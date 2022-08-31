Read full article on original website
Are we still blaming the pandemic for poor customer service?
There is ongoing tension right now in the world of customer service. Customers rightly have expectations they will receive the goods or services they have purchased or been promised, yet labour shortages are impacting service delivery. According to recent Treasury data 12 percent of the labour force are staying home sick because of the long-term effects of the virus. Coupled with new cases still being recorded daily, this is causing havoc across multiple industries when it comes to being able to provide customers with the level of service they are expecting.
Why leaders should be data-informed, not data-driven
Over the last decade, there has been a sharp increase in the expectation for leaders to use data to guide their decision making. Data is a useful resource in our organisations because it helps us understand how we are performing, where things are going well, and where we should focus our attention. The data that we rely on is usually quantitative, which is numerical, tangible, measurable information that we can track as single metrics or over time.
The Best Way to Retain Customers While Implementing Digital CX
These days, companies are rushing to push more of their customer contacts to digital channels. That’s because the benefit of embedding digital support tools, such as SMS, chat and assisted AI, into the overall customer experience (CX) is clear. These tools help companies boost customer satisfaction by giving agents...
