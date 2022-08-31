Read full article on original website
Is It Against The Law To Drive Barefoot In North Dakota?
A lot of people do. Not me, to be honest feet absolutely disgust me. Most people have plenty of fungi associated with their feet and walking around barefoot certainly doesn't help that. Let's be honest, most people don't vacuum and clean their vehicles as often as they should. My hand...
AAA Offers ‘Tow To Go’ FREE RIDES This Weekend In ND
According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) 240 people have died in alcohol-related crashes in this state over the past 5 years. AAA aims to aid in decreasing that number over the NEXT 5 Years!. Tow To Go over Holidays, AAA, Drunk Driving, Drunk Driving in North Dakota,...
True Or False? Do We Have Scorpions In North Dakota?
Do we have scorpions in North Dakota? The only scorpions I had heard of before were the ones that "Rock You Like a Hurricane." As far as the little scary creature scorpions, being born and raised in eastern North Dakota, I was thinking FALSE. I've never seen or even heard of somebody in North Dakota with a scorpion encounter before. As it turns out I was WRONG.
kvrr.com
North Dakota ranked hardest working state in U.S.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A 2021 study from WalletHub finds North Dakota is the hardest working state in the nation. The study determined six direct work factors like average workweek hours and the employment rate as well as four indirect factors including commute time and average leisure time spent per day.
Pumpkin patches opening soon in North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It may still feel like summer across much of the region, but pumpkin patches are getting ready to open for their fall seasons over the next couple of weeks. Berry Acres in Minot opens Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck kicks...
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed
(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
New potato disease found in North Dakota, Minnesota fields
LARIMORE, N.D. — The 2022 growing season has been mostly disease-free for potatoes, but farmers got a heads-up during a research session about a potentially damaging fungus that showed up in the Northern Plains this year. The disease, called “rubbery rot,” was seen in North Dakota and Minnesota this...
Popular North Dakota Recreation Lake on Algae Advisory List
We are transitioning into the algae bloom season. Watch where you play in the water.
Ultimate Labor Day Read- The ORIGIN of 150 North Dakota City Names.
In this extended series, I want to share with you the origins of city names across North Dakota as best reported by esteemed Washburn history fanatic Mary Ann Barnes Williams. If you want to check-out the book out yourself it seems to be in circulation or at least available for visitation at the North Dakota State Library.
Erica Thunder named to newly created position in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Erica Thunder has been named the director of diversity and cultural competency at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In her new role, Thunder will assist Native Americans and people of other ethnic backgrounds who are in the criminal system. She will...
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Sometimes size DOES matter and this is a MASSIVE home.
North Dakota Farm Bureau President shares insights on Towner County deaths and current state of farming in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Farm Bureau's President is talking about one of the victims of a triple-murder suicide and sharing updates on how successful farming is looking across the state. Triple Murder Suicide... NDFB President Daryl Lies joined WDAY Midday to speak on both topics. He started with the...
The health of honey bee colonies in North Dakota
It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these […]
North Dakota Country Fest Announces 2nd Artist For 2023
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
The 25 Best Places In North Dakota To Buy A House in 2022
Our friends at NICHE have come up with the best places in the state of North Dakota to purchase that dream home you have always wanted. Buying a home these days isn't easy. It's defiantly a seller's market and interest rates have increased dramatically. A 30-year fixed rate is in the 6 percent range. 15-year loans are around 5%.
North Dakota wheat harvest one third complete
(Bismarck, ND) -- Wheat harvest in North Dakota is one-third complete. The crop report for this week shows a deterioration in soil moisture across the state as farmers work to bring the rest of the crop in. The National Agricultural Statistics Service rates the majority of most major crops in...
North Dakota’s Favorite Fast Food Burger & Restaurant
We love our dead flesh in North Dakota. I would much rather BBQ my own burger at home but sometimes life's hectic pace makes fast food a necessity. In fact, I have to credit a fast food joint for giving me my first opportunity behind a microphone. I"m not sure if it was because they thought I had a good voice for drive-thru or because I was too slow at making burgers. Either way, my time behind the microphone at a Burger King in Grand Forks, North Dakota back when I was in high school eventually led to my career in radio. Coincidence? Maybe, but it certainly gave me some confidence talking to people.
Big Excitement For The Bowhunting Deer Opener In ND
The time has finally come for the kickoff to the first 2022 Fall Archery Season... AND the start of the Deer season in North Dakota. The ND deer bow season officially opens Friday, September 2nd at NOON and continues through January 1, 2023. Deer Season Opener, Bowhunting North Dakota, ND...
19-year-old could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man, if convicted
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 19-year-old Tyler Raines pleaded not-guilty to murder, reckless endangerment and discharge of a firearm in Glen Ullin. If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of a Glen Ullin man. During questioning, a witness testified Raines told law enforcement he shot the victim once. But according to two juveniles who were with Raines at the time of the shooting, he shot twice.
