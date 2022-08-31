If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re renting or wanting to freshen up your home, there’s one thing that can always screw up your chances of getting in the way of your goal. If you’re renting and it’s time to move out, getting that precious security deposit back is one of the biggest things on your mind. Chances are, you’ve been poking some holes in your walls thanks to posters, frames, shelves, etc. It may not seem like a lot at the moment, but when moving day comes, it’s an eye sore.

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO