Vacaville, CA

TODAY.com

Trucks spill tomatoes, Alfredo sauce on separate highways: ‘Final Pastanation’

A pair of recent highway accidents created quite a saucy — and slippery — situation in different parts of the country. The first accident happened on Monday in Vacaville, California, where a truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed following a chain-reaction accident near Highway 80. Tomatoes were strewn about several lanes of Northern California traffic after a big-rig hauling tomatoes went through the center divide, according to California Highway Patrol.
MEMPHIS, TN
Motorious

Street Shutdown Participant Pantsed By A Mustang

Street takeovers are all about throwing caution to the wind and sticking it to authority, but sometimes that recklessness costs participants big. Case in point: a guy who was close to the action during a takeover event in Sacramento, California was not only run over by a Ford Mustang as he tried filming right next to the car turning smokey donuts, the rear drive wheels pantsed him right in front of the crowd.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Law & Crime

‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle

Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Border patrol: 9 migrants die crossing swift Texas river

Officials on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border searched for more victims Saturday after at least nine migrants died while trying to cross the rain-swollen Rio Grande river, a dangerous border-crossing attempt in an area where the water level had risen by more than 2 feet in a single day. U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials discovered the victims near Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday, following days of heavy rains. U.S. officials recovered six bodies, while Mexican teams recovered three, according to a CBP statement. It is one of the deadliest drownings on the U.S.-Mexico border in recent history. The river, which was a little more than 3 feet (90 centimeters) deep at the start of the week, reached more than 5 feet (1.5 meters) on Thursday, and the water was flowing five times faster than usual, according to the National Weather Service. “There was much more water in the river after that rain, and there was more rain upstream, which adds to the flow,” said NWS meteorologist Bob Fogarty.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Ticked-Off Bull Escapes Pen, Causes Absolute Chaos at Florida Rodeo: VIDEO

In wild news from Florida, a bull terrorized a crowd at a Tampa rodeo recently when it escaped its pen and ran into the stands. At the Florida State Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 27, the bull broke loose during an event. Apparently, handlers were trying to line two bulls up next to each other at the gate when one bucked against the other, shoving it out of the way. The bull then launched itself into the stands, sending the crowd screaming and scattering towards the exits.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Laura Slawny

Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors Together

Sunshine Mobile Home Park showers homeowners with free flowersSunshine Mobile Home Park. The space coast is home to Sunshine Mobile Home Park, a cozy affordable housing property located in Cocoa, where homeowners can enjoy the Florida sun and good neighbors. Recently, the community's manager wanted to give something back to the residents, so she hosted a park-wide initiative to plant flowers throughout the community.
COCOA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 5 worst states for fishing and why anglers should avoid them

Some waters simply aren’t made for fishing. While a few states enjoy plenty of thriving fishing holes, other areas have little to offer anglers. Ever wondered which states are the absolute worst for fishing? Opinions on this controversial topic differ based on the kind of fishing a person prefers, but a 2021 study by Lawn Love sheds light on general rankings for each state.  The study analyzed data from Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods to rank all 50 states. Factors such as community activity, access to water sources and fishing gear, and fishing license costs all influenced the...
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Venison Chorizo Torta With Roasted Poblanos and Carmelized Onions

For a few years during my tenure as a line cook at The Elk Public House in Spokane, Washington, we offered a chorizo torta—a chorizo sausage patty chargrilled and topped with melted, gooey queso and roasted poblano peppers, all served atop a sliced Telera roll with chipotle mayo. The sandwich was a major hit. For this recipe, I wanted to create something similar but incorporate ground venison instead of pork.
SPOKANE, WA

