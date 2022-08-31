ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing

A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man killed, driver arrested in East L.A. hit-and-run

A woman was in custody Friday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in East Los Angeles. The collision occurred around 11:15 p.m. Thursday near Whittier Boulevard and Via Del Oro when a man was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu as he was crossing the street, according to California Highway Patrol. A […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

Heartbreaking new details about Anne Heche's fiery crash revealed, plus more news

Anne Heche was trapped in her car for more than 45 minutes while the house surrounding her burned last month. On Thursday, Sept. 1, NBC4 published a timeline of the events of Aug 5, in which Anne crashed her car into a Los Angeles home, setting it ablaze. A week later, Anne died from inhalation and thermal injuries. The new report said firefighters couldn't get to Anne for 20 minutes. Then, it took 20 to get her out of the car. "Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn't that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it," LAFD Deputy Chief Richard Fields said. "Heavy smoke conditions, heavy fire conditions, which makes it very difficult for us to just see each other on the inside of a working structure fire." When Anne was found, she was not in the driver's seat of the car, but rather pushed up against the floorboard in the passenger seat. Recordings show that the first firefighters arrived on scene at 11:01 a.m.. Anne was pulled from the wreckage at 11:49 a.m. "We have one patient in the auto, being assessed, about to be loaded up on the gurney for transport," a firefighter reported over the radio at the time. It took 30 minutes to fight the fire to the point where a rescue could be made, NBC4 said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Hahn
Person
Sarah
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
2urbangirls.com

Concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum leaves fan knocked out

INGLEWOOD – The Daily Mail is reporting that a brawl broke out at the Chris Brown concert held Aug. 26 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Two men were filmed fighting at a Chris Brown gig in California next to an unconscious woman one of them had just knocked out.
INGLEWOOD, CA
FireRescue1

Calif. firefighters work to contain 5,000-acre fire amid heat wave

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters continued to make progress overnight on the Route fire in Castaic, extending containment lines around 37% of the blaze by sunrise, authorities said on Friday, Sept. 2. The estimated number of scorched acres remained at 5,208, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said. Firefighters spent...
CASTAIC, CA
L.A. Weekly

Byron Simmons Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Foothill Freeway [Pasadena, CA]

42-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway. On August 28th, at around 8:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway involving a motorcyclist identified as 42-year-old Simmons. Upon arrival, medics pronounced Simmons dead at...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Nba Lakers#Sheriff S Department
CBS LA

Person killed in Tesla crash near Rancho Palos Verdes

One person died Tuesday when a Tesla crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge. The victim, identified by paramedics as a woman in her 70s, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The name of the woman killed has not yet been released. Neighbors told CBSLA Tuesday that the residential neighborhood where the crash happened has a lot of small and windy streets. One witness saw the Tesla speeding downhill and seconds later heard a couple of...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy