BBC

Wrexham officially becomes Wales' seventh city

Wrexham officially becomes a city on Thursday after being awarded the status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The honour was granted earlier this year, and the official "Letter Patent" confirms city status from 1 September 2022. In all, eight towns were given the new title - at...
U.K.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom

Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Driffield: 'Earliest Roman settlement' evidence found at secret site

Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire believe they have found evidence of early Roman habitation. Volunteers have found various pottery items, including a decorative piece depicting a dog. The location, near Driffield, is believed to be one of the earliest examples of Roman settlement north of the Humber estuary.
SCIENCE
BBC

Appeal for murdered Bristol rapper's pregnant partner

A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the heavily pregnant girlfriend of a Bristol rapper who was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard - known as TKorStretch - died on Monday after being stabbed at the event in Ladbroke Grove, London. The 21-year-old's partner, Oshian Edwards, also 21,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

West Country Concrete Products: Second man dead

A second man has died after an incident at a concrete works, police confirmed. One man was pronounced dead at West Country Concrete Products in Shebbear, north Devon, after emergency services were called on 23 August. Another man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth but died of his injuries on...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bradford man jailed for terror fundraising

A man has been jailed after he was convicted of nine offences under the Terrorism Act 2000. Mohammed Owais Sabir, 26, of Mansfield Road, Bradford, was found guilty following a three-week trial at Manchester Crown Court. His offences included entering funding arrangements, fundraising and possession of articles for terrorist purposes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ramsgate mother and daughter who targeted elderly jailed

A mother and daughter who robbed elderly people and used their stolen bank cards to pay for cigarettes and alcohol have been jailed. Dionne Clarke, 57, and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud offences which they admitted at Canterbury Crown Court. The mother was sentenced to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Berkshire charity launches appeal to fund 'warm bank'

A charity has launched an appeal to fund a "warm bank" to help people struggling with soaring energy bills. New Beginnings Reading said it would keep its heating on around the clock this winter for anyone in need of a warm safe haven. Based at the former Queens Arms pub...
HOMELESS
The Guardian

Jacob Rees-Mogg blocking major UK tourism campaign

Jacob Rees-Mogg is blocking a major government-backed tourism campaign – despite being a vocal advocate of “Global Britain”. The planned advertising blitz is aimed at bringing back tourists from key international markets including India, China, Australia, Japan and Canada to boost visitor numbers in the wake of the pandemic.
TRAVEL
BBC

Shoreham air crash: Inquest 'will not reinvestigate disaster'

An inquest into the deaths of 11 people who were killed when a jet crashed at an airshow will not reinvestigate the cause of the disaster. The aircraft crashed on the A27 during the 2015 Shoreham Airshow. Coroner Penelope Schofield said her remit covers the causes of death, the planning...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Chris Jowsey: the pubs boss lobbying to keep locals in business

As the summer drew to a close, Chris Jowsey’s reserves of Geordie good humour evaporated and he finally ran out of patience. The boss of the 1,000-strong pub chain Admiral Taverns, along with fellow industry leaders, had been sounding the alarm for months about the energy crisis hurtling towards small businesses like a freight train, calling on ministers to come up with a plan.
ECONOMY
BBC

Christopher Halliwell: Becky Godden murder probe missed clues

Significant opportunities to bring Becky Godden's killer to justice sooner were missed during a flawed murder investigation, a report says. Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard has been heavily criticised over the inquiry into double murderer Christopher Halliwell. An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) report said the investigation “was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bus fare cap: England charges to be held at £2 for three months

Bus journeys in England will be capped at £2 from January to March next year in a bid to ease the rising cost of living, the government has said. The £60m plan could see some passengers save more than £3 per single bus ticket, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).
TRAFFIC
BBC

Pair sought over Hartlepool pensioner cash machine theft

Police are trying to identify two people after a man in his 80s had money stolen when he was distracted while using a cash machine. Cleveland Police said the victim was in Lloyds Bank in Hartlepool at about noon on Monday when a man told him he had dropped some money.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Derry drownings: Joint funeral for lough tragedy teens

A joint funeral has taken place for the two 16-year-old boys who drowned in Londonderry this week. Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian died after getting into difficulty at Enagh Lough on Monday evening. The joint service was held at St Mary's Church in Ardmore. Pupils from St Columb's College in...
ACCIDENTS

