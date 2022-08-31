SMITHFIELD, R.I. – In the opening game of the 2022 season, the Harvard women's volleyball team (0-1) fell to Bryant (3-2) in three sets tonight, Sept. 2, at the Bryant Invitational in Smithfield, R.I. The Crimson suffered the three-set defeat by a score of 17-25, 21-25, 21-25. Junior Ashley Wang started the season strong at the top of the Crimson roster, leading the team in kills with 10. Junior Nicole Prescott served two straight aces toward the end of the second set, which ended up being the only two aces of the night. Prescott played a large role in the Crimson's longest run of the night, one in which the team scored five points in a row to hold the Bulldogs at 24 in the second set before giving up the final point. First-year Brynne Faltinsky notched her first point in a Crimson jersey with a kill early in the night.

