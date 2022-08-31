When HBO premiered Game of Thrones in 2011, the show was hardly a sure bet. The network best known for prestige crime dramas like The Sopranos and The Wire didn’t seem like a natural fit for a sprawling fantasy series, let alone one with an original pilot so infamously terrible that it had to be almost entirely reshot. (If Warner Bros. Discovery wants to chip away at its massive debt, the company should make the first Thrones pilot available on-demand in all its awful glory.) HBO’s faith in Thrones was ultimately rewarded: The show became the most decorated prime-time series in Emmys history and earned a level of cultural significance that’s nearly impossible to attain in the modern, fractured television landscape. But while there was no small-screen precedent for Thrones, its mainstream appeal was still comparable to another fantasy franchise that captured the zeitgeist in the early aughts: The Lord of the Rings.

