BBC
Wrexham officially becomes Wales' seventh city
Wrexham officially becomes a city on Thursday after being awarded the status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The honour was granted earlier this year, and the official "Letter Patent" confirms city status from 1 September 2022. In all, eight towns were given the new title - at...
U.K.・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
BBC
Child assaults: ‘If the police won’t do their job, we’ll do it for them’
Children as young as 11 have been subjected to brutal attacks by teenagers in a Lancashire town - with the assaults filmed and shared on social media. Victims' mothers say police aren't doing enough to stop the group and have taken matters into their own hands. The mother of one...
BBC
Wildlife photographer of the year: Is this ape really cuddling a pet mongoose?
The image appears to show a bonobo cuddling a little mongoose like a treasured pet. But instead, maybe the ape took the mongoose pup for dinner after killing its mother. But that would be unusual - bonobos mainly eat fruit and only occasionally hunt. The intriguing behaviour was photographed by...
BBC
Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom
Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
BBC
Driffield: 'Earliest Roman settlement' evidence found at secret site
Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire believe they have found evidence of early Roman habitation. Volunteers have found various pottery items, including a decorative piece depicting a dog. The location, near Driffield, is believed to be one of the earliest examples of Roman settlement north of the Humber estuary.
BBC
South Africa's Enyobeni Tavern toxicology report says victims suffocated
A toxicology report into the deaths of 21 young South Africans at an East London tavern in June suggests they suffocated due to overcrowding, families of the victims say. The 21 collapsed and were found strewn on the floors of the Enyobeni Tavern. Now, relatives are questioning the report's credibility...
BBC
Appeal for murdered Bristol rapper's pregnant partner
A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the heavily pregnant girlfriend of a Bristol rapper who was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard - known as TKorStretch - died on Monday after being stabbed at the event in Ladbroke Grove, London. The 21-year-old's partner, Oshian Edwards, also 21,...
BBC
West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead
A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
BBC
Molly Russell: Meta and Pinterest executives must appear at inquest
A coroner has ruled that tech giant Meta must send a senior executive from the US to give evidence at the inquest into the death of Molly Russell. The 14-year-old killed herself in 2017 after seeing graphic images of self-harm and suicide on Instagram and Pinterest. Meta, which owns Instagram,...
BBC
Bradford man jailed for terror fundraising
A man has been jailed after he was convicted of nine offences under the Terrorism Act 2000. Mohammed Owais Sabir, 26, of Mansfield Road, Bradford, was found guilty following a three-week trial at Manchester Crown Court. His offences included entering funding arrangements, fundraising and possession of articles for terrorist purposes.
BBC
Ramsgate mother and daughter who targeted elderly jailed
A mother and daughter who robbed elderly people and used their stolen bank cards to pay for cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed. Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court. The mother was sentenced to...
BBC
Berkshire charity launches appeal to fund 'warm bank'
A charity has launched an appeal to fund a "warm bank" to help people struggling with soaring energy bills. New Beginnings Reading said it would keep its heating on around the clock this winter for anyone in need of a warm safe haven. Based at the former Queens Arms pub...
Jacob Rees-Mogg blocking major UK tourism campaign
Jacob Rees-Mogg is blocking a major government-backed tourism campaign – despite being a vocal advocate of “Global Britain”. The planned advertising blitz is aimed at bringing back tourists from key international markets including India, China, Australia, Japan and Canada to boost visitor numbers in the wake of the pandemic.
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Inquest 'will not reinvestigate disaster'
An inquest into the deaths of 11 people who were killed when a jet crashed at an airshow will not reinvestigate the cause of the disaster. The aircraft crashed on the A27 during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow. Coroner Penelope Schofield said her remit covers the causes of death, the planning...
Chris Jowsey: the pubs boss lobbying to keep locals in business
As the summer drew to a close, Chris Jowsey’s reserves of Geordie good humour evaporated and he finally ran out of patience. The boss of the 1,000-strong pub chain Admiral Taverns, along with fellow industry leaders, had been sounding the alarm for months about the energy crisis hurtling towards small businesses like a freight train, calling on ministers to come up with a plan.
BBC
Christopher Halliwell: Becky Godden murder probe missed clues
Significant opportunities to bring Becky Godden's killer to justice sooner were missed during a flawed murder investigation, a report says. Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard has been heavily criticised over the inquiry into double murderer Christopher Halliwell. An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report said the investigation “was...
BBC
Bus fare cap: England charges to be held at £2 for three months
Bus journeys in England will be capped at £2 from January to March next year in a bid to ease the rising cost of living, the government has said. The £60m plan could see some passengers save more than £3 per single bus ticket, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).
BBC
Pair sought over Hartlepool pensioner cash machine theft
Police are trying to identify two people after a man in his 80s had money stolen when he was distracted while using a cash machine. Cleveland Police said the victim was in Lloyds Bank in Hartlepool at about noon on Monday when a man told him he had dropped some money.
BBC
Derry drownings: Joint funeral for lough tragedy teens
A joint funeral has taken place for the two 16-year-old boys who drowned in Londonderry this week. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died after getting into difficulty at Enagh Lough on Monday evening. The joint service was held at St Mary's Church in Ardmore. Pupils from St Columb's College in...
