Ball State Daily News’ Daniel Kehn previews Tennessee’s season-opener with the Cardinals

Hooker dazzles in opener, Vols steamroll Ball State
Hendon Hooker totaled four touchdowns and 236 yards to lead the Vols to a 59-10 season-opening win over Ball State. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker entered the 2022 season as a dark horse Heisman candidate. Favored by Vegas at +6600 to start the season, Hooker is on the outside looking in, but stranger things have happened in college football.
Second-half surge leads the Lady Vols past Bowling Green
Tennessee women’s soccer (1-2-1) bounced back from a rough start on the season to defeat Bowling Green (0-2-1) 4-0 following a second half surge. Jaida Thomas once again led the team with two goals in the shutout. Sophomore Taylor Huff also had an impressive outing with a goal and two assists.
Bear Den Books to unite community, encourage literary diversity
In a residential area off of Kingston pike is a new hidden gem, Bear Den Books, which is an independent bookstore that opened on July 9. The shop is located at 1200 Kenesaw Avenue, which is in the heart of the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood. This specific neighborhood was one of the first suburbs in Knoxville, and is home to a sizable elementary school.
Exhibit displays historic Native American artifacts
Throughout the month of August, UT’s McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture has housed Native American artifacts in the “Repatriation of Archaeology & the Native Peoples of Tennessee” exhibit. The collection includes items from a wide array of Native American tribes, including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw,...
