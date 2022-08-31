Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Tennessee glides past season opener opponent Ball State in big offensive display
Tennessee handled its first game of the season with ease Thursday night, defeating Ball State 59-10 in a bright display of the Vols’ new and improved offense. While still early, the Vols showed flashes of greatness on both sides of the ball and gave fans a lot to look forward to this season.
Watch: Vols Score First Touchdown of 2022
For the first time in 2022, the Vols are on the scoreboard. Tennessee is up 7-0 after a quick touchdown scored on the first play of Tennessee's first drive on offense. Hendon Hooker threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jalin Hyatt. The touchdown can be watched below. The Vols got the ball on ...
rockytopinsider.com
Injury Report: Five Vols Unavailable For Season Opener
Five Vols are unavailable for Thursday night’s season opener against Ball State. Linebacker Juwan Mitchell, tight end Miles Campbell, receiver Chas Nimrod and defensive back’s Dee Williams and De’Shawn Rucker are not dressed out and won’t be available for the game. Mitchell is the biggest loss...
ballstatedailynews.com
Knoxville, Tennessee: From our perspective
Sept. 1, Ball State Daily News News Editor Kyle Smedley, Sports Editor Daniel Kehn, Visual and Photo Editor Amber Pietz and Associate Photo Editor Jacy Bradley traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee to cover Ball State Football's contest against the University of Tennessee, in which the Cardinals fell 59-10. During the trip, the group was able to not only work at a professional level for student media, but further realized their passions in the process.
Top 2023 Forward JP Estrella Commits to Tennessee
Estrella earned more than 20 offers this summer, but stuck with the program that extended an offer before his breakout.
rockytopinsider.com
BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Four-Star New England Center
Big time basketball talent doesn’t come to mind when someone thinks of Maine, nor have the Vols historically found talent in the Pine Tree State. However, Rick Barnes and his staff went into Maine and snagged a tall tree to add to the 2023 recruiting class. Four-star center J.P. Estrella committed to Tennessee over Iowa and Syracuse live on 247sports Youtube.
utdailybeacon.com
Second-half surge leads the Lady Vols past Bowling Green
Tennessee women’s soccer (1-2-1) bounced back from a rough start on the season to defeat Bowling Green (0-2-1) 4-0 following a second half surge. Jaida Thomas once again led the team with two goals in the shutout. Sophomore Taylor Huff also had an impressive outing with a goal and two assists.
Digital tickets leave Tennessee fans concerned before game-opener
This is the first season that the University of Tennessee is requiring digital tickets to all of the games.
WATE
Sinan the Squirrel is nuts about the Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – They say big things come in small packages, and that remains true as the littlest fan of the Tennessee Volunteers may also be the most supportive. If you have been to a Vols game over the past few years, you have probably noticed one animal getting a lot of attention. Sinan the Squirrel, along with his owner/dad Saed Awad, bring plenty of joy and amazement wherever they go.
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee fan to live on Vol Navy boat during football season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greg Boles has been coming to the Vol Navy for more than 20 years, picking up friends along the way. “His kids and my friends have mutual friends, and it was like, ‘hey, this is a reunion,’” said Shannon Stewart. After meeting at...
bbbtv12.com
OEB Law Game of the Week – Clinton at Oak Ridge Game Notes
Friday’s game of the week features county rivals, well, at least one side calls it a rivalry. Oak Ridge has dominated this series over the years, winning 48 games to 11 for Clinton. In fact, Oak Ridge is on a 12-game winning streak with the last win(s) in the series by Clinton back in 2008 and 2009 (back-to-back wins).
Johnson City Press
High school roundup: Trojans topple Pioneers in Region 1-5A opener
MORRISTOWN — Tison Johnson rushed for three touchdowns to lead Morristown West to a 31-9 victory over David Crockett in the Region 1-5A football opener for both teams at Burke-Toney Stadium. Johnson had an 11-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Crockett answered with a 79-yard drive, capped...
Maryville, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Farragut High School football team will have a game with Maryville High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WATE
UT Gameday fashion for all ages
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Fashion Time in Tennessee. UT orange is being rocked all season long and we want to make sure you look the part. Josie’s Boutique has been named Knoxville’s Best Boutique in City View Magazine and #1 Women’s Clothing Store in Knoxville. With that title, it is no secret why they are so successful. The store is owned and operated by a mother-daughter team that has been catering to all women’s shapes, sizes, and age for over 20 years.
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
WATE
6 free things to do in Maryville Sept. 2-4
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Maryville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. Even see something to do for Labor Day. Maryville Farmers’ Market. These markets are all over East Tennessee...
$582 million lithium plant coming to Etowah
Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
Tennessee Tribune
Pastor Arnold to be UT Knox First Distinguished Community Leader Lecturer
KNOXVILLE, TN — It just makes good sense. Bring into the classroom those who are successfully doing the work in the communities in the field of study being taught to the student. The advantage to the student to learn from the masters along with the theories and models in the textbooks can only make them better in their fields of study.
CEO hopes to reopen Knoxville S&S Cafeteria after COVID, inflation-related closure
The S&S Cafeteria on Kingston Pike in Knoxville closed on August 31 after being open for 47 years. However, leaders tell us there may be hope for the restaurant in the future.
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
