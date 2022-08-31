Read full article on original website
The Last Worker Preview: Welcome to the Jüngle
A very neat and cool thing about being a millennial is watching an endless parade of news headlines revealing that the dystopian novels I read in high school are effectively a day-to-day reality now. It’s understandable, then, that in answer to that our own generation’s artists have turned around and upped the ante on dystopian fiction by satirizing these horrors that now exist to new levels, whether in an effort to spread awareness or simply out of reasonable fury. Which is, I suppose, how I ended up both playing and loving The Last Worker – a narrative game that takes capitalism to its worst, most fearsome extremes while laughing sardonically at the result.
A Detailed Look At The New Cenobites in Hulu's Hellraiser - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Hulu’s Hellraiser premieres on October 7th, but before we get this new reimagining of Pinhead and his demonic minions, we get our first clear look at the new Pinhead and a brand new Cenobite. #Hellraiser on Hulu will be a reimagining of the original horror first seen in the series of Clive Barker horror movies. The exclusive images from Entertainment Weekly give us our first glimpse of Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead and a new Cenobite named The Masque. In other news, Rick and Morty showrunner assures fans that the award-winning adult animated series will seemingly never come to an end, as the Rick and Morty team are currently working on Rick and Morty season 7 and Rick and Morty season 8, along with Rick and Morty season 6 set to air on Adult Swim. And NHTSA’s message about how you can be a hero by preventing drunk driving.
Loot Guide
Looting is an essential mechanic in Escape from Tarkov. This is the action that you’ll be doing the most, apart from shooting other players and trying to survive Raids. Items come in all shapes and forms, and you should get as much as you can — even if you won't use them.
Check Out 18 Minutes of Gameplay From New Tales From the Borderlands
At PAX West, Gearbox Software revealed the first extended look at the gameplay for New Tales From the Borderlands. While Gearbox is committed to the narrative style pioneered by Telltale Games, there are plenty of surprises in store for this revival. As revealed last month, Gearbox and key alumni from...
Cyberpunk 2077 Stream Will Reveal What's Next for the Game
A Cyberpunk 2077 stream next week will spell out what’s coming up for the sci-fi RPG. The next edition of Night City Wire will give us a glimpse of what’s on the horizon for Cyberpunk 2077 as well as discuss the upcoming anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. It looks as though the upcoming show might be getting a little in-game love, too.
Death Stranding Cliff Unger Figure Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is full of celebrities, including none other than the intimidating Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen's character is Cliff Unger, also known as the Mysterious Soldier and the Mysterious Man, and now you can own a replica of the character thanks to the IGN Store. This Death Stranding Cliff Figma is only available for preorder for three more days, so be sure to check out the listing now if you're interested.
Training Manuals
There are 12 Training Manuals to be found in The Last of Us. These Training Manuals aim to increase your overall effectiveness during the game, whether it be increasing the durability of your Melee Weapons or increasing the amount at which you recover from Health Packs. Collecting all 12 Training Manuals will earn you the I Got This trophy.
Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan Confirmed, Initial Pricing Details Revealed
Microsoft has finally revealed the long-rumored Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, just days after a logo leak all about confirmed the new subscription tier. Xbox announced that the new plan, which will allow subscribers to share with up to four other friends or family members, is being tested in Ireland and Colombia, where it will cost €21.99 per month and 49,900 COP respectively.
Inklay Limited Research 2022
The Inklay Limited Research Event is a limited-time occasion within Pokemon Go's Season of Light, where you stand a chance to encounter the elusive Inklay at PokeStops. From a breakdown of the entire event, spanning from the runtime of the event, to what rewards and Pokemon are available, look no further than this page.
Ooblets - Review
Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
Tips and Tricks
Navigating a post-apocalyptic world filled with infected as you travel across the country with precious cargo is no easy task. With limited resources, ammunition, and danger lurking around every corner, it's easy to become overwhelmed in The Last of Us Part I, especially if you're not prepared with the fundamentals of surviving. To help ease any early game frustrations that you may have, here are over ten essential tips and tricks that will help you survive The Last of Us.
Arcane Has Become the First Streaming Series to Win an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program
Netflix's League of Legends animated series Arcane has officially become the first streaming series to win an Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. Arcane received the honor during Saturday's Creative Arts Emmys presentation at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and the team shared a few words on Twitter to commemorate the moment.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 2-6
The swag chaffeur, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Producers on Making the Series Accessible
Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a prequel story in an age that is filled with other such prequels as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Andor, Better Call Saul, and so many others. While prequels can fill in important gaps in the universe of the stories we love, they also must deal with the fact that we simply know a lot of what comes next in regards to the fate of characters, the world, etc. and must find new ways to surprise and engage us.
Halo Infinite Cancels Its Most Wanted Feature - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Compete,Halo Infinite is finally getting Forge Mode, launching on November 8, 2022, and the full release of the online campaign co-op will now arrive on the same day. Sadly, though, the split-screen co-op mode has been canceled entirely.Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin's Creed Mirage following the leak earlier today. Announced on the franchise's official Twitter, Ubisoft also confirmed that more information would arrive at its Ubisoft Forward showcase next week on September 10, 2022.It’s all presented by Destroy All Humans 2 - Reprobed!
Genshin Impact: Eula and Venti Speculated to Get Reruns in Version 3.1, With Back-To-Back ‘Archon Marathon’
Genshin Impact Version 3.0 was released on August 24, 2022, and with it came Dendro 5-star bow user Tighnari and Dendro 4-star bow user Collei. Electro 4-star Claymore user Dori is also set to release in this patch. As for reruns, Zhongli, Ganyu, and Sangonomiya Kokomi are returning in this patch.
Daily Deals: Save On Xbox Series X Bundle, The Quarry on PS5, and More
Check out the the best daily deals to get the long weekend started, including a rare discount on an Xbox Series X gaming console bundle, $170 off the Apple AirPods Max headphones, $50 off the Bose SoundLik II portable Bluetooth speaker, and $300 off the Arcade1Up The Simpsons cabinet. Plus, save on horror gem The Quarry on PS5, and check out the new low price on the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti video card.
The Best Labor Deals Happening Right Now
Can you smell that? That's right. It's the sweet, sweet smell of all the end-of-Summer deals ramping up ahead of this year's Holiday shopping season. But, with Labor Day weekend upon us, there's plenty of great savings you can take advantage of right now on all of this year's most popular items.
Ranking the Most Important Nintendo Franchises in 2022: The Conclusion - NVC 627
We did it! We officially unofficially ranked every major, and even minor, Nintendo franchise into one neat and tidy tier list that is legally binding. Imran Khan joins us again, as well as Jon Cartright, to get down to business. And we also talk about TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection, answer your questions on question block, and have an all-around nice time.
Netflix Is Getting Cheaper ... With Ads - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix is in a race to outdo Disney Plus by moving up its timeline to debut its cheaper, ad-supported plan for subscribers. As opposed to dropping this new subscription tier in early 2023 as initially planned, #Netflix is looking at a November 1st release, to get it out the streaming door before Disney Plus’ Dec. 8th launch of its ad-supported service. Netflix is working with its ad partner, Microsoft, to get advertisers and ad buyers locked in on negotiated prices by September 30th to meet its November 1st launch date. In other news, Aquaman 2 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II called out his work in the DCEU movie, saying it was nothing but clown work in comparison to his other, more serious roles. And a message from NHTSA on safe driving and reaching for the stars.
