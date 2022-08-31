There is ongoing tension right now in the world of customer service. Customers rightly have expectations they will receive the goods or services they have purchased or been promised, yet labour shortages are impacting service delivery. According to recent Treasury data 12 percent of the labour force are staying home sick because of the long-term effects of the virus. Coupled with new cases still being recorded daily, this is causing havoc across multiple industries when it comes to being able to provide customers with the level of service they are expecting.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO