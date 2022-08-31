Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
This Abandoned Pennsylvania Mining Town Offers Visitors a Glimpse into the Past
There are a handful of forgotten towns and communities in the state of Pennsylvania due to its rich coal mining history. Many of these places were bustling with people and opportunities. By the 1900s, they were nearly deserted.
Greater Milwaukee Today
In search of Pennsylvania’s coldest places in the dog days of summer
PHILADELPHIA — In the midst of a brutal heat wave last month, my family went camping in tents and sleeping bags. We gathered around fire too. We do this for fun. There’s no middle ground with camping. Few say “it’s fine.” People, like me, love and obsess over it. It’s the one week each year where I tighten the bolts on family bonds. The bad internet connection helps. Some hate camping, and they like letting you know. I’d like to think that’s from one bad experience or a skunk/raccoon phobia. They’re campground mainstays.
Stoneboro Fair unique experience in Mercer County
The Great Stoneboro Fair is happening in Mercer County.
cardinalnews.org
611 steam engine to roll again this fall – in Pennsylvania
The historic Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611 steam engine owned by the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke will be rolling again this fall — in Pennsylvania. The museum has announced a series of excursions in conjunction with the Strasburg Rail Road, the most visited heritage railroad in the continental United States..
Farm and Dairy
2022 Lawrence County (Pa.) Fair sale
Buyer: Beatty’s Country Market and Top Shelf Genetics. Reserve champion carcass hog: Brandon Nicklas, Jr. Buyer: Cowden Associations Inc., Meyer, Unkovic & Scott LLP, Packer Thomas. Reserve champion market lamb: Parker McCrumb. Bid: $13/pound Weight: 128 pounds. Buyer: Martinholm Farms. Grand champion carcass lamb: Malia Baney. Bid: $20/pound Weight:...
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
Free paint-by-number projects based on Pennsylvania state parks and forests
Free, downloadable paint-by-number guides – a new one each month – are being offered by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. The DIY project for September features a bull elk and two cow elk standing in a stream in the Pennsylvania Elk Range in the northcentral part of the state.
Two Erie County farms protected from development
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The commonwealth recently took efforts to protect two Erie County farms from development. Those farms join 16 other farms located in Berks, Centre, Chester, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Washington and Westmoreland counties. In total, more than $3.1 million has been invested by the commonwealth and its partners to preserve farmland. “Preserving farmland is an […]
$300,000 pledged to train future Pennsylvania farmers
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Nearly $300,000 is being used to train apprentices to meet the demand for locally grown vegetables in Pennsylvania. The funding is being used to help PASA Sustainable Agriculture enhance its diversified vegetable pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs. State government leaders announced the program at a farm...
Police In Florida Seek Pennsylvania Couple That Knocked Over Light Pole At City Hall
They are on the loose, according to police, and this Pennsylvania couple needs to fix a light pole. “This is Bonnie and Duane,” said Dunnellon Police Department. “They’re visiting from Pennsylvania and fled city hall after knocking over our light pole. If you see them,
Keystone State Park trail, spillway, scavengers spotlighted over Labor Day weekend
Butterflies, vultures and macroinvertebrates will be highlighted during free Labor Day weekend activities at Keystone State Park in Derry Township. Advance registration is not required for these family-friendly programs, led by park naturalist Jean H. Keene. Friday. On Friday, from 4 to 6 p.m., Keene will lead a hike to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
Farm and Dairy
Chef Erik Hoover brings style to Trumbull County Fair, barbecue business
WARREN, Ohio — Erik Hoover is not your typical buyer at the Trumbull County Junior Fair. Yes, he’s wearing overalls. Yes, he has a can of chewing tobacco in his pocket and a spit cup handy. But that’s where the commonality ends. He’s got on bright white...
Income tax: Pennsylvania's flexible option, attractive lure
(The Center Square) – As the economy still recovers from and adjusts to the pandemic, Pennsylvania looks to make tax season easier for remote workers and businesses. Critics, however, worry that the adjustments may not go far enough. Senate Bill 1315, introduced by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York, would make...
eriereader.com
Erie At Large: The Last Line of Defense
Mail-in ballots begin to arrive in mailboxes across the commonwealth shortly after Monday, Sept. 19, the first day counties can begin to deliver mail-in ballots. That means sometime between then and Tuesday, Nov. 8 — Election Day — voters will have to make a decision about the future of the commonwealth and the future of our country. Moreover, the outcomes of this election are likely to have a significant impact on our next presidential election in 2024, as many of the people on the ballot this year — and their cronies in state and federal government — continue to deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Dogs from recent rescues up for adoption
The ANNA Shelter has been busy the past few weeks rescuing multiple dogs from what has been described as horrible living conditions. In the beginning of August, the ANNA Shelter rescued 31 Jack Russell Terriers from a Crawford County home. This past Wednesday, Aug. 31, they rescued 13 German Shepherds from a Butler County home. […]
explore venango
New Bourbon Stave Mill Groundbreaking Signals Beginning of $14.6MM Investment in Clarion County
CLARION, Pa. (EYT)— The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning at the Clarion County YMCA for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage’s newest stave mill. The ceremony, which was originally set to take place at the new mill’s location on Thompson Road near Corisca in Clarion Township, was moved to the YMCA due to weather.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa.'s Health Department is distributing free potassium iodide tablets to residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday, Sept. 15, to Pennsylvanians within 10 miles of the state's four active nuclear power plants. The KI tablet giveaway is part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies. "Emergency preparedness is...
Pennsylvania drought watch: 36 counties including Lehigh Valley asked to conserve water
Pennsylvania has declared a drought watch for 36 counties, asking residents to voluntarily conserve water as an unusually dry summer draws to a close. The drought watch includes the Lehigh Valley for the first time in five years. The Pennsylvania drought watch covers every county along the Delaware River and...
