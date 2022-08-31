Read full article on original website
Death Stranding Cliff Unger Figure Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is full of celebrities, including none other than the intimidating Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen's character is Cliff Unger, also known as the Mysterious Soldier and the Mysterious Man, and now you can own a replica of the character thanks to the IGN Store. This Death Stranding Cliff Figma is only available for preorder for three more days, so be sure to check out the listing now if you're interested.
Infinity Ward to Release All Old Modern Warfare 2 Maps As Post Launch Content
Modern Warfare II is easily the most anticipated Call of Duty title to date and also their most ambitious one as they have pooled in all their resources for this project. The previous Modern Warfare was their highest earning title and Infinity Ward will try to keep that run going. Players have already received a release date for the title, which is set for October 28, 2022, and other details too.
Assassin's Creed Mirage is the Next Instalment to the Franchise
Assassins Creed is one of the longest running franchises in the gaming industry and has created a big name for themselves over the years. Beforehand, Assassins Creed was all about Assassins vs Templars, but then things just shifted in the development and the franchise ventured on a whole new path. They began creating full blown RPG titles with surreal open worlds and a new historic location with each instalment.
Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family Plan Confirmed, Initial Pricing Details Revealed
Microsoft has finally revealed the long-rumored Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan, just days after a logo leak all about confirmed the new subscription tier. Xbox announced that the new plan, which will allow subscribers to share with up to four other friends or family members, is being tested in Ireland and Colombia, where it will cost €21.99 per month and 49,900 COP respectively.
What PS5’s Price Hike Means for Next Gen - Next-Gen Console Watch
Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. Narz is filling in for Daemon this week, and she's joined by Ryan McCaffrey, host of IGN’s Xbox podcast, Podcast Unlocked, and Mark Medina, from IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond. Today we’ll be discussing the PS5’s price hike and what it means for Xbox. And The Last of Us Part 1 remake is almost upon us, and Mark’s been playing it! And of course, last week’s poll results and a new poll for you to vote on this week.
The Rings of Power Cast - Sméagol or Gollum?
We asked The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast if they were more of a Sméagol or Gollum? With the fall of Númenor happening soon, what better way to get prepared for the downfall than by interviewing the likes of Gil-galad, Galadriel, and more!
Training Manuals
There are 12 Training Manuals to be found in The Last of Us. These Training Manuals aim to increase your overall effectiveness during the game, whether it be increasing the durability of your Melee Weapons or increasing the amount at which you recover from Health Packs. Collecting all 12 Training Manuals will earn you the I Got This trophy.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Producers on Making the Series Accessible
Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a prequel story in an age that is filled with other such prequels as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Andor, Better Call Saul, and so many others. While prequels can fill in important gaps in the universe of the stories we love, they also must deal with the fact that we simply know a lot of what comes next in regards to the fate of characters, the world, etc. and must find new ways to surprise and engage us.
Tips and Tricks
Navigating a post-apocalyptic world filled with infected as you travel across the country with precious cargo is no easy task. With limited resources, ammunition, and danger lurking around every corner, it's easy to become overwhelmed in The Last of Us Part I, especially if you're not prepared with the fundamentals of surviving. To help ease any early game frustrations that you may have, here are over ten essential tips and tricks that will help you survive The Last of Us.
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 2-6
The swag chaffeur, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
Hogwarts Legacy - Tour the Gryffindor Common Room Trailer
This latest trailer for Hogwarts Legacy showcases the Gryffindor common room. Take a tour of this location ahead of the open-world, action RPG's launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023.
The Surprising Inspiration Behind the Intro to Marvel's Spider-Man | Art of the Level
With Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered now released on PC, IGN sat down with some of the game’s devs to talk about how the introduction cinematic of Peter Parker’s apartment came to be and how one ‘80s cinema classic heavily inspired the entire process. This is Art of the Level.
Ooblets - Review
Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
Star Wars: Republic Commando's Battle Droid Gets an Impressive Black Series Figure
Fans of 2005's Star Wars: Republic Commando are still waiting for a sequel, but there is one ray of light on the horizon. Hasbro is immortalizing one of the enemies from that video game as part of the Star Wars: The Black Series action figure line. The Republic Commando Battle...
Every Major Player in the Premier Episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Galadriel - Morfydd Clark A brave elven warrior with a thirst for vengeance burning in her heart, Galadriel is a powerful fighter and determined leader. Though she longs for peace, she's driven by a greater purpose, one that goes back to a terrible loss. Her impressive combat skills make her a force to be feared, but it's her self belief and confidence that make her a true force to be reckoned with. These first two episodes reveal a new side to the enigmatic character fans first met in Fellowship of the Ring. These are the years and the fight that shaped who she would become.
Inklay Limited Research 2022
The Inklay Limited Research Event is a limited-time occasion within Pokemon Go's Season of Light, where you stand a chance to encounter the elusive Inklay at PokeStops. From a breakdown of the entire event, spanning from the runtime of the event, to what rewards and Pokemon are available, look no further than this page.
Budding Horn
A rarely-seen specimen of a young, budding horn. This horn began to sprout on a beast that typically bears no horn. Perhaps it's a vestige of the primordial crucible. The Budding Horn is a type of material that is used in crafting to make certain types of consumables that can toughen your character.
Spider-Gwen to Be Introduced as Battle Pass Content in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
Fortnite is big on crossovers and we all know that very clearly, they have been introducing new skins, POIs and other cosmetics from different universes and franchises. The latest one we saw was with Dragon Ball Z, but the players know that Fortnite's one stop for crossovers is Marvel as they introduced almost all main-stream characters from the franchise.
Deal Alert: Save $300 Off Select Arcade1Up Gaming Cabinets at Dell (Terminator 2, The Simpsons, and Street Fighter)
Dell is offering up to $300 off select Arcade1Up arcade gaming cabinets. These aren't the ones that nobody wants; these are some of Arcade1Up's most popular cabinets including the Terminator 2 cabinet complete with light guns, The Simpsons 4-player cabinet, and the Street Fighter "Big Blue" cabinet. Arcade1Up cabinets are 3:4 replicas of the arcade original, making them approximately 4 feet tall. The ones on sale today include a matching themed riser that raises the height by another 1 foot, giving you the option of either sitting or standup play. All these cabinets have controls for 2- or 4-person local multiplayer, but if you don't have a buddy around to play with, you can hop onto the live WiFi (no subscription required) to play with other remote Arcade1Up players. Arcade1Up cabinets come flat packed, which means that some (easy) assembly will be required on your part.
Halo: Infinite Delays Season 3 to March 2023 With Development for Split Screen Local Co-Op Cancelled
Fans of the Halo franchise will have to endure multiple delays involving Halo Infinite, as developers 343 Industries have revealed multiple changes to the timeline regarding the release of co-op, Forge, and Season 3. In a recent developmental update, the developers announced that Season 3 of Halo Infinite will be...
