JAG Indiana students in Shelby County earn more than three quarters of million dollars in scholarships

Read full article on original website
Related
shelbycountypost.com
Shelby County schools combine for $300, 000 in safety grants
The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved more than $22.9 million in matching state grants, marking the fourth consecutive year of record-breaking school safety investments. The grants will be allocated to 425 schools, which is the largest number of schools to ever apply. “We continue to prioritize investments in...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Teacher of the Year finalists named
The Indiana Department of Education has released its list of the 10 finalists for the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. The IDOE says the program recognizes outstanding teachers throughout Indiana who are making a difference for students. Finalists are selected by a committee, including former Teachers of the Year,...
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville
Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Inflation relief is on its way to Hoosier taxpayers
INDIANA – An additional automatic taxpayer refund is providing individual filers with $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. State Reps. Tim Brown (R-Crawfordsville) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) discuss how the state is able to return this money to Hoosiers and when they should expect it to hit their bank accounts or mailboxes.
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Home-based food vendors reach more customers, thanks to change in Indiana law
INDIANAPOLIS — Food vendors who work from home are now reaching more customers. It's thanks to the cottage food law that took effect in July, allowing most items to be sold online. One local entrepreneur said the new rules have impacted her business. Damaris Contreras loves to bake. "It's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ballstatedailynews.com
Meet the Owner of Delaware County’s ‘Hemp-ire’
On a typical day, Brian Nixon gets to the farm, gets prepared and gets out to the field to start planting or harvesting. With corn, soybeans and hemp across 3,300 acres of land, the workload is always there. Whether he’s cutting freshly-dried beans in blowing winds from lunchtime into the night or shelling corn “until as late as elevators are open,” he said the days can be long and only Mother Nature can tell him when to stop.
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita moves to protect Indiana state employees’ retirement funds from being leveraged for corporate woke causes
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita issued an advisory opinion today affirming that Indiana law requires Indiana Public Retirement System (INPRS) investments to be based solely on the financial interests of Hoosier public employees and retirees. . Such investments may not, under state law, be based upon any so-called environmental,...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
wboi.org
Study the Ancient People of Indiana This Month
Archaeology is the study of ancient humans through their artifacts. Indiana Archeology Month will provide activities designed to connect Hoosiers. to ancient human life that thrived nearby. According to State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, there are more than 75,000 recorded archaeological sites in Indiana, ranging from just an arrowhead to large...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
indyschild.com
5 Indiana Farm Stays – Spend the Night on a Working Farm
Looking for a farm activity that’s a little out of the ordinary? Farm stays are becoming a new trend in overnight accommodations. Spending the night on a farm is fun and educational, and it also gives your family something unique and memorable to talk about for years. Luckily, Indiana...
AES Indiana says electric bills will increase around 12% beginning Sept. 1
The company says prices for natural gas and coal "have increased substantially over the past year" and that AES Indiana will not profit from the higher bills.
wbaa.org
Biden administration delivers $187 million to Indiana for high-speed internet access
More than 50,000 Indiana homes and businesses will get access to high-speed internet through new federal funding. The Biden administration announced this week it will send $187 million to the Hoosier state for broadband expansion. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 relief bill signed into law...
WISH-TV
Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
Indiana coronavirus updates for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WISH-TV
Companies address high levels of lead detected in Indiana water lines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High levels of lead have been detected in the water lines across parts of Indiana. Those levels have prompted health care company CareSource to join forces with a digital safety monitoring company, 120Water, in an effort to clean up the state’s water supply. “Through the...
roadtirement.com
National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association
The National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association (NMLRA) began in 1933 as an association pursuing the active continued use and appreciation of the history of muzzle loading firearms. The Association headquarters are located in a beautiful valley in southern Indiana, Ripley County, next to the village of Friendship. Twice a year, June and September, the valley echoes with hundreds of distinctive sounding black powder gunshot reports. Thousands of men, women and youths register and compete in a wide variety of contests and events.
Colts donated $25,000 to 2 local high schools to pay for athletic trainers
On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts awarded grants to two local high schools to provide nationally certified and state-licensed athletic training care to their student-athletes.
Comments / 0