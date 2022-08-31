Read full article on original website
50 Penn Place Art Gallery sets art opening reception for September 11
The 50 Penn Place Art Gallery has set an “Art Opening Reception” for Sunday afternoon, September 11, from 2-4 p.m. Gallery artists who are the recurring “stars” at the gallery include Ron Brandon, Kathy Buttry, Charlotte New, Bert Seabourn, Connie Seabourn, Cheryl J. Smith, Tim Sullivan and Glen Thomas.
‘Highlights from the Rose Family Glass Collection’ to open September 3 at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art
The Oklahoma City Museum of Art has announced the upcoming grand opening of “Highlights from the Rose Family Glass Collection,” a new acquisition of more than 100 works from the "Golden Age" of Studio Glass. The one-of-a-kind collection, generously donated by the Rose Family and in honor of...
Local Theaters Host Labor Day Weekend Movie Special
At Flix Brewhouse in Oklahoma City, as well as AMC and Cinemark theaters, movie tickets will cost $3 Sept. 3. The Regal Warren Theater in Moore will offer tickets for $3.28. The discount will automatically be applied when purchasing online.
This Oklahoma Drive In Movie Theater is Doing a ‘Tornado-Themed’ Double Feature Labor Day Weekend!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend why not go to the drive-in theatre and catch a special tornado-themed double feature? It sounds like a great time and the perfect place to take the family for a fun evening out under the stars. When was the last time you've been to a drive-in movie theatre?
City offers free landfill day for Oklahoma City residential trash customers on Saturday, September 10
Fall landscape season is upon us. That means Oklahoma City residential solid waste customers can get rid of their extra junk or landscape debris during the City’s Free Landfill Day on Saturday, September 10. Customers may drop off their items between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the following...
Churches come together for free Unite OKC event
An event that seeks to bring different Christian denominations together is coming to Oklahoma City.
WATCH: Southeast High School Students Celebrate Return Of Friday Night Lights
High school football teams around the Oklahoma City metro will be playing under Friday night lights. News 9's Jordan Dafnis joined Southeast High School ahead of their match up against Capitol Hill during News 9 at 9 a.m. Friday.
Councilwoman hosts town hall to update public on projects
An Oklahoma City Councilwoman is hosting a community meeting to inform the public about projects across the community.
Household goods giveaway being held in Midwest City
An Oklahoma church that is known for helping the community is planning another event this weekend.
30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day
With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
Photos: OKC shelter overrun with adorable pups
If you are looking for a new four-legged friend to join your family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is hoping you will find the pet you're looking for with them.
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
OKC police upping security in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are upping their presence in one of the city’s most popular areas. Bricktown has added security to make the community feel safe in its busy streets. Police said that’s what makes Bricktown stand out – how the community changes. They said families...
Hello September! Here comes the rain!
Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is opening new trading company
The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is proud to announce the Grand Opening of the Kickapoo Trading Company.
Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
Movie theaters across U.S. offering $3 ticket prices for one day
If you are looking for ways to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank, you might just want to head to a your local movie theatre.
Former Dolese property to become retail and offices
After moving their offices to The Half complex at Britton and Broadway Extension, Dolese Bros. has announced the sale of three of its Automobile Alley buildings to developers who propose a mix of office and commercial space. Dolese also owns 9.5 acres north of NW 13th which is not a...
Man shot outside NW Oklahoma City liquor store, witness who saw shooting jumped in to help
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was an especially horrifying scene for one witness who saw a man get shot Wednesday off Memorial Road, just west of May Avenue. She also jumped in to help the man after the shooting. “I pulled in, got us in the middle of the...
