Vanessa Bryant's $16 million victory could be a final blow to LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva after years of scandal, say expert and county watchdog
Sheriff Alex Villanueva is vying for reelection in a tight November race. Recent polling done before the Vanessa Bryant verdict shows him trailing.
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing
A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
Driver may have suffered 'lapse of consciousness' before Windsor Hills crash that killed 6: Report
A driver may have experienced an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments before a crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people.
Man killed, driver arrested in East L.A. hit-and-run
A woman was in custody Friday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in East Los Angeles. The collision occurred around 11:15 p.m. Thursday near Whittier Boulevard and Via Del Oro when a man was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu as he was crossing the street, according to California Highway Patrol. A […]
wonderwall.com
Heartbreaking new details about Anne Heche's fiery crash revealed, plus more news
Anne Heche was trapped in her car for more than 45 minutes while the house surrounding her burned last month. On Thursday, Sept. 1, NBC4 published a timeline of the events of Aug 5, in which Anne crashed her car into a Los Angeles home, setting it ablaze. A week later, Anne died from inhalation and thermal injuries. The new report said firefighters couldn't get to Anne for 20 minutes. Then, it took 20 to get her out of the car. "Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn't that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it," LAFD Deputy Chief Richard Fields said. "Heavy smoke conditions, heavy fire conditions, which makes it very difficult for us to just see each other on the inside of a working structure fire." When Anne was found, she was not in the driver's seat of the car, but rather pushed up against the floorboard in the passenger seat. Recordings show that the first firefighters arrived on scene at 11:01 a.m.. Anne was pulled from the wreckage at 11:49 a.m. "We have one patient in the auto, being assessed, about to be loaded up on the gurney for transport," a firefighter reported over the radio at the time. It took 30 minutes to fight the fire to the point where a rescue could be made, NBC4 said.
37 year old Nicole L. Linton. the ICU nurse in Los Angeles that killed a family after hitting them doing 100 miles in a video that went viral survived the deadly crash and faces 6 counts of murder. Reports said that Nicole Linton wasn't drunk or high but her attorney's...
2urbangirls.com
Concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum leaves fan knocked out
INGLEWOOD – The Daily Mail is reporting that a brawl broke out at the Chris Brown concert held Aug. 26 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Two men were filmed fighting at a Chris Brown gig in California next to an unconscious woman one of them had just knocked out.
FireRescue1
Calif. firefighters work to contain 5,000-acre fire amid heat wave
LOS ANGELES — Firefighters continued to make progress overnight on the Route fire in Castaic, extending containment lines around 37% of the blaze by sunrise, authorities said on Friday, Sept. 2. The estimated number of scorched acres remained at 5,208, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. Firefighters spent...
L.A. Weekly
Byron Simmons Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Foothill Freeway [Pasadena, CA]
42-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway. On August 28th, at around 8:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway involving a motorcyclist identified as 42-year-old Simmons. Upon arrival, medics pronounced Simmons dead at...
foxla.com
Aspiring rapper among 2 men critically wounded in North Hollywood shooting: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Two men in their 20s, including aspiring rapper Wakko The Kidd, are in critical condition following a shooting that occurred during an overnight follow-home robbery in North Hollywood, officials said. The Los Angeles Police Department said the two victims were at a recording studio in Hollywood on...
Person killed in Tesla crash near Rancho Palos Verdes
One person died Tuesday when a Tesla crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge. The victim, identified by paramedics as a woman in her 70s, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The name of the woman killed has not yet been released. Neighbors told CBSLA Tuesday that the residential neighborhood where the crash happened has a lot of small and windy streets. One witness saw the Tesla speeding downhill and seconds later heard a couple of...
The Best Neighborhoods In Orange County To Buy A Home
Between the beaches and sunny weather, Orange County is one of the most coveted places to live in the country. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
Joint Task Force Targets EBT Card Fraud in LA County; 16 Arrested
A recent investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, authorities said Thursday.
Three arrested in fatal shooting of man in Los Angeles
Two men and a woman were in custody today in connection with two shootings in Los Angeles, one of them fatal.The men – Raymundo Hernandez, 34, and Blas Canche, 32, both of Los Angeles – were arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of murder.
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
