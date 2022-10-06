Hell's Kitchen season 21: next episode and everything we know about the cooking show

If you can’t keep up then get the heck out of Gordon Ramsay’s kitchen. Hell’s Kitchen season 21 takes the action back to Las Vegas after scoring a two-season renewal at Fox earlier this year.

Last season the show was focused on the "Young Guns" but season 21 is subtitled “Battle of the Ages,” which makes it all so much more tantalizing. According to the show's social media, there will be a battle between the "Oldies and Newbies." It's possible that some familiar faces could return or there could be a battle between veteran chefs and younger chefs.

Here’s everything we know about Hell’s Kitchen season 21.

Next episode of Hell's Kitchen season 21

The next episode of Hell's Kitchen season 21 airs October 6 and is titled "Just Wingin' It." Here's the description:

"Each contestant is challenged to make their best chicken wings; the teams take on their first dinner service of the season"

This week's episode also features special guest Gene Simmons from the legendary rock band KISS.

Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode guide:

Hell's Kitchen season 21 episode 1: "Let the Battle Begin"

Airdate: September 29, 2022

"A team of well-seasoned 40-somethings battle up-and-coming 20-somethings; each chef must cook a signature dish, to be rated on a scale of 1 to 5; the team with the most amount of points wins the challenge."



Hell’s Kitchen season 21 premiered in the US on Thursday, September 29, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox. The show kicks off Fox's Thursday lineup and is followed by Welcome to Flatch at 9 pm ET/PT and Call Me Kat at 9:30 pm ET/PT.

There’s no premiere date listed for UK fans yet, but we’ll add it in when it’s available.

Previous seasons of the show featured 16 episodes, so while it hasn’t been confirmed it’s likely to continue that pattern in season 21.

Who is in the Hell's Kitchen season 21 cast?

This season, Hell's Kitchen will feature a Battle of the Ages with two teams: The Oldies (as in 40-somethings) and the Newbies (the younger folks).

The Blue Team was revealed on Twitter with a little preview of what's to come. Let's just say that they might be older, but they still have a lot of problems to deal with when it comes to staying out of the fire. Especially in Gordon Ramsay's kitchen!

What is Hell's Kitchen season 21 about?

Hell’s Kitchen isn’t just about seeing who can make it to the end to win a trophy and some prize money. There’s a lot more at stake in Ramsay’s kitchen, including a job. Here’s the official description of Hell’s Kitchen season 21:

"Gordon Ramsay is back in Las Vegas, home to five of Ramsay's restaurants, including the world's first Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of Hell's Kitchen winner."

That’s certainly nothing to sneeze at!

Is there a trailer for Hell's Kitchen season 21?

In this sneak peek at Hell's Kitchen season 21, there's no question that things are going to be hot in the kitchen, and we mean that literally and figuratively. With a group of veteran chefs facing off against the next generation of chefs, it's anyone's guess what's going to happen. Trust Gordon Ramsay to turn up the heat this season.

How to watch Hell's Kitchen season 21

Hell’s Kitchen season 21 airs on Fox. Fox is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord then you can watch shows on Fox without cable through a streaming service like YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV or FuboTV .

Episodes will be available the following day on the Fox app or on Hulu.

While viewers in the UK await a release date, you can catch up on previous episodes of the series on ITV.