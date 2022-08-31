Anne Heche was trapped in her car for more than 45 minutes while the house surrounding her burned last month. On Thursday, Sept. 1, NBC4 published a timeline of the events of Aug 5, in which Anne crashed her car into a Los Angeles home, setting it ablaze. A week later, Anne died from inhalation and thermal injuries. The new report said firefighters couldn't get to Anne for 20 minutes. Then, it took 20 to get her out of the car. "Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn't that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it," LAFD Deputy Chief Richard Fields said. "Heavy smoke conditions, heavy fire conditions, which makes it very difficult for us to just see each other on the inside of a working structure fire." When Anne was found, she was not in the driver's seat of the car, but rather pushed up against the floorboard in the passenger seat. Recordings show that the first firefighters arrived on scene at 11:01 a.m.. Anne was pulled from the wreckage at 11:49 a.m. "We have one patient in the auto, being assessed, about to be loaded up on the gurney for transport," a firefighter reported over the radio at the time. It took 30 minutes to fight the fire to the point where a rescue could be made, NBC4 said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO