The California Legislature has recently passed a number of bills that will help keep Californians covered and better connect them to their care options. passed SB 644 (Leyva) to make sure Californians filing for unemployment insurance, and likely losing not just their job but their health benefits, are connected to Covered California and their options for health plans and affordability assistance. The two-year bill, sponsored by Health Access California, California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, and Western Center on Law and Poverty, would have.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO