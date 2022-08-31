ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderstorms return to the forecast but don't count on rain

By Ashton Altieri
 3 days ago

A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible 02:03

After a few completely dry days, a chance for thunderstorms returns Wednesday but don't count on rain.

A weak weather disturbance passing over Colorado on Wednesday will bring up to a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly east of the Continental Divide.

For the Denver metro area, the chance for rain is no higher than 30% and any thunderstorms on the Front Range are not expected to be severe.

Farther east across the plains, the chance for rain is somewhat higher and a severe thunderstorm can not be ruled out. The only concern is wind (no hail, no tornados). A few thunderstorms could become strong enough to produce wind gusts up to 60 mph which would trigger a severe thunderstorm warning.

All the areas shaded in green on the map below is where damaging wind is possible but far from likely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D2JBp_0hcZW7RD00
CBS

Looking beyond Wednesday, almost all of Colorado will be completely dry through the holiday weekend. A very small chance for daily afternoon thunderstorms will continue in the mountains while temperatures remain above normal statewide.

