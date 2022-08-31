ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiting, IN

rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Reuters

Family could sell huge Texas oil tracts - sources

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Texas family which owns 70,000 acres in the Permian basin is exploring options including a sale, putting up for grabs one of the largest family-owned tracts in the heart of U.S. shale country, people familiar with the matter said.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Cummins and Versatile Hydrogen Engine Collaboration Announced

BOONE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI), a leading tractor manufacturer under the Versatile brand, announced today that they have signed a letter of intent and plans to integrate the Cummins 15-liter hydrogen engines in Versatile’s equipment to lead the decarbonization of the agriculture market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005587/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
investing.com

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Unit (AQNU)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda. Its utilities provide distribution services to approximately 1,093,000 customer connections in the electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater sectors The Renewable Energy Group segment generates and sells electrical energy, capacity, ancillary products, and renewable attributes produced by its portfolio of renewable and clean power generation facilities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities; and owns and operates a portfolio of clean energy and water infrastructure assets. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla To Receive Massive Battery Boost From Biggest Battery Supplier

EV battery tech and charging infrastructure are two of the most important aspects of progressing EV adoption, responsible for curing both range anxiety and hesitancy surrounding charging times. While charging infrastructure remains an area beyond the control of many OEMs, batteries are within their purview. To that end, Tesla's much-talked-about 4680 battery cells are set to revolutionize the industry with rapid charging, high energy discharge rates, improved range, cheaper production costs, and better battery life. These new batteries are already found in the Model Y but are set to be rolled out into more products as production ramps up.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TheStreet

Forget Green Hydrogen, Pink Hydrogen is Heating Up

After years of hype and broken promises, investors are hoping this time might really be different for hydrogen stocks. A sudden sense of climate urgency in boardrooms and government alike has spiked interest in emerging technologies that could help reach aggressive decarbonization goals. That includes hydrogen, especially hydrogen produced with renewable energy to create truly carbon-free fuel. This so-called green hydrogen could decarbonize industrial processes, and perhaps make marginal contributions to transportation and heating as well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

GM to offer U.S. Buick dealers buyouts

Sept 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) said Friday it will offer all of its estimated 2,000 U.S. Buick franchise dealers buyouts as it moves to make the brand all-electric by 2030 in the United States.
BUSINESS
investing.com

G Squared Ascend I Inc (GSQD)

G Squared Ascend I Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector primarily in software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, fintech/insurtech, new age media, and sustainability. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
investing.com

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Investing.com - Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Vulcan Materials... Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) reported Q2 EPS of $1.53, $0.15 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.95 billion versus the consensus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Liberty One Lithium Corp (LRTTF)

Liberty One Lithium Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. As of August 4, 2022, Liberty One Lithium Corp. was acquired by Three Sixty Solar Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Liberty One Lithium Corp., a development stage company, acquires and develops mineral deposits in the United States and Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in gold claims of the Jackfish Lake Property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Peace River Capital Corp. and changed its name to Liberty One Lithium Corp. in December 2016. Liberty One Lithium Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
MARKETS
eenews.net

FERC endorses nation’s largest dam removal project

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has advanced the nation’s largest dam-removal project, which could restore flowing water to more than 400 miles of the Klamath River near the California-Oregon line. FERC’s release Friday of its final environmental impact statement reiterated its support for removing the Lower Klamath Project’s four...
OREGON STATE
US News and World Report

This Decade's Oil Boom Is Moving Offshore - Way Offshore

(Reuters) - Global oil companies are pumping billions of dollars into offshore drilling, reversing a long decline in spending on the decades-long projects including some in the remote iceberg waters far off Canada's Atlantic coast. Surging oil prices are encouraging the investments, along with Europe's mounting energy demand as the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Nasdaq Tumbles 250 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 250 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.55% to 31,336.70 while the NASDAQ fell 2.20% to 11,556.15. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.16% to 3,909.03. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by 0.7% on...
STOCKS

