ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Workers, employers struggle as Long COVID sidelines thousands of Wisconsinites

Reading Time: 10 minutes In November 2020, Danielle Sigler tested approximately 200 residents in a Mount Horeb, Wis. nursing home during a COVID-19 outbreak. The residents weren’t the only ones Sigler was worried about; 25 of her staff at Ingleside Communities also got infected. And in the process of testing vulnerable residents, the 36-year-old nursing home administrator herself…
MOUNT HOREB, WI
InsuranceNewsNet

Nebraska officials react cooly to call for legal steps in Saint Francis Ministries case

Kansas-based Saint Frances Ministries. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)LINCOLN — Nebraska officials reacted cooly to a call by State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh on Thursday to explore whether the State of Nebraska was defrauded during its failed, child welfare contract with Saint Francis Ministries. The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which Cavanaugh asked to take some initial…
NEBRASKA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

N.J. Gov. Murphy Announces Creation of Online Portal & Advisory Council to Receive Input from Members of Public, Stakeholders on Use of Opioid Settlement Funds

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) As part of the Murphy Administration's ongoing efforts to help New Jerseyans impacted by the opioid crisis, and in recognition of Overdose Awareness Day, Governor. Phil Murphy. today announced additional steps the Administration is taking in. New Jersey. . Through a new online portal and...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
InsuranceNewsNet

Six people charged with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- RYAN P. MULLEN, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, DUANE A. DUFRENE, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, DILLON J. ARCENEAUX, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, LANCE M. VALLO, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, GRANT C. MENARD, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and ZEB O. SARTIN, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
LAFAYETTE, LA
InsuranceNewsNet

MID: Use Post‐disaster Claims Guide In Wake Of Flooding

Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) Below is a press release from the Mississippi Insurance Department :. September is National Preparedness Month. While the state has just come through severe flooding, it is best to prepare now for future disasters and insurance claims. The. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. recently issued the "Post‐Disaster...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Innsider Pro
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Cooper Releases Reports Showing How Inflation Reduction Act Lowers Health Care Costs for Middle Tennesseans

WASHINGTON , Sept. 3 -- Rep. Jim Cooper , D- , issued the following news release:. families will see more affordable prescription drugs for Medicare recipients and lower health insurance premiums made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. Inflation Reduction Act savings for Middle Tennessee residents include:. * 35,000 Middle...
TENNESSEE STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

CT regulators scale back health insurers’ 2023 rate hike requests. Most increases still in double digits. [Hartford Courant]

The Connecticut Insurance Department said Friday it reduced 2023 health insurance rate increase requests, but authorized prices that are still higher by double digits for more than 120,000 plan members and others. Requests by carriers in the individual market were reduced to an average increase of 12.9% from 20.4%. In...
CONNECTICUT STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Health Access California: CA Legislature Passes Bills to Better Connect Californians to Health Coverage

The California Legislature has recently passed a number of bills that will help keep Californians covered and better connect them to their care options. passed SB 644 (Leyva) to make sure Californians filing for unemployment insurance, and likely losing not just their job but their health benefits, are connected to Covered California and their options for health plans and affordability assistance. The two-year bill, sponsored by Health Access California, California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, and Western Center on Law and Poverty, would have.
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Conn. A.G. Tong Issues Statement on Approved Double-Digit Health Insurance Rate Hikes

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement regarding double-digit rate hikes approved today by the. "Healthcare costs and insurance premiums were already unaffordable for many. Connecticut. families and small businesses. These double-digit rate hikes--among the highest in the country--will only make that worse. While...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
InsuranceNewsNet

Texas insurer of last resort offers coverage to failed Weston clients

Florida's property insurance crisis is being felt as far away as Texas, where about 30,000 property owners were left without insurance at the height of hurricane season. Those property owners were covered by Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co., a Florida insurer placed into liquidation by a Florida court on Aug. 8. All Weston policies will end on Sept. 7.
TEXAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Notify insurance carrier of roof work

News Enterprise (Elizabethtown, KY) In this area of the country, roof repairs and replacements are very common. Wind and hail damage constitute a large portion of homeowners insurance claims in. Kentucky. and across the entire nation. According to the. Insurance Information Institute. , wind and hail damage was the cause...
KENTUCKY STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
27K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy