Washington Examiner
Ohio man arrested after Ring video allegedly shows him trying to grab 6-year-old
A man in Ohio has been arrested after he attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl, according to police. The girl was taking the trash out when Deric McPherson, 33, grabbed her arm and tried to drag her away on Aug. 23, according to security footage purportedly showing the incident. The girl then screamed, McPherson let go, and she escaped back into her home, the girl's parents told Fox News on Monday.
Complex
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Drugging and Stealing $50,000 in Goods From Man She Met at Bar
A North Carolina woman accused of drugging and robbing a Fort Lauderdale man out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other personal belongings has been arrested and charged, NBC Miami reports. Cloe Reynicke, 23, was arrested Monday in Henderson, Nevada after she was pulled over for driving with a...
Mom of 6-year-old girl thankful doorbell camera captured alleged attempted abduction
A Ring doorbell camera captured the attempted abduction of a 6-year-old girl from the front of her house Tuesday in Hamilton, Ohio, according to court documents and the security camera footage obtained by CNN.
Major update in Walmart policy sparks customer fury after shoppers say it ‘feels like I’ve been accused of stealing’
AN incident at a Walmart that left a shopper feeling accused of stealing has sparked outrage among customers. Furious New Mexico resident Jonie Fischer said that a Walmart security guard denied her entry to a store because her purse was too big. Footage obtained by KOAT7 shows a sign in...
Wendy’s employee charged with murder after fatally punching customer, 67, who complained about his order
A Wendy’s employee has been arrested on murder charges in Arizona after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly customer who complained about his order.Antonie Kendrick, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the attack that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old customer.The incident happened around 4.45pm on July 26 at the Wendy’s located at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly started complaining when Mr Kendrick was taking his order, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.Surveillance video obtained by local news station KOLD13 shows an employee believed to...
Ex-cop gets jail time after she didn't intervene when another officer violently arrested an elderly woman with dementia
"I wanted to be a good police officer and my heart was in the right place, but I still came up short," Daria Jalali said during her sentencing.
Texas Judge Arrested After Being Accused of Signing Search Warrants While Drunk
A Texas judge who had previously been accused of signing search warrants while drunk was arrested on Wednesday evening on one count of official oppression, one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, and one count of criminal trespass. Bailey County judge Sherri L. Harrison, a 56-year-old elected official, was hit with a lawsuit on June 21 from county attorney Michaela Kee, who argued she should be removed from office due to official misconduct, and ignorance and carelessness in the discharge of her duties. Among other allegations, the suit accused Harrison of being drunk while on and off duty, and signing search warrants while intoxicated on multiple occasions. It was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s charges were related to the lawsuit. Harrison is expected to be released from jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond. Read it at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
allthatsinteresting.com
85-Year-Old Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Buy A Child In A Grocery Store For $100,000
Hellmuth Kolb of Port Orange, Florida, approached Lauren Benning and her young daughter in a Winn-Dixie supermarket, followed the two out to the parking lot, and offered a large sum of cash in exchange for the child. Police in Port Orange, Florida arrested an 85-year-old man on Aug. 16, 2022,...
Brutal moment NYPD officer punches woman to the ground during scuffle over boyfriend’s arrest
A shocking video captured the moment an NYPD officer punched a woman to the ground after a scuffle broke out during the arrest of her boyfriend in Harlem. The confrontation, caught on now-viral video by a bystander on West 136th Street, began when police officers arrived to arrest 22-year-old Elvin James on Tuesday evening, WABC reported. Mr James was wanted in connection with an attempted murder and was allegedly in possession of an illegal ghost gun and a large amount of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest.As he was taken into custody, Mr James’ girfriend Tamani...
Man Sentenced to Prison After Drinking ‘2 Quarts of Jack Daniel’s’ and Murdering Two Women with His Truck on Saloon Patio
A man is set to spend 40 years in prison for driving his pickup truck into two women standing on the patio of a saloon the day after Christmas in 2020. Michael Mattox, 61, was sentenced on Monday in Richland County, Illinois, records show. He pleaded guilty back in April because he killed DeAnn Richardson, 48, and Judy Jourdan, 69, but only to a single count of first-degree murder. Records before Mattox’s plea noted he faced a possible life sentence because of the multiple deaths.
Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend
A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
Cops Bust Drug Gang, Find 28 Pounds of Pink Cocaine and Submachine Gun
The drug bust in Ibiza, which found a record amount of pink cocaine, also confiscated luxury cars and watches.
A driver was asleep in an armored truck when burglars stole 22 bags of jewelry and other items worth millions of dollars from the vehicle, according to lawsuit
Brink's said authorities accounted for 51 of the 73 bags logged for the shipment, estimating the value of the 22 missing bags at $8.7 million.
Police officer covered Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s gunshot wound with hand, inquest hears
Coroner, who presided over inquest into death of 11-year-old Rhys Jones in 2007, speaks of shock at death of another child
She was already in a Florida jail. Then came a ‘horrific’ video and a sheriff’s warning
A woman has been accused of drowning her Chihuahua in her pool and later posting video of the act for her followers to see.
White Man Hurls Racial Slurs At Black Driver Over Parking In Viral Video
'You want my name? You want my license? It says f*** you n****,' a man says in the video.
Florida woman arrested for calling police more than 12,000 times this year and harassing officers
A woman in Florida has been arrested for allegedly making more than 12,000 calls to police precincts this year and harassing police officers. Carla Jefferson, 51, allegedly "harasses, belittles, swears at, argues with" anyone who takes her calls to the St Petersburg Police Department and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, according to court documents. Officials estimated that Ms Jefferson's calls accounted for 10 per cent of incoming phone traffic to the St Petersburg PD in 2022. According to the precinct, she called 512 times in a 24-hour span, often delivering "vulgar, threatening or obscene" messages. Police could not simply...
Georgia Company FIRES White Employee After He's Caught Allegedly Stealing Gas From A Black Woman
A Georgia company canned a white employee accused of shamelessly stealing pre-paid gas from a Black woman, Radar can exclusively reveal. Earlier this week, the man was seen pulling the pump across and filling up his Entek company van with a cavalier attitude while using her gas. He then mumbled under his breath about white privilege and spewed an insult as she captured the tense interaction on her phone.The man reportedly called her a "Black b----" while still clad in his work uniform. It all went down at QuikTrip on North Druid Hills Road in Brookhaven.Many social media users...
Wichita man arrested after recording device discovered in bathroom
A Wichita man has been arrested after police say he hid a recording device in a home bathroom in the 9200 block of E. Harry.
International Business Times
Black Man Who Claimed Self-Defense In Killing White Teen Over Racial Slur Convicted
A Black man who fired shots at a truck full of teenagers in Statesboro, Georgia, killing a white teen girl, said he acted in self-defense after they yelled racial slurs at him. However, the jury rejected his claim and convicted him of manslaughter. William Marcus Wilson, 23, was accused of...
