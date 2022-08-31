Read full article on original website
Soccer-PSG, Milan, Juve, Inter among clubs fined over fair play rule breaches
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain, AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan are among eight clubs who have agreed settlements with UEFA after failing to comply with break-even requirements last season, European soccer's governing body said on Friday.
UEFA・
BBC
Guardiola on Laporte, dangerous Villa and Haaland 'passion'
Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City's Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Saturday. Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake could be available after recent fitness issues, but Kalvin Phillips is still out with a shoulder problem. Guardiola revealed defender Aymeric Laporte could be out for another...
SB Nation
Official: Fenerbahçe sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea
The Batsman’s six-year cinematic universe has officially come to its conclusion. Michy Batshuayi is a Chelsea player no more, completing his transfer to Fenerbahçe today on a 2+1 year deal. This may not have been his first-choice outcome, with a proposed transfer to Nottingham Forest collapsing at the...
FOX Sports
English soccer flaunts financial power in $2.2 billion spree
A record spending spree by Premier League clubs in the summer transfer market passed the $2.2 billion mark before the window closed Thursday with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and — belatedly — Chelsea all signing players to conclude the reshaping of their squads. The headline transfer on...
FOX Sports
Bournemouth pull off 3-2 comeback win at Nottingham Forest
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Bournemouth came from two goals down at halftime against Nottingham Forest to win 3-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Bournemouth lost 9-0 at Liverpool last weekend and manager Scott Parker was sacked on Tuesday. The team looked on course for another defeat under the temporary charge of Gary O’Neil. Forest led at the break through Cheikhou Kouyate's header and Brennan Johnson's penalty.
BBC
Antony and Casemiro offer new options for Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag will consider handing £82m signing Antony a debut against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, with Casemiro also in contention to start. Ten Hag confirmed the Brazil winger trained with his new team-mates on Thursday and Friday and that he will make a decision after training on Saturday.
BBC
Douglas Luiz: Aston Villa reject two Arsenal bids for Brazilian midfielder
Aston Villa have rejected two offers from Arsenal for Douglas Luiz. The 24-year-old scored in Villa's 2-1 defeat at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. The Gunners were hopeful of doing a deal before the transfer deadline, but saw a second bid of £23m turned down. Villa have been insistent that...
From jeers to cheers: Tudor is winning over Marseille fans
PARIS (AP) — Marseille fans were quick to voice their displeasure when Igor Tudor was hired to replace popular coach Jorge Sampaoli who suddenly quit in July. Tudor made his name as an imposing central defender with Juventus but the 44-year-old Croat had a modest track record as coach, even though he did well guiding a fair Verona side into ninth place in Serie A last season.
SB Nation
Real Valladolid finalizing some sort of move for Chelsea winger Kenedy — report
One of the many fringe players whom Chelsea have been trying to shift off the books this summer has been 26-year-old winger Kenedy, who never managed to establish at the club after that promising first season back in 2015-16. He did feature three times last season after getting recalled from...
Fabrizio Romano Provides Memphis Depay Update Amid Manchester United Links
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Barcelona's Memphis Depay amid Manchester United links.
Erik Ten Hag On Manchester United Victory Over Leicester | Squad Shape For Arsenal On Sunday
The away game against Leicester City was like a dream for Manchester United as they accumulated their third win in a row to enjoy a well-deserved fifth position in the table.
FOX Sports
Brazilian star Marcelo signs with Greek club Olympiakos
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek soccer club Olympiakos signed Brazilian star Marcelo early Saturday. Terms of the contract were not announced; Greek sports sites reported the contract was for one year, with an option for an additional year. An attacking left back, or wing back, Marcelo spent the past...
UEFA・
BBC
Warrington heads out on loan
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined League One Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has progressed through the Toffees' youth ranks and made his senior debut against Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup last month.
PSG offloads many players but misses out on signing Skriniar
PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain offloaded several players Thursday on a busy last day of the transfer window but missed out on signing Inter Milan’s central defender Milan Skriniar. PSG coach Christophe Galtier really wanted another defender so he can rotate his squad properly and the...
Aston Villa manager Gerrard worries as Man City pays visit
LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard says “of course” he’s worried about his job status. And that’s before Manchester City visits on Saturday. Everton is winless in the English Premier League this season under Frank Lampard. They host Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.
SB Nation
Manchester City Full Summer Window Transfer Grades & Summary
Breathe! The transfer window has mercifully ended. Manchester City brought in six players this summer, they will be detailed below. The Cityzens spent north of €130M, a really good one as the outgoings ended with nearly €160M. The club shipped out a number of players, many of them...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: South Korea play spoiler
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with South Korea's massive upset in 2018. Despite losing to Mexico in their opening...
FIFA・
FOX Sports
USWNT vs. Nigeria highlights | FOX Soccer
USWNT cruised to a dominating 4-0 victory against Nigeria, with goals from Sophia Smith, Lindsey Horan, and Alex Morgan in the 14th, 25th, 45th, and 52nd minutes. Sophia Smith continues her impressive form as USWNT looks to defeat Nigeria again in their next international friendly.
FOX Sports
Dortmund leads Bundesliga into weekend after home win
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund leads the Bundesliga going into the weekend after beating Hoffenheim 1-0 on Friday. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens made the key pass and Julian Brandt's through-ball was latched onto by captain Marco Reus to score in the 16th minute from the center of the box. Dortmund...
