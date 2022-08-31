Read full article on original website
Who’s the Bad Guy in ‘The Rings of Power’?
In the two-part premiere of the eight-episode first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, only one character really seems to have their eye on the ball: Galadriel. But we all know who the big bad of the Second Age of Middle Earth was, right? Sauron.
‘Rings of Power’ Episodes 1 and 2 Deep Dive
Joanna and Mal journey to Middle-earth to break down The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episodes 1 and 2. They start by giving their overall impressions of the show (8:09) before discussing each story line in the first two episodes (29:16). Later, they speculate on what is to come and talk about some of their theories about the identity of the Stranger (2:00:16). They finish by having a book-spoiler discussion about some of the events of the episode (2:12:24).
In the Game of Streaming, You Either Win or You Die
When HBO premiered Game of Thrones in 2011, the show was hardly a sure bet. The network best known for prestige crime dramas like The Sopranos and The Wire didn’t seem like a natural fit for a sprawling fantasy series, let alone one with an original pilot so infamously terrible that it had to be almost entirely reshot. (If Warner Bros. Discovery wants to chip away at its massive debt, the company should make the first Thrones pilot available on-demand in all its awful glory.) HBO’s faith in Thrones was ultimately rewarded: The show became the most decorated prime-time series in Emmys history and earned a level of cultural significance that’s nearly impossible to attain in the modern, fractured television landscape. But while there was no small-screen precedent for Thrones, its mainstream appeal was still comparable to another fantasy franchise that captured the zeitgeist in the early aughts: The Lord of the Rings.
‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘She-Hulk’ Catch-Up
Van returns and the Midnight Boys want to give their takes on the hottest new shows. They weigh in on the smash hit House of the Dragon, and see if they are ready to get back into the Game of Thrones world (10:50). Then, they tap into the MCU hit show She-Hulk and see if the attorney is going to bring justice to the MCU (41:27).
How ‘House of the Dragon’ Changed the Entire ‘Game of Thrones’ Lore
Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin talk about the Targaryen dream/prophecy that foreshadows a long winter and talk about how different Targaryen kings and queens reacted to it throughout history. They also talk about how this new revelation causes them to re-evaluate the entirety of the series’ lore.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Discussion and Thoughts
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 2, “The Rogue Prince.” They start by giving out some awards for the episode, and react to the news that Miguel Sapochnik is stepping down as showrunner for Season 2 (7:26). Then, they answer some listener questions about what happened in the episode (21:26). Later, inspired by Mysaria’s performance in this episode, they ask the question: Which performer has delivered the worst accent in Westeros? (47:02) After making their choices for the poll, they head into the Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full book-spoiling detail (55:38).
Should ‘She-Hulk’ Cut Back on Its Cameos?
In the opening minutes of the third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters takes a moment as she drives to work to address the rising number of cameo appearances in the series. In her character’s fourth-wall-breaking tradition, she turns to the camera—dropping both of her hands off of the steering wheel—to speak directly to the audience. “I know you can’t wait to see Wong, I get it,” Jen tells us. “I just wanna make sure that you don’t think this is one of those cameo-every-week type of shows. It’s not. Well, except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong. Just remember whose show this actually is.”
‘Industry’ Creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay on Episodes 4 and 5
Chris talks about some new shows he has been checking out, including Bad Sisters and The Patient (1:00). Then he is joined by Industry creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay to talk about how this season has turned this into a show about family (13:37) and characters beginning to reckon with their bad decisions (34:36).
Chalamet or Holland? Buying or Selling Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Under 30
Matt is joined by Deadline senior reporter Justin Kroll to decide whether they are buying or selling the movie-star potential of the biggest actors under 30 years old in Hollywood. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Justin Kroll. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo. Subscribe: Spotify.
