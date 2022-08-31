Read full article on original website
Related
College GameDay Fans Are Making the Same Joke About New Anchor Jess Sims’ Outfit
Today (September 3) is a big day for NCAA football and its fans. Not only is it officially Week 1 of college football but it’s also the start of the 36th season of College GameDay. To add to that excitement, GameDay introduced a brand new on-site reporter and personality, Peloton instructor and sports reporter, Jess Sims.
No. 21 Ole Miss Ground Game Makes Quick Work of Troy in Season Debut
The Rebels' rushing attack didn't meet much resistance on Saturday.
Comments / 0