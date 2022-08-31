ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

The Ann Arbor News

CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan

Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Labor Day holiday weekend

DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — AAA is working to keep impaired drivers off the road in Michigan for the Labor Day weekend. The Auto Club Group is reactivating it’s ‘Tow to Go’ program for the holiday period, with the goal of providing safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

New Report Shows That Michigan's Child Care Crisis Is Worse Than Previously Thought

A report published this week by the Detroit Free Press paints perhaps the most dire portrait yet of Michigan’s child care crisis. Specifically, the report notes that Michigan is home to twice as many “child care deserts” as previously thought, and that the state’s cumulative waitlist for child care slots now numbers in the tens of thousands. Perhaps most damning of all, for northern Michigan? Grand Traverse County has one of the longest child care waitlists in the entire state.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year

Each year as we transition away from summer, the foliage transitions with us, its color shifting from bright green hues to the rich yellows and ambers we lovingly associate with fall. Ask any Michigander and they’d be able to list a number of reasons why each Michigan season is more...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Power outages prompt second day of Metro Detroit school closures

Dozens of schools across southeast Michigan canceled school for a second day on Wednesday due to power outages in the wake of severe Monday storms and wasn't clear if power would be restored by Thursday either. The closures come just days after many Metro Detroit districts started the 2022-2023 school...
DETROIT, MI
wtvbam.com

Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk is this Monday

ST. IGNACE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk is this Monday, Labor Day, and Mackinac Bridge Authority officials say final preparations are under way. “Whether you plan to cross the Mackinac Bridge in your car or RV, or you plan to join in the annual bridge walk, we want to make sure you have the information you need for a safe and enjoyable Labor Day holiday,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Bridge Director Kim Nowack.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit developer mum on unusual 'lake' at site of would-be apartments

An unexplained hole of water that's sat for a year where new apartments are supposed to go remains unexplained after attempts by Crain's to get to the bottom of it. The city of Detroit has reportedly met with and issued a violation notice to developer Broder & Sachse over its unintended manmade lake at Lafayette and St. Aubin, the planned site for its 200-unit building, The Renato.
DETROIT, MI

