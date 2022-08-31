Read full article on original website
Suspect escapes standoff, police actively searching
THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for a suspect who escaped a standoff situation that lasted for several hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, police were called to an apartment at Riverside Apartments and Townhomes in the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive around 5:33 p.m. Saturday. Police claim they located a wanted suspect, who barricaded themselves inside the apartment of a third party.
WISH-TV
Police: Mishawaka teen dies after shooting
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager died after a shooting in Mishawaka Friday evening, police say. Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department said the shooting happened on the 600 Block of Locust Street. When officers arrived they found a 14-year-old inside a house with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
WNDU
Mishawaka 14-year-old dead in homicide investigation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway in Mishawaka. According to authorities, police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Street around 7 p.m. on Friday. A 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His identity is not being released at this...
Argument over vehicle sale leads to shots fired in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI - No one was injured after an argument over the sale of a truck prompted shots fired on Friday night. Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to a home in the 46000 block of M-43 in Arlington Township at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, for a report of two armed men arguing.
max983.net
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Seeking Help in Finding Missing Teen
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing/runaway 15-year-old female. Police say Kianna Piner was last seen Wednesday, August 31 at 5:30 p.m. ET. She may be in the LaPaz, Mishawaka or South Bend areas. Piner is 5’7” and 125 lbs with...
abc57.com
One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo business
Fire officials are investigating what started a fire at a Kalamazoo business on Saturday. The fire broke out at 8:17 p.m. on East Cork Street.
westernherald.com
WMU student dies after shooting in Portage
Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds, 22, was shot on the evening of August 26. She later died in the hospital due to her injuries. Reports say the shooting took place on a ramp leading to I-94 in Portage. Two others were also shot, a pregnant woman and an infant. They are both in stable condition according to Portage police.
abc57.com
Family of 12-year-old Rio Allred sues Elkhart school district for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The family of Rio Allred has filed a lawsuit against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death, violating Title IX and violating the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. The family alleging students harassed Rio because of her hair loss and sexual orientation....
recordpatriot.com
West Michigan family confirms body found in drain pipe is missing man Erik Johnson
A body found by construction workers in a Coopersville storm drain has been confirmed to be 28-year-old Erik Johnson who disappeared on Aug. 13. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Johnson's remains were visible from a manhole at a construction site and were discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Center St. and Sunset St.
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you know who murdered 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy?. On March 13, 2021, at about 1:23am, Benton Harbor Officers were dispatched to Hull Avenue and Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor to help a motorist. When officers arrived at that intersection, they found a red 2016...
WNDU
Mother of Rio Allred sues Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit was filed against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful actions that led to the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. The school district will be sued for Wrongful Death, Violating Title IX, and Violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. According...
Portage FedEx driver attacked, called racial slurs
A FedEx driver is speaking out after he says he was the victim of a random attack while delivering packages over the weekend.
Gruesome 1935 Millburg Farmer Murder Still A Mystery
The community of Millburg, MI located just outside of Benton Harbor for the most part is a quiet, small farming neighborhood that you wouldn't expect to hear much news from. However, 87 years ago a 12-year-old boy was witness to a gruesome murder of a farmer that, to this day, remains a total mystery as a Berrien County website documents:
95.3 MNC
Middlebury woman, 44, struck by hit-and-run driver on SR 120
The search is on for a driver who struck a pedestrian about 3 miles east of Bristol. The collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, on State Road 120 east of County Road 131 when a 44-year-old woman from Middlebury was was walking and was hit by a vehicle.
3 School Students Sustained Minor Cuts In A Bus Crash In Cass County (Cass County, MI)
Police responded to a school bus crash on Wednesday morning in Cass County. The crash happened at the intersection of Dewey Lake Street and Atwood road in Wayne Township. According to the police, the school bus travelling south on [..]
WNDU
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
New JungleBird restaurant set to open in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo will soon have another restaurant option in its downtown district.
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
abc57.com
Tony Sacco's closes in Granger
GRANGER, Ind. - Granger's Tony Sacco's restaurant has closed for business, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday. The pizza restaurant cited irreversible COVID repercussions and difficulty hiring staff as reasons for closing. The restaurant has been in business for the past ten years.
