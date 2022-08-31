ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ceoworld.biz

The World’s Wealthiest People (August 28, 2022)

As of August 28, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $257.3 billion, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, followed by Bernard Arnault (No. 2, $162.2 billion), Jeff Bezos (No. 3, $155.3 billion); and Gautam Adani (No. 4, $140.1 billion). Bill Gates is the fifth-richest person globally,...
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
ceoworld.biz

Stock Rights That Protect the Value of Your Executive Equity Compensation

As a CEO or C-level executive, you may feel that your biggest financial opportunity from your services with a new company may not be your cash compensation, base salary or bonus, but rather your equity package. There may be one or more of several reasons you feel you have a...
ceoworld.biz

Trading In Traditional CEO Thinking For Holistic Leadership

The landscape of work has been rapidly changing over the last couple years. With the rise of remote teams working together, virtual meetings, and hybrid dynamics, there should also be a system update to how CEOs view their positions. It’s no longer enough to sit atop the pyramid of your company and view operations as you and them.
TheStreet

Ranking Your 401K Account Against Your Peers

Once in a while, U.S. retirement savers should sit down and compare their 401k amount totals with peers in the same age group. That task is made easier by the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA), which, with help from a separate study from Vanguard on retirement savings, recently released a comparative breakdown of how much Americans are saving in their 401k funds compared to their demographical peers.
