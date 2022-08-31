Read full article on original website
Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan
While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Labor Day holiday weekend
DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — AAA is working to keep impaired drivers off the road in Michigan for the Labor Day weekend. The Auto Club Group is reactivating it’s ‘Tow to Go’ program for the holiday period, with the goal of providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.
How climate change has affected Michigan weather conditions
As much of the globe faced a hot, humid summer filled with record high temperatures and flooding due to heavy rainfall, national weather and temperature data indicates severe weather conditions have also intensified in Michigan, driven by Earth’s changing climate. It’s not just that temperatures are reaching new highs...
Can You Get Arrested for Driving Drunk on a Golf Cart in Michigan?
Can Michigan residents get arrested for driving drunk while behind the wheel of a golf cart? It might sound like a stupid question but some people don't get it right. The other day we told you about a town in Michigan that was going to require its residents to get license plates for their golf carts. The topic of drunk driving golf carts came up in the comments on social media so we figured it was a good time to discuss it.
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
Meijer unveils a small-footprint grocery concept coming in 2023
Providing a quick in-and-out shopping experience for every customer is the driving force behind Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—Meijer Grocery, unveiled Thursday. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in neighborhoods in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township in early 2023, Meijer said in a statement.
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
What inspectors found during follow-up safety inspection of Belle Isle giant slide
DETROIT – The Belle Isle giant slide made international headlines after riders were seen going airborne on the way down, but why was it allowed to open when it posed an apparent safety risk?. The viral videos of the giant slide, which is operated by the Michigan Department of...
New Report Shows That Michigan's Child Care Crisis Is Worse Than Previously Thought
A report published this week by the Detroit Free Press paints perhaps the most dire portrait yet of Michigan’s child care crisis. Specifically, the report notes that Michigan is home to twice as many “child care deserts” as previously thought, and that the state’s cumulative waitlist for child care slots now numbers in the tens of thousands. Perhaps most damning of all, for northern Michigan? Grand Traverse County has one of the longest child care waitlists in the entire state.
Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year
Each year as we transition away from summer, the foliage transitions with us, its color shifting from bright green hues to the rich yellows and ambers we lovingly associate with fall. Ask any Michigander and they’d be able to list a number of reasons why each Michigan season is more...
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Tournament winner shocks Lake Erie walleye anglers: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are a couple of traditional ways to catch Lake Erie walleye in summertime. Anglers cast with forward spinners or small spinner rigs tipped with a nightcrawler, or they troll a variety of diving plugs, spoons or spinner rigs. John Hoyer, of Orono, Minn., however, has pioneered...
Michigan Candidate Matt DePerno Boasts of Effort Showing How to Stuff Ballots
Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno is determined to undermine voter confidence in elections. Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News.
Michigan's fall colors forecast: Week-by-week predictions released
Michigan's beautiful fall colors never fail to dazzle us and if forecasts prove to be right, the week of Oct. 10 will be Mother Nature's big week to shine. The annual fall foliage week-by-week map has been released by SmokyMountains.com. Since 2013, the organization has used its algorithm to analyze several data...
An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs
Yes, we are metro Detroit, but Detroit hustles harder
