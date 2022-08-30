(New Braunfels) — The New Braunfels Unicorns used some sustained 1st half drives while keeping the Seguin Matadors offense at bay in a 31-7 win in the Guadalupe River Bowl at Unicorn Stadium on Thursday night. After the Mat offense stalled on their first two drives, the Unicorns got on the board first when junior quarterback Leighton Adams found wide-out Landon Marsh down the middle of the field for a 40 yard TD pass to pay-dirt late in the first quarter. The Matadors would drive down the field on their ensuing drive, but turned the ball over on downs after driving down to the New Braunfels 25 yard line. The Unicorns would take the ball the other way and finish another drive with an 8 yard TD pass from Adams to running back Tyree Johnson for a 14-nothing lead in the 2nd quarter.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO