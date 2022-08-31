Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
33 schools in Baltimore County receive bottled water after boil water advisory
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Emergency Management said that 33 schools will receive bottled water and hand sanitizer as a result of the possible E. coli contamination in southwestern Baltimore City and Baltimore County. The schools include:. ARBUTUS ES. ARBUTUS MS. BALTIMORE HIGHLAND ES. CATONSVILLE ADMIN. CATONSVILLE...
foxbaltimore.com
'All clear' given after Hagerstown gas leak leads to evacuations
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (7News) — A major gas leak was reported in Hagerstown, Maryland Tuesday afternoon after workers struck a 6-inch gas line near S. Potomac St. and W. Memorial Blvd. Columbia Gas arrived on the scene and shut off the valves. Crews will wait until the gas in the...
foxbaltimore.com
Residents in southwest Baltimore County asked to boil water
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A boil water advisory has been issued for people living in southwest Baltimore after E. coli was found in the Baltimore City water system. The bacteria was not detected in Baltimore County, but people have been asked to boil water as a precaution. The advisory covers...
foxbaltimore.com
DPW finds coliform, E. Coli in water at several Baltimore fire and police facilities
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Department of Public Works has sampled the water at several locations in City Council District 9 due to contaminants detected. The locations include 1503 W. Lafayette Ave. (Fire Dept. Engine 8) and Police facilities at 1034 N. Mount St, and 920 N. Carey St.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City water distribution locations announced
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Department of Public Works has announced three locations where water will be distributed. They are:. 1401 W. Lafayette Ave., Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School. 3301 Waterview Ave., Middle Branch Park. 500 3rd Ave., Landsdowne Library. People are asked the bring their own containers. Distribution will...
foxbaltimore.com
City urges West Baltimore residents to boil water after possible E.coli contamination
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's Department of Public Works advised residents in West Baltimore to boil their water after E.coli contamination was detected at nearby police and fire stations. "At this time, we do not know the source of the contamination. But I can assure you that we are working...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Cycling Classic to shut down dozens of city streets, cause parking restrictions
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Dozens of professional cyclists will be racing through Baltimore County and Baltimore City Sunday for the Maryland Cycling Classic event, which will shut down dozens of streets across the city. The Baltimore Department of Transportation is advising residents to plan ahead and be aware of road...
foxbaltimore.com
What you need to know about the contaminated water crisis in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In recent days, tests confirmed that water in a part of West Baltimore has been contaminated with E.coli causing officials to advise a large number of residents to boil their water as a precaution against illness. However, Baltimore leadership struggled Monday to communicate with its residents, causing confusion about the scope of the problem.
foxbaltimore.com
Two rooftops catch fire along block in Federal Hill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two rooftops of homes along a block of Charles Street in Federal Hill caught fire Monday, the fire department said. The fires started just before 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Charles Street. The fire has spread inside one of the homes, but no one was hurt, said Blair Adams, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department.
foxbaltimore.com
Prince George's Co. residents respond to Alsobrooks youth curfew law in effect Friday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Saturday night at a Capitol Heights 7-Eleven, sources tell 7News that boys with guns opened fire on each other. One 15-year-old was killed another critically wounded in the shootout which also injured two adults. It was just the latest violent crime involving...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman dies in early morning Baltimore fire, officials say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman died during a fire on N. Monroe Street in Baltimore on Tuesday morning. Officials say firefighters responded to the fire after 7:30AM, in the 1100 block of N. Monroe Street. As firefighters entered and extinguished the fire, they located an adult woman on the...
foxbaltimore.com
Fire guts Carroll County dollar store; investigators looking for 2 witnesses
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WBFF) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a fire that gutted a Dollar General store in Carroll County Saturday. The fire caused $2.5 million in damages, officials said. Investigators released photos of a young boy and a woman who were in...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT| Flooding threat across Maryland on Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Flooding is possible across parts of Maryland as heavy rain moves across the state. The next weather-maker arrives on Tuesday, bringing the chance of flooding as a cold front travels south. Parts of the state have recorded rainfall totals greater than two inches of rain, according...
wnav.com
Early Morning Assault in Glen Burnie Sends Victim to Area Hospital
Anne Arundel County Police say a man was assaulted early Monday morning in Glen Burnie. Officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery that just occurred in the 7800 block of Crilley Road in Glen Burnie. Officers located the victim who was bleeding from an injury to his head. The victim indicated that while he was outside of the residence he was approached by a black male, who asked for a cigarette. When the victim said, “No”, the suspect told the victim to empty his pockets. When the victim refused the suspect produced a metal pipe/bar and swung it at the victim, striking him multiple times. The suspect fled the area on foot without obtaining property from the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested for firing gun during Gaithersburg neighbor dispute: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 31-year-old Silver Spring man was arrested for firing a gun into the air during an argument with his neighbor last week, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. At around 8:26 p.m., police were called to the 12600 block of Farnell Drive for...
foxbaltimore.com
Property owner finds human skeletal remains while cleaning yard in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE ( WBFF) — A homeowner found a human skeleton while cleaning out their backyard in the Franklin Square neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At around 8:53 a.m. officers were sent to the backyard of a home on the 1700 block of West Lexington...
theriver953.com
Changes made to Pleasant Valley Road
The City of Winchester made adjustments to the traffic pattern on Pleasant Valley Road along Jim Barnett Park and Mount Hebron Cemetary. Drivers will notice two double yellow lines creating a small median in the middle of the road and also narrowing the lanes. The speed limit was also lowered...
Wbaltv.com
Gas leak closes some roads in Pasadena area, police say
PASADENA, Md. — A break in a high-pressure gas line Friday prompted the closure of some roads in the Pasadena area, according to Anne Arundel County police. County police tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is closed. Citing Baltimore Gas and Electric, police said...
Evidence markers fill street after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — At least 20 evidence markers were in a street in Southeast Tuesday after a shooting there. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) tweeted about the incident in the 3500 block of 6th St. SE at 12:36 p.m. MPD did not say if anyone was hit in the shooting. The tweet only […]
