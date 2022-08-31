ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers Told Joe Rogan He Played On Percocet, & This Postgame Interview Looks Like The Proof

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35eq0L_0hcZ37R500

I’ll go ahead and say it, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ visit on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast was incredible.

From hearing some inside stuff about the NFL that us normal folk would never know about, like how the NFL basically scared every player into taking the vaccine, to teachers telling him he sucked, to Rogan going on a rant about the errors handling COVID-19 and even saying that more people are going to “vote Republican” now, it had it all.

With that being said, Rodgers also commented on the NFL’s “ass backwards” policy on treatment of injuries. Up until very recently, players were never allowed to smoke weed or take CBD, very natural pain management remedies, but team doctors would hand out more pain pills than the world’s biggest drug dealers.

Percocets, Vicodins, Oxys… these highly addictive substances were flowing like wine.

Aaron said he even played a game on Percocet back in the day when he was dealing with knee problems.

And it seems like this post game interview is all the proof we need to know he wasn’t lying.

It was a game back in 2018, where Rodgers severely injured his knee on the fourth possession after a sack. Playing against the Chicago Bears (the team he owns), he struggled heavily in the first half to even walk really, and the Packers found themselves in a 17-0 hole.

However, in the second half, he ran out of the locker room like a changed man, and threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns to seal the Packers’ comeback 24-23 over the Bears.

We’ve all heard the rumors before. Players getting hurt in the first half and going to the locker room at half time, and taking a cortisone shot to loosen them up so they can finish the game.

Except, it wasn’t a cortisone shot… it was Percocet.

And even back then, people knew he was high as a kite, but in light of his recent Perky revelation, it’s all but confirmed.

Just watch this postgame interview… dude sounds high off his ass.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood

The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Absence Very Clear

Like most other NFL observers, Troy Aikman doesn't care that Tom Brady took time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in August. The new ESPN commentator joined broadcast partner Joe Buck on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast (h/t NESN) this week. During the appearance, Aikman downplayed Brady's 11-day absence during training camp.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Joe Buck Reveals Message From Tony Romo: NFL World Reacts

Tony Romo landed one of the richest contracts in television history when he re-upped with CBS Sports, making close to $20 million per season. Troy Aikman and Joe Buck probably have Romo to thank, in part, for their giant contracts at ESPN. They know that, too. Buck revealed that Romo...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released Wednesday Afternoon

The Houston Texans released veteran running back Royce Freeman on Wednesday, one day after he made the initial 53-man roster. Freeman spent time with the Texans and Carolina Panthers in 2021. His release leaves rookie Dameon Pierce, veteran Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale as the only running backs on Houston's active roster.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Trent Dilfer Names The 'Dumbest' Rule In College Football

There are a lot of rules in college football - on the field and off the field - that irk football fans and analysts across the country. For former NFL star Trent Dilfer, there's one rule that really gets under his skin. During his debut episode of LeverUp, Dilfer sounded...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota WR reportedly claimed by new NFL team

One former Minnesota receiver did not have to wait long after getting waived on Tuesday. That player is Tyler Johnson who was a surprising cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. Despite impressing in training camp, Tampa Bay made the cut from a position of depth for the team.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Media News

For the past two NFL seasons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show. It was announced on Friday that this partnership won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Rodgers, who appeared on Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, allowed the former punter...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Republican#Cbd#Percocets
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears' Tough Injury News

A few weeks ago, Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry underwent tightrope surgery to correct a high-ankle sprain. Although he didn't suffer a season-ending injury, he will miss at least a few games. On Thursday morning, the Bears officially placed Harry on injured reserve. Harry will have to miss at...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: ESPN Makes Brutal Spelling Mistake On NFL Legend's Name

ESPN is making plenty of mistakes early on in the 2022 college football season. That trend continued this Saturday afternoon. ESPN posted a graphic of NC State's career receiving touchdown leaders during the Wolfpack's season-opener today. NFL legend Torry Holt tops the list with 31 reception touchdowns during his college career.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
AthlonSports.com

Fantasy Football Busts: Fade Leonard Fournette and James Conner

Vision is an excellent tool to have success in fantasy sports. By correctly reading injury news, a drafter can avoid a possible pitfall that many other opponents don't see. Additionally, understanding each player's role, opportunity, and direction will help build a rising team rather than one built on last year's stats.
NFL
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Deebo Samuel (knee) DNP on Thursday

San Francisco 49ers running back Deebo Samuel (knee) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice. Samuel has been unable to practice since Sunday after the 49ers' lead wideout suffered a bruise behind his knee. Expect the 26-year old versatile wideout to play in their Week One regular season opener against the Chicago Bears if he can participate in a few limited sessions before September 11th.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Whiskey Riff

Netflix Has A Johnny Manziel Documentary In The Works

Johnny Manziel may forever be known as one of the most polarizing football players in the history of  the sport. The guy could do it all as the quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies, as he was the first ever freshman to win a Heisman Trophy in 2012 and became one of the best statistical quarterbacks in college football history, with 4,600 all purpose yards that season. However, there was the other side of Manziel off the field, and it […] The post Netflix Has A Johnny Manziel Documentary In The Works first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

185K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy