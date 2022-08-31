A peaceful, lazy Sunday morning erupted into flames, fire trucks, and within hours left 4 people with no place to stay. That's exactly how it played out last Sunday morning, August 28th, here in Bismarck. Stevie Ray and her daughter were out walking close to her home on the 1000 block of Lake Avenue when she smelled smoke. All it took was seconds for her to find out where it was coming from, just a few feet from the apartment building she lives in.

