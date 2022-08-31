Ball State Daily News’ Daniel Kehn previews Tennessee’s season-opener with the Cardinals

In a residential area off of Kingston pike is a new hidden gem, Bear Den Books, which is an independent bookstore that opened on July 9. The shop is located at 1200 Kenesaw Avenue, which is in the heart of the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood. This specific neighborhood was one of the first suburbs in Knoxville, and is home to a sizable elementary school.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO