Premier League

BBC

Guardiola on Laporte, dangerous Villa and Haaland 'passion'

Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City's Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Saturday. Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake could be available after recent fitness issues, but Kalvin Phillips is still out with a shoulder problem. Guardiola revealed defender Aymeric Laporte could be out for another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Official: Fenerbahçe sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea

The Batsman’s six-year cinematic universe has officially come to its conclusion. Michy Batshuayi is a Chelsea player no more, completing his transfer to Fenerbahçe today on a 2+1 year deal. This may not have been his first-choice outcome, with a proposed transfer to Nottingham Forest collapsing at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

English soccer flaunts financial power in $2.2 billion spree

A record spending spree by Premier League clubs in the summer transfer market passed the $2.2 billion mark before the window closed Thursday with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and — belatedly — Chelsea all signing players to conclude the reshaping of their squads. The headline transfer on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Bournemouth pull off 3-2 comeback win at Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Bournemouth came from two goals down at halftime against Nottingham Forest to win 3-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Bournemouth lost 9-0 at Liverpool last weekend and manager Scott Parker was sacked on Tuesday. The team looked on course for another defeat under the temporary charge of Gary O’Neil. Forest led at the break through Cheikhou Kouyate's header and Brennan Johnson's penalty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Antony and Casemiro offer new options for Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag will consider handing £82m signing Antony a debut against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, with Casemiro also in contention to start. Ten Hag confirmed the Brazil winger trained with his new team-mates on Thursday and Friday and that he will make a decision after training on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

From jeers to cheers: Tudor is winning over Marseille fans

PARIS (AP) — Marseille fans were quick to voice their displeasure when Igor Tudor was hired to replace popular coach Jorge Sampaoli who suddenly quit in July. Tudor made his name as an imposing central defender with Juventus but the 44-year-old Croat had a modest track record as coach, even though he did well guiding a fair Verona side into ninth place in Serie A last season.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Brazilian star Marcelo signs with Greek club Olympiakos

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek soccer club Olympiakos signed Brazilian star Marcelo early Saturday. Terms of the contract were not announced; Greek sports sites reported the contract was for one year, with an option for an additional year. An attacking left back, or wing back, Marcelo spent the past...
UEFA
BBC

Warrington heads out on loan

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined League One Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has progressed through the Toffees' youth ranks and made his senior debut against Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Full Summer Window Transfer Grades & Summary

Breathe! The transfer window has mercifully ended. Manchester City brought in six players this summer, they will be detailed below. The Cityzens spent north of €130M, a really good one as the outgoings ended with nearly €160M. The club shipped out a number of players, many of them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: South Korea play spoiler

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with South Korea's massive upset in 2018. Despite losing to Mexico in their opening...
FIFA
FOX Sports

USWNT vs. Nigeria highlights | FOX Soccer

USWNT cruised to a dominating 4-0 victory against Nigeria, with goals from Sophia Smith, Lindsey Horan, and Alex Morgan in the 14th, 25th, 45th, and 52nd minutes. Sophia Smith continues her impressive form as USWNT looks to defeat Nigeria again in their next international friendly.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Dortmund leads Bundesliga into weekend after home win

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund leads the Bundesliga going into the weekend after beating Hoffenheim 1-0 on Friday. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens made the key pass and Julian Brandt's through-ball was latched onto by captain Marco Reus to score in the 16th minute from the center of the box. Dortmund...
SOCCER

