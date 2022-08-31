Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
The World’s Wealthiest Women Billionaires (August 31, 2022)
As of August 31, 2022, with a net worth of roughly $68.9 billion, L’Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is the richest woman in the world, followed by Julia Koch (No. 2, $57.6 billion), Alice Walton (No. 3, $55.6 billion); and Mackenzie Scott (No. 4, $38.0 billion). Jacqueline Mars...
The top 10 states where Gen Z workers can make the most annually
An August report from GoBankingRates revealed the top states where Gen Z is taking home the most money.
Zelensky hits Moscow over gas export delay: ‘Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of cutting off its gas exports in order to increase pressure on Europe amid the war in Ukraine. The Russian state-run energy company Gazprom said on Friday that it had completely shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while it repairs an oil leak. Nord Stream 1 is the largest pipeline transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe.
Are we still blaming the pandemic for poor customer service?
There is ongoing tension right now in the world of customer service. Customers rightly have expectations they will receive the goods or services they have purchased or been promised, yet labour shortages are impacting service delivery. According to recent Treasury data 12 percent of the labour force are staying home sick because of the long-term effects of the virus. Coupled with new cases still being recorded daily, this is causing havoc across multiple industries when it comes to being able to provide customers with the level of service they are expecting.
CEO Spotlight: HR Trailblazer and Founder of Fulcrum HR Consulting Kelly Kubicek Shares Her Secrets to Empathetic Leadership
Kelly Kubicek loves a challenge. Whether she’s streamlining government payroll systems or putting the ‘human’ back in human relations for multinational corporations, her ‘get it done without being a jerk’ mentality has won her legions of returning clients and top-notch recommendations. The founder of Fulcrum...
Why leaders should be data-informed, not data-driven
Over the last decade, there has been a sharp increase in the expectation for leaders to use data to guide their decision making. Data is a useful resource in our organisations because it helps us understand how we are performing, where things are going well, and where we should focus our attention. The data that we rely on is usually quantitative, which is numerical, tangible, measurable information that we can track as single metrics or over time.
Stock Rights That Protect the Value of Your Executive Equity Compensation
As a CEO or C-level executive, you may feel that your biggest financial opportunity from your services with a new company may not be your cash compensation, base salary or bonus, but rather your equity package. There may be one or more of several reasons you feel you have a...
The Best Way to Retain Customers While Implementing Digital CX
These days, companies are rushing to push more of their customer contacts to digital channels. That’s because the benefit of embedding digital support tools, such as SMS, chat and assisted AI, into the overall customer experience (CX) is clear. These tools help companies boost customer satisfaction by giving agents...
7 Steps To Getting Rich and Staying Rich
Some say money can buy happiness; others vehemently disagree. Still others say there's more to being "rich" than dollars and cents. What there is no denying, however, is that money can relieve the...
Hygiene-driven efficiency: a value-driving benefit for businesses
The last two years have been a turbulent period for businesses across almost every industry. Some businesses have struggled to stay afloat, while others have adapted their operating models and have prospered. For those that have struggled, a laser-sharp focus on efficiency has become integral to their success. When businesses...
