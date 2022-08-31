ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

threeriversnews.com

Suspect escapes standoff, police actively searching

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for a suspect who escaped a standoff situation that lasted for several hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, police were called to an apartment at Riverside Apartments and Townhomes in the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive around 5:33 p.m. Saturday. Police claim they located a wanted suspect, who barricaded themselves inside the apartment of a third party.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WISH-TV

Police: Mishawaka teen dies after shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager died after a shooting in Mishawaka Friday evening, police say. Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department said the shooting happened on the 600 Block of Locust Street. When officers arrived they found a 14-year-old inside a house with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka 14-year-old dead in homicide investigation

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Mishawaka. According to authorities, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Street around 7 p.m. on Friday. A 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity is not being released at this...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Portage, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Portage, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
abc57.com

One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
westernherald.com

WMU student dies after shooting in Portage

Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds, 22, was shot on the evening of August 26. She later died in the hospital due to her injuries. Reports say the shooting took place on a ramp leading to I-94 in Portage. Two others were also shot, a pregnant woman and an infant. They are both in stable condition according to Portage police.
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you know who murdered 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy?. On March 13, 2021, at about 1:23am, Benton Harbor Officers were dispatched to Hull Avenue and Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor to help a motorist. When officers arrived at that intersection, they found a red 2016...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Mother of Rio Allred sues Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit was filed against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful actions that led to the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. The school district will be sued for Wrongful Death, Violating Title IX, and Violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. According...
ELKHART, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
100.7 WITL

Gruesome 1935 Millburg Farmer Murder Still A Mystery

The community of Millburg, MI located just outside of Benton Harbor for the most part is a quiet, small farming neighborhood that you wouldn't expect to hear much news from. However, 87 years ago a 12-year-old boy was witness to a gruesome murder of a farmer that, to this day, remains a total mystery as a Berrien County website documents:
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Middlebury woman, 44, struck by hit-and-run driver on SR 120

The search is on for a driver who struck a pedestrian about 3 miles east of Bristol. The collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, on State Road 120 east of County Road 131 when a 44-year-old woman from Middlebury was was walking and was hit by a vehicle.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
abc57.com

Tony Sacco's closes in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
GRANGER, IN

