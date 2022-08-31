Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson
PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
ABC 15 News
Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley
CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
AZFamily
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
Arizona warned of scorching temperatures
Today the National Weather Service (NWS) released an excessive heat warning for Arizona this next week. "Thunderstorm activity will decrease substantially through [this] holiday weekend as much drier air filters into the region. Heat will become a greater concern with the warmest lower elevation communities occasionally flirting with afternoon highs of 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning remains in place for many lower desert locations through the middle of next week."
AZFamily
Flames rip through mobile homes at factory in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are battling a fire that heavily damaged mobile homes at a factory in Goodyear on Friday night. Aerials from the chopper show several homes damaged and crews still battling the flames near Litchfield and Yuma roads. It’s unclear what sparked the flames.
ABC 15 News
Southeast Valley home destroyed by lightning-caused fire during monsoon storm
Pinal County officials are investigating an overnight house fire that started during strong lightning storms in the Queen Creek/San Tan Valley area. Lightning reportedly struck a home's roof near Hunt Highway and Empire Boulevard around 10:30 Thursday night. ABC15 received multiple videos showing flames erupting from the home. On Friday...
L.A. Weekly
Justin Manning Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 32nd Street [Phoenix, AZ]
40-Year-Old Rider Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Broadway Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., near the intersection of Broadway Road and 32nd Street. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle and motorcycle collided in the area. First responders arrived to the scene and located the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries....
AZFamily
One dead after multi-vehicle accident on I-10
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A multiple vehicle crash on the I-10 killed a man and left two women in critical condition. Around 9:15 a.m., first responders were called to a two-vehicle crash that happened on Eastbound I-10, just west of Interstate 51. Rescue crews took two women and one man to the hospital with critical injuries. The man died from his injuries.
knau.org
Lane restrictions planned for I-17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff
Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and Phoenix as crews continue to install fiber-optic cable along the roadway. The Arizona Department of Transportation officials say northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane near Coldwater Road – milepost 245 – overnight through Wednesday morning.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how 10 West Commerce Park sale broke Buckeye record
Phoenix-based developer Creation announced on June 22, 2022, the sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye for $130 million — a new high-water mark for industrial building transactions within the municipality. The 860,602-square-foot facility — now home to a Funko distribution center — was sold to Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in a joint venture with an affiliate of Cohen Asset Management.
azbigmedia.com
12 places to eat on Labor Day this year
If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)
Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
Smile! Paradise Valley installing new speed radar boxes
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Paradise Valley is known for many things, including luxury living, beautiful mountain views, shopping, spas and top-notch entertainment. It's also known for its speed traps. Starting Sept. 1, Paradise Valley will deploy new speed radar boxes in school zone areas. This is in addition to...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022
THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 2-4
PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend will see another homestand for the Diamondbacks and a plethora of music and comedy options in metro Phoenix. Here are some of the biggest events around the Valley. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.) Day: Friday.
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cuts
A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO) (Maricopa, AZ) As Pinal County farmers struggle to cope with the recently extended cut-off of Colorado River water, others in the region have responded to the historic drought more leisurely.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings in the Valley Labor Day weekend
PHOENIX — The heat is on Labor Day weekend!. Valley highs will top out near 109 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for the Phoenix Metro Area from Saturday morning to Monday evening, so we'll be in ABC15 Weather Action mode those days.
AZFamily
It’s Hatch green chile season in the Valley!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to add some spice to your life?. Look no further than right here in the Valley for all your Hatch chile needs! The spicy Hatch green chile pepper is in season here in the southwest, and Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra went out to a Food City location to talk chile.
Maricopa County votes against Rio Verde Foothills water district
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Anxiety has plagued residents in a Valley community for nearly a year. An impending water cutoff threatening to dry up the majority of their water supply by the end of 2022 is the root cause. The anxiety has been worsened by community members not being able...
Have 100-degree tap water coming out of your 'cold' faucet? In Phoenix, you aren't alone
PHOENIX — The Valley of the Sun is known for extremely hot summer temperatures, but according to hundreds of Phoenix residents, the area should also be known for its hot tap water. User Czechkayte posted a picture on Phoenix's Subreddit showing a thermometer reading 100.4 degrees after putting it...
