No charges filed against Sedalia officers in deadly May shooting
The Sedalia Police Department said Friday that the Pettis County prosecutor decided not to file charges against the officer who shot and killed a man in May. The post No charges filed against Sedalia officers in deadly May shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED AFTER THREE-HOUR STANDOFF
A Marshall man has been charged with four felonies after a standoff in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, Marshall Police were called to 585 West North at approximately 12:27 a.m September 1, in regards to an incident involving Gilbert Thomas. An officer made contact with Thomas, who appeared irate. While speaking to Thomas, the officer observed a female in the residence. The officer also observed blood on the woman’s face and shirt. The officer requested Thomas let the woman go and also retrieved another subject off the couch. Thomas then slammed the door and began to barricade himself.
Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For September 2, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Last Saturday night, Officers observed a silver SUV drifting back and forth on West Main Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop at West Main Street and North Missouri Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Sedalia Police Department, where he provided a breath sample on the DMT that showed his BAC was above 0.08. Raul Agustin, 26, of Sedalia, was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was booked and released. A request for the charge of Driving While Intoxicated has been submitted to the prosecutor.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Arrest made in Camden County homicide
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) An arrest has been made in a recent Camden County homicide investigation. The Camden County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified late Thursday night from the Laclede County Sheriff's Office that they had Jordan F. Jones in custody. The Sheriff's Office says Jones was later turned into the custody of Camden County The post Arrest made in Camden County homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY STEALING IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a victim from Slater informed a Saline County Sherriff Deputy that a game camera had been stolen from property.. A second victim stated that he had placed the camera on the property...
kwos.com
Callaway County man leads cops on a chase
A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 2, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. As previously reported, on the night of August 31st, a Deputy from the Pettis County Sheriff's Department met with a Warrensburg Police Officer at the Pettis and Johnson County line. Deputies took custody of Stewart Kimbrell, 49, of Sedalia. Kimbrell was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be held on 10 different warrants. Three Failure to Appear warrants were out of Pettis County. Two were for Possession of a Controlled Substance ($7500 cash or surety bond) one for Speeding (Over 11-15 MPH, $60 cash only bond). Three were Sedalia Municipal Failure to Appear warrants for Property Damage, Littering, and Trespassing ($60 cash only bond each). One warrant was out of Stewart County for Larceny (Parts from a Motor Vehicle, no bond). One Failure to Appear warrant was from the Laurie Police Department for Stealing ($100 cash only bond). Kimbrell also had a Probation Violation warrant from Henry County for Possession of a Controlled Substance ($10,000 cash or surety bond).
KOMU
Police chase through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene. The crash happened just after the...
krcgtv.com
Suspect in Wednesday shooting in Columbia identified
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One man has been charged with three counts of Armed Criminal Action, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and 1st-Degree Assault in the Wednesday morning critical shooting of a man on Old Highway 63 in Columbia. According to police, 50-year-old Jeffrey David Tubbs of...
northwestmoinfo.com
Hardin Man Facing Felony Drug Charge
A Hardin man was arrested on a felony drug possession charge Wednesday in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Hardin resident Shaun D. Hughes was arrested at 4:07 Wednesday afternoon on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and was cited for excessive window tint.
Columbia Missourian
Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70
A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
Camden County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in relation to death investigation
Camden County deputies are asking for help finding a Camdenton man who they suspect hit another man with a vehicle Tuesday night, killing him. The post Camden County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in relation to death investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 30, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the early morning hours of August 30th, Officers conducted an area check near the Casey's store, 120 East 16th Street. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from a nearby vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was found to have an active arrest warrant out of the City of Marshall for Failure to Appear. Blake Austin Hollon, 23, of Sedalia, was arrested on the warrant with a $100 cash only bond. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in no contraband being found. Hollon was transported to the Saline/Pettis County line and turned over to the Marshall Police Department.
Sedalia Man Arrested for DWI (Prior Offender), Driving While Suspended
On Aug. 18 at around 9:30 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to East Hardee's, 715 E. Broadway, for a report of an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, the suspected driver was leaving the parking lot. A traffic stop was conducted at 10th and Montgomery. Investigation revealed that the driver, 53-year-old Bruce Jules...
kwos.com
Man sought in deadly hit and run near Camdenton
A Camden County man is on the run after being accused in a fatal hit and run at the Lake of the Ozarks. Deputies say 32 – year old Jordan Jones is suspected of running over and killing 43 – year old Michael Varney at a home north of Camdenton Tuesday. Witnesses told officers the two had been in an argument that day.
firesideguard.com
Centralia woman injured in crash
A two-vehicle crash the afternoon of September 1, left two people, one a Centralia-area woman, seriously injured. Approximately 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Route C and Audrain County Road 232 Sam Cramer of Columbia was driving south on Rt. C, when according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report, the grey 2014 Toyota Camry he was driving crossed the center line and hit Andrea Kilbourn’s red 2002 Chevy Blazer head-on as Kilbourn was driving north.
