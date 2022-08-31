Read full article on original website
Related
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Switzerland (August 31, 2022)
As of August 31, 2022, Guillaume Pousaz was the wealthiest man in Switzerland, with an estimated net worth of 23.0 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Gianluigi & Rafaela Aponte (No. 2, $15.2 billion), Ernesto Bertarelli (No. 3, $8.4 billion); and Ivan Glasenberg (No. 4, $7.8 billion). Magdalena Martullo-Blocher is the...
Video Shows Wannabe Assassin Got This Close to Argentina VP
A Brazilian man is in custody after he held a loaded gun just a few feet from the head of Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, on Thursday. Video shows Kirchner greeting supporters outside her home in the affluent suburb of Recoleta, Buenos Aires, when the unidentified assailant approaches suddenly, holding a gun to her face. A click can be heard but the gun fails to shoot. Kirchner, Argentina’s former president, holds her hands to her head and appears to duck while the crowd appears to be in shock at what just unfolded. Authorities told Argentinian newspaper Clarín that a 35-year-old Brazilian man was arrested but did not provide any further identifying details except that he had a prior arrest in March for carrying a weapon. Sources told the publication the man was carrying a .32-caliber pistol that had bullets loaded into the magazine. The man is now in custody at the Federal Police headquarters in Villa Lugano. President Alberto Fernández later described the attack as “extremely serious” and “the most serious that has happened since we have recovered our democracy.”El video del arma contra @CFKArgentina pic.twitter.com/8j1xpMnPoe— Lautaro Maislin (@LautaroMaislin) September 2, 2022 Read it at Clarín
Florida is suing the Biden administration's FDA for what Gov. Ron DeSantis called 'unreasonably delayed' approval of a state plan to import prescription drugs from Canada
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said he wondered whether politics or pharmaceutical lobbying could be blamed for the delay.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
RELATED PEOPLE
nationalinterest.org
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target
India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
Indigenous, last of his tribe 'man of the hole' dies in Brazil
An unidentified, indigenous man believed to be the last of his tribe has died in the western Brazilian Amazon. He was known as the "man of the hole" for his habit of constructing deep holes, some with sharpened stakes in them, according to human rights organization Survival International. "The rest...
Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?
Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
Cristina Fernández de Kirchner: arrest after attempted shooting of Argentina vice-president
Fernández de Kirchner was greeting supporters when man approached her and raised handgun to her face
IN THIS ARTICLE
President Perón of Argentina, a Nazi sympathizer.
After the fall of Germany during WW2, many Nazis fled to Argentina and other parts of South America. It was no secret that President Juan Perón was a Nazi sympathizer. Nevertheless, president Perón allowed for the passage of the high-ranking officials of the Nazi party and permitted safe passage into Argentina. Most of them chose Bariloche to settle down.
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's third richest man
Gautam Adani was already Asia's richest man.
Latest death by Indigenous tribe highlights rising tensions in Peru
The death of a logger who was shot with arrows has cast a spotlight on the growing conflict around an Indigenous reserve occupied by an Indigenous tribe that has long lived in voluntary isolation on Peru’s south-eastern Amazon border with Brazil. The body of Gean del Aguila, 21, was...
US to return $23 million looted by late dictator Abacha to Nigeria - officials
The United States will turn over to Nigeria $23 million taken by former military ruler Sani Abacha, officials said at an event to sign the agreement on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Argentina VP survives assassination attempt. Here’s what happened
The vice president was surrounded by crowds of supporters. Suddenly, a man was pointing a black pistol toward her. Who is Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner? What is Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s political stance? What happened to Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner? Was Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner president? When was Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner president? Where can I watch the video of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s assassination attempt? What is the video of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner assassination attempt?
Margaret Thatcher 'lobbied Ronald Reagan to stop the US from rearming Argentina just five years after the Falklands War', official documents reveal
Margaret Thatcher lobbied then-US President Ronald Reagan to prevent Argentina from rearming just half a decade after the Falklands War, newly declassified US documents reveal. After civilian rule returned to Argentina in 1983 under President Raul Alfonsin, Reagan's government put forward the idea to lift the ban on selling US...
investing.com
Japan calls for creditor nations' talks on Sri Lanka debt restructuring
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Friday urged all creditor nations to discuss Sri Lanka's debt restructuring, after the crisis-hit South Asian nation reached a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund. "It's important for all creditor nations, including China and India, to gather to discuss Sri...
Germany, Israel mark 50 years since Munich Olympics massacre
Israel and Germany's presidents will jointly commemorate the 1972 Munich Olympics attack that left 11 Israeli athletes dead, after a last-minute compensation deal averted a feared boycott by bereaved relatives. On September 5, 1972, eight gunmen from the Palestinian militant group Black September stormed the Israeli team's flat at the Olympic village, shooting two dead and taking nine others hostage.
U.S. court upholds Conoco's $8.7 billion award for loss of Venezuela assets
HOUSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. court upheld a tribunal's $8.75 billion award to U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips (COP.N) over the expropriation of its Venezuelan oil assets, granting a default judgment in the case on Friday.
Brazil should be ready for political violence after Kirchner attack, says Lula
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian PresidentLuiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the frontrunner to win an upcoming election, said on Friday that politicians should be prepared to face a climate of violence, a day after a failed assassination attempt targeted Argentina's vice president.
After Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, India’s Gautam Adani Is the World’s Richest Man
From being a college dropout who cleaned diamonds for a living, to owning some of India’s biggest infrastructure projects and being a close friend of the prime minister—Gautam Adani is a rare but real underdog story. On Tuesday, his meteoric rise continued, as the 60-year-old business magnate was...
CNBC
Russia's influence is at risk in the Southern African nation of Angola as voters head to the polls
The ripples of global geopolitical history and proxy politics are deeply entrenched in Angola, one of the largest economies in sub-Saharan Africa and its second-largest oil producer. President Joao Lourenco's government abstained from the U.N. resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, while opposition UNITA was vocal in...
Comments / 0