A Brazilian man is in custody after he held a loaded gun just a few feet from the head of Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, on Thursday. Video shows Kirchner greeting supporters outside her home in the affluent suburb of Recoleta, Buenos Aires, when the unidentified assailant approaches suddenly, holding a gun to her face. A click can be heard but the gun fails to shoot. Kirchner, Argentina’s former president, holds her hands to her head and appears to duck while the crowd appears to be in shock at what just unfolded. Authorities told Argentinian newspaper Clarín that a 35-year-old Brazilian man was arrested but did not provide any further identifying details except that he had a prior arrest in March for carrying a weapon. Sources told the publication the man was carrying a .32-caliber pistol that had bullets loaded into the magazine. The man is now in custody at the Federal Police headquarters in Villa Lugano. President Alberto Fernández later described the attack as “extremely serious” and “the most serious that has happened since we have recovered our democracy.”El video del arma contra @CFKArgentina pic.twitter.com/8j1xpMnPoe— Lautaro Maislin (@LautaroMaislin) September 2, 2022 Read it at Clarín

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO