chorizo sausage patty chargrilled and topped with melted, gooey queso and roasted poblano peppers, all served atop a sliced Telera roll with chipotle mayo. The sandwich was a major hit. For this recipe, I wanted to create something similar but incorporate ground venison instead of pork.
Comments / 0