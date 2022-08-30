Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Luke E. Alex
Luke E. Alex, age 43 of Seguin, passed away on August 24, 2022. Luke was born on April 22, 1979 in Seguin, Texas to Eleisa (Perez) and Frank Edward Alex. Luke is preceded in death by his father, Frank Edward Alex. Survivors include his loving wife of 14 years, Judy...
Juan Seguin School alumni invited to tell their stories
(Seguin) — Did you or anyone you know attend Juan Seguin School? If you are answering yes, then your story is desperately needed to help capture the rich, deep and sometimes complicated history of the Juan Seguin campus in Seguin. The producers of a local documentary project called Historias...
Local woman earns recognition during inaugural Guadalupe County Women of Influence conference
(Seguin) — A local woman’s efforts and impact on the Seguin and Guadalupe County area are not going unnoticed. In fact, her influence as a leader in the community has named her the first ever Guadalupe County Women of Influence Awardee. Deana Henk was recently chosen and awarded by a committee of business leaders from outside of Guadalupe County to receive the inaugural award given by the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented as part of the chamber’s Texas Women of Influence Conference held last week at the Seguin Coliseum.
Matadors Fall to New Braunfels in 110th Guadalupe River Bowl
(New Braunfels) — The New Braunfels Unicorns used some sustained 1st half drives while keeping the Seguin Matadors offense at bay in a 31-7 win in the Guadalupe River Bowl at Unicorn Stadium on Thursday night. After the Mat offense stalled on their first two drives, the Unicorns got on the board first when junior quarterback Leighton Adams found wide-out Landon Marsh down the middle of the field for a 40 yard TD pass to pay-dirt late in the first quarter. The Matadors would drive down the field on their ensuing drive, but turned the ball over on downs after driving down to the New Braunfels 25 yard line. The Unicorns would take the ball the other way and finish another drive with an 8 yard TD pass from Adams to running back Tyree Johnson for a 14-nothing lead in the 2nd quarter.
New Berlin Sausage Festival on tap for this holiday weekend
(New Berlin) – A Labor Day weekend tradition returns to a community south of Seguin. Plans are in place for the annual New Berlin Sausage Festival this Sunday. The event is hosted by both the New Berlin Volunteer Fire Department and the New Berlin Community Club. Rachael Howell, a...
