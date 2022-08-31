ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

'All clear' given after Hagerstown gas leak leads to evacuations

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (7News) — A major gas leak was reported in Hagerstown, Maryland Tuesday afternoon after workers struck a 6-inch gas line near S. Potomac St. and W. Memorial Blvd. Columbia Gas arrived on the scene and shut off the valves. Crews will wait until the gas in the...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Residents in southwest Baltimore County asked to boil water

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A boil water advisory has been issued for people living in southwest Baltimore after E. coli was found in the Baltimore City water system. The bacteria was not detected in Baltimore County, but people have been asked to boil water as a precaution. The advisory covers...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City water distribution locations announced

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Department of Public Works has announced three locations where water will be distributed. They are:. 1401 W. Lafayette Ave., Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School. 3301 Waterview Ave., Middle Branch Park. 500 3rd Ave., Landsdowne Library. People are asked the bring their own containers. Distribution will...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

What you need to know about the contaminated water crisis in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In recent days, tests confirmed that water in a part of West Baltimore has been contaminated with E.coli causing officials to advise a large number of residents to boil their water as a precaution against illness. However, Baltimore leadership struggled Monday to communicate with its residents, causing confusion about the scope of the problem.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two rooftops catch fire along block in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two rooftops of homes along a block of Charles Street in Federal Hill caught fire Monday, the fire department said. The fires started just before 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Charles Street. The fire has spread inside one of the homes, but no one was hurt, said Blair Adams, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman dies in early morning Baltimore fire, officials say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman died during a fire on N. Monroe Street in Baltimore on Tuesday morning. Officials say firefighters responded to the fire after 7:30AM, in the 1100 block of N. Monroe Street. As firefighters entered and extinguished the fire, they located an adult woman on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
TIMONIUM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT| Flooding threat across Maryland on Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Flooding is possible across parts of Maryland as heavy rain moves across the state. The next weather-maker arrives on Tuesday, bringing the chance of flooding as a cold front travels south. Parts of the state have recorded rainfall totals greater than two inches of rain, according...
MARYLAND STATE
wnav.com

Early Morning Assault in Glen Burnie Sends Victim to Area Hospital

Anne Arundel County Police say a man was assaulted early Monday morning in Glen Burnie. Officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery that just occurred in the 7800 block of Crilley Road in Glen Burnie. Officers located the victim who was bleeding from an injury to his head. The victim indicated that while he was outside of the residence he was approached by a black male, who asked for a cigarette. When the victim said, “No”, the suspect told the victim to empty his pockets. When the victim refused the suspect produced a metal pipe/bar and swung it at the victim, striking him multiple times. The suspect fled the area on foot without obtaining property from the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
theriver953.com

Changes made to Pleasant Valley Road

The City of Winchester made adjustments to the traffic pattern on Pleasant Valley Road along Jim Barnett Park and Mount Hebron Cemetary. Drivers will notice two double yellow lines creating a small median in the middle of the road and also narrowing the lanes. The speed limit was also lowered...
WINCHESTER, VA
Wbaltv.com

Gas leak closes some roads in Pasadena area, police say

PASADENA, Md. — A break in a high-pressure gas line Friday prompted the closure of some roads in the Pasadena area, according to Anne Arundel County police. County police tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is closed. Citing Baltimore Gas and Electric, police said...
PASADENA, MD

