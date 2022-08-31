ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

VolunteerCountry

Watch: Vols Score First Touchdown of 2022

For the first time in 2022, the Vols are on the scoreboard.  Tennessee is up 7-0 after a quick touchdown scored on the first play of Tennessee's first drive on offense. Hendon Hooker threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jalin Hyatt. The touchdown can be watched below.  The Vols got the ball on ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Injury Report: Five Vols Unavailable For Season Opener

Five Vols are unavailable for Thursday night’s season opener against Ball State. Linebacker Juwan Mitchell, tight end Miles Campbell, receiver Chas Nimrod and defensive back’s Dee Williams and De’Shawn Rucker are not dressed out and won’t be available for the game. Mitchell is the biggest loss...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ballstatedailynews.com

Knoxville, Tennessee: From our perspective

Sept. 1, Ball State Daily News News Editor Kyle Smedley, Sports Editor Daniel Kehn, Visual and Photo Editor Amber Pietz and Associate Photo Editor Jacy Bradley traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee to cover Ball State Football's contest against the University of Tennessee, in which the Cardinals fell 59-10. During the trip, the group was able to not only work at a professional level for student media, but further realized their passions in the process.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Four-Star New England Center

Big time basketball talent doesn’t come to mind when someone thinks of Maine, nor have the Vols historically found talent in the Pine Tree State. However, Rick Barnes and his staff went into Maine and snagged a tall tree to add to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star center J.P. Estrella committed to Tennessee over Iowa and Syracuse live on 247sports Youtube.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Second-half surge leads the Lady Vols past Bowling Green

Tennessee women’s soccer (1-2-1) bounced back from a rough start on the season to defeat Bowling Green (0-2-1) 4-0 following a second half surge. Jaida Thomas once again led the team with two goals in the shutout. Sophomore Taylor Huff also had an impressive outing with a goal and two assists.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sinan the Squirrel is nuts about the Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – They say big things come in small packages, and that remains true as the littlest fan of the Tennessee Volunteers may also be the most supportive. If you have been to a Vols game over the past few years, you have probably noticed one animal getting a lot of attention. Sinan the Squirrel, along with his owner/dad Saed Awad, bring plenty of joy and amazement wherever they go.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

OEB Law Game of the Week – Clinton at Oak Ridge Game Notes

Friday’s game of the week features county rivals, well, at least one side calls it a rivalry. Oak Ridge has dominated this series over the years, winning 48 games to 11 for Clinton. In fact, Oak Ridge is on a 12-game winning streak with the last win(s) in the series by Clinton back in 2008 and 2009 (back-to-back wins).
OAK RIDGE, TN
Johnson City Press

High school roundup: Trojans topple Pioneers in Region 1-5A opener

MORRISTOWN — Tison Johnson rushed for three touchdowns to lead Morristown West to a 31-9 victory over David Crockett in the Region 1-5A football opener for both teams at Burke-Toney Stadium. Johnson had an 11-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Crockett answered with a 79-yard drive, capped...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

UT Gameday fashion for all ages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Fashion Time in Tennessee. UT orange is being rocked all season long and we want to make sure you look the part. Josie’s Boutique has been named Knoxville’s Best Boutique in City View Magazine and #1 Women’s Clothing Store in Knoxville. With that title, it is no secret why they are so successful. The store is owned and operated by a mother-daughter team that has been catering to all women’s shapes, sizes, and age for over 20 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Maryville Sept. 2-4

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Maryville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. Even see something to do for Labor Day. Maryville Farmers’ Market. These markets are all over East Tennessee...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

$582 million lithium plant coming to Etowah

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
ETOWAH, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Pastor Arnold to be UT Knox First Distinguished Community Leader Lecturer

KNOXVILLE, TN — It just makes good sense. Bring into the classroom those who are successfully doing the work in the communities in the field of study being taught to the student. The advantage to the student to learn from the masters along with the theories and models in the textbooks can only make them better in their fields of study.
KNOXVILLE, TN

