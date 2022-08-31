Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Daily South
Here's How to Hunt for Shark Teeth in North Carolina
Every week can be Shark Week, when you're vacationing at the beaches of North Carolina. The Tar Heel State has some of the biggest caches of shark teeth around and a new adventure helps tourists track them down. Over in Surf City, North Carolina, not too far from Wilmington, an...
wcti12.com
Update: Coast Guard no longer searching for owner of kayak in Outer Banks
FRISCO, Dare County — UPDATE: The U.S. Coast Guard sector of North Carolina has reported that they have found the owner of the kayak. According to officials, the owner is safe and sound. The Coast Guard also issued a reminder to anyone with personal water crafts, that getting an...
wcti12.com
New Bern continues search for new owner of the Tisdale Home
NEW BERN, Craven County — Tonight, we have an update on the Tisdale Home in the City of New Bern being offered up for free. The Tisdale House, located downtown on Broad Street could be moving soon, but there is still a process. The home needs to be moved...
wcti12.com
Morehead City to Beaufort bridge back open after morning crash
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — Update: Officials said the bridge is now back open. Both lanes of the Morehead City to Beaufort Bridge are closed due to a crash. Emergency workers are currently on scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Local church group offers hope to families coping with Northside stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A local group finds ways to comfort families impacted by the fatal stabbing at Northside High School in Jacksonville—as they make their way back into the community for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday as some members of the Onslow’s Jehovah’s Witnesses...
Budweiser Clydesdales draw large crowds in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The sidewalks of downtown Washington were packed Wednesday evening as the famous Budweiser Clydesdales paraded through the streets. After a presentation and question-and-answer session on Stewart Parkway, the horses strolled down Main Street, where they made brief stops to allow for photo ops and videos. If you missed the Clydesdales on […]
Child dies after reported fight at an Eastern North Carolina high school, officials say
An investigation is ongoing.
Apex man killed in stabbing at Atlantic Beach: police
A road trip to the coast turned fatal for an Apex man who was stabbed in the driveway of an Atlantic Beach home on Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH - A man is dead after being stabbed in Atlantic Beach Monday morning. Police received a call of a disturbance at 5:45 a.m. at 300 West Atlantic Blvd. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex lying in the driveway with neighbors comforting him, according to Atlantic Beach police chief Jeff Harvey.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 27, 28 & 29
Morris Hines, 57, of Newport passed away Sunday August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Robert Hancock, Harkers Island. Robert Hancock, 85, of...
Deputies: Man, woman sold drugs out of New Bern home, have been arrested
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people who lived in a New Bern home are each being held under $1 million bonds after officials said they sold drugs there. Charles Dade, 36, and Rodnesha Rojanee Minor, 27, of 1413 Mockingbird Lane in New Bern were arrested after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday. They […]
WITN
Craven County couple charged with drug trafficking
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina couple is behind bars after being accused of trafficking drugs from their Craven County home. Deputies say that they executed a search warrant at their home at 1413 Mockingbird Lane on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation. During the search, deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student charged with voluntary manslaughter in Jacksonville school stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A fight turned deadly inside a high school in Jacksonville, now one student is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Petitions and Secure Custody Orders have been filed on three teenagers involved in the fight. Since they are juveniles, their names cannot be released. As well as...
Two-month investigation ends in arrest of five on drug charges
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-month investigation that stretched into South Carolina resulted in five arrests of suspects on drug-related charges. Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman said in a press release that Jeremy Pittman and Michael Price were arrested on July 1 during a traffic stop. Deputies stopped their vehicle and found 225 grams of […]
Comments / 0