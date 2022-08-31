ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fombell, PA

Greater Milwaukee Today

In search of Pennsylvania’s coldest places in the dog days of summer

PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

611 steam engine to roll again this fall – in Pennsylvania

The historic Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611 steam engine owned by the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke will be rolling again this fall — in Pennsylvania. The museum has announced a series of excursions in conjunction with the Strasburg Rail Road, the most visited heritage railroad in the continental United States..
ROANOKE, VA
Farm and Dairy

2022 Lawrence County (Pa.) Fair sale

Buyer: Beatty’s Country Market and Top Shelf Genetics. Reserve champion carcass hog: Brandon Nicklas, Jr. Buyer: Cowden Associations Inc., Meyer, Unkovic & Scott LLP, Packer Thomas. Reserve champion market lamb: Parker McCrumb. Bid: $13/pound Weight: 128 pounds. Buyer: Martinholm Farms. Grand champion carcass lamb: Malia Baney. Bid: $20/pound Weight:...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Two Erie County farms protected from development

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The commonwealth recently took efforts to protect two Erie County farms from development. Those farms join 16 other farms located in Berks, Centre, Chester, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Washington and Westmoreland counties. In total, more than $3.1 million has been invested by the commonwealth and its partners to preserve farmland. “Preserving farmland is an […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

$300,000 pledged to train future Pennsylvania farmers

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly $300,000 is being used to train apprentices to meet the demand for locally grown vegetables in Pennsylvania. The funding is being used to help PASA Sustainable Agriculture enhance its diversified vegetable pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs. State government leaders announced the program at a farm...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
eriereader.com

Erie At Large: The Last Line of Defense

Mail-in ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across the commonwealth shortly after Monday, Sept. 19, the first day counties can begin to deliver mail-in ballots. That means sometime between then and Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day — voters will have to make a decision about the future of the commonwealth and the future of our country. Moreover, the outcomes of this election are likely to have a significant impact on our next presidential election in 2024, as many of the people on the ballot this year — and their cronies in state and federal government — continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Dogs from recent rescues up for adoption

The ANNA Shelter has been busy the past few weeks rescuing multiple dogs from what has been described as horrible living conditions. In the beginning of August, the ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell Terriers from a Crawford County home. This past Wednesday, Aug. 31, they rescued 13 German Shepherds from a Butler County home. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

New Bourbon Stave Mill Groundbreaking Signals Beginning of $14.6MM Investment in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT)— The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning at the Clarion County YMCA for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage’s newest stave mill. The ceremony, which was originally set to take place at the new mill’s location on Thompson Road near Corisca in Clarion Township, was moved to the YMCA due to weather.
CLARION COUNTY, PA

