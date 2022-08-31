Read full article on original website
Navy to Arm Carriers With 1,000 Fifth and Sixth-Generation Stealth Fighters
A new plan released by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday calls for a “family” of manned and unmanned sixth-generation aircraft. The U.S. Navy plans to arm its carriers with more than 1,000 fifth and sixth-generation fighter planes to sustain air superiority, improve sea-based power projection, and strengthen its maritime warfare posture for decades to come.
The Navy’s Drone Build-Up Takes the Fight Below the Surface
The U.S. Navy’s vision for its future fleet involves plans to operate a 500-ship fleet with as many as 150 unmanned systems, marking a substantial move toward paradigm-changing levels of manned-unmanned teaming. The U.S. Navy’s vision for its future fleet involves plans to operate a 500-ship fleet with as...
How Spy-6 Radar Is Enhancing the Navy’s Next Destroyer
The cornerstone of the Flight III upgrade is the addition of a paradigm-changing AN/SPY-6 (V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar system. Several years ago the U.S. Navy put as many as ten DDG 51 Flight III guided-missile destroyers on contract to help catapult the service into a new dimension of maritime attack capability, as the ships have improved weapons, better computing, longer range, and a more sensitive radar system.
Franchetti sworn in as vice chief of naval operations
Adm. Lisa Franchetti took the helm as the Navy’s 42nd vice chief of naval operations during a ceremony Friday. In addition to taking on the Navy’s second-highest uniformed position, Franchetti received her fourth star prior to replacing outgoing vice chief of naval operations Adm. William Lescher. Lescher became...
This sailor is the first woman to serve as chief of the boat
The Navy has selected the first woman to serve as a chief of the boat — the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding and executive officers of a submarine. Master Chief Information Systems Technician (Submarine) Angela Koogler, who joined the Navy in 2002, became the chief of the boat for nuclear ballistic missile submarine Louisiana Aug. 22. The submarine is based out of Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Washington.
Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber
The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines
A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
Why An Officer On EC-135C Doomsday Planes Packed A Revolver
Courtesy of Robert HopkinsWhile it may seem like a fictional detail from a Cold War thriller, select crew did pack pistols aboard Air Force Looking Glass jets.
Ukraine’s MiG-29s Shown Firing U.S. AGM-88 Missiles In Stunning Cockpit Video
Ukrainian Air Force ScreencapFor the first time, video has emerged showing Ukrainian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters firing AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missiles in combat.
Replace Navy ship’s Confederate name with that of an immigrant oceanographer
This week, a commission to rename military assets that commemorate members of the Confederacy released recommendations to rename, relocate or remove a handful of buildings, monuments and roads at the United States Military Academy and the United States Naval Academy. This is the second report of the commission, following the first report that recommended renaming nine Army bases with Confederate namesakes and preceding a third report that will provide recommendations for two Navy ships, the cruiser USS Chancellorsville ― named for a Confederate battle victory ― and the oceanographic survey ship USNS Maury.
Pearl Harbor tests new workflow to boost timely submarine repair
PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD, Hawaii — The U.S. Navy’s westernmost naval shipyard is revamping its processes and its collaboration between departments in a bid to finish more submarine repair work on time, the commanding officer said. The Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility is fundamentally rethinking...
Coast Guard cutter seizes $20 million in illicit drugs in Gulf of Oman
U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter Glen Harris confiscated roughly $20 million in illegal drugs from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman Tuesday. The Glen Harris, which was conducting a patrol under Combined Task Force 150, seized 2,980 kilograms of hashish and 320 kilograms of amphetamine tablets. The Coast Guard vessel has participated in other drug seizures this year, including a May incident in which $11 million worth of heroin was seized from a fishing vessel.
A Nuclear Upgrade Will Keep the B-2 Bomber Deadly for Decades
A recent upgrade to America’s stealth bomber keeps it in the nuclear game. Although the U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit strategic bomber will eventually be superseded by the upcoming B-21 Raider bomber, America’s flying branch is outfitting the world’s stealthiest bomber with new munitions to give the platform more capabilities and afford commanders greater flexibility.
Military families sickened by toxic Hawaii water sue US government
Four military families are suing the U.S. government, alleging the military’s negligence caused the release of fuel that contaminated their drinking water and sickened their families in Hawaii, and that it failed to provide adequate medical care. This is the first federal lawsuit filed against the government in conjunction...
The U.S. Is Stocking Up on Upgraded Fighter Jet Missiles
The United States and many of its allies around the globe will be receiving upgraded air-to-air attack missiles. The United States and many of its allies around the globe will be receiving upgraded air-to-air attack missiles. Thanks to a series of software and hardware upgrades, U.S. and allied fighter jets will be equipped with improved guidance and targeting capabilities.
The Navy Is Zeroing in on Amphibious Warfare in the Pacific
The U.S. Navy’s plan for future amphibious warfare is more expansive and ambitious than it was just eight years ago. The U.S. Navy’s plan for future amphibious warfare is more expansive and ambitious than it was just eight years ago, something that is likely a result of rapid developments in unmanned systems and networking, as well as the need to prepare for multi-domain warfare in the Pacific.
AC-130 Gunships Used ‘Big Ass Green Lasers’ During Kabul Evacuation
A composite image showing AC-130 gunships and the Big Ass Green Laser in use during a training exercise. USAF / SOCOMOriginally derived from concert lights, the AC-130J Ghostrider gunships used the lasers to point out and try to drive away potential threats.
US spec ops troops secretly rescue hostage from Africa
U.S. special operations forces rescued a hostage from Africa in a raid this week, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley revealed on Tuesday. The hostage’s identity wasn’t officially released, but reports suggest it may be a Catholic nun from the New Orleans, La. area.
Defense industry to launch inflation relief push in Congress
WASHINGTON ― Defense industry associations are laying the groundwork for a lobbying blitz next week when Congress returns from its summer recess to seek relief for contractors from inflation. The push will be focused on shaping the stopgap funding bill known as a continuing resolution that lawmakers are expected...
PETA flocks to stop Navy’s treatment of sheep
A prominent animal rights group is aiming to pull the wool from the eyes of Defense Department and Navy officials in an effort to end “gruesome and often deadly” decompression sickness tests on sheep and other animals. In a letter sent Thursday to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin,...
