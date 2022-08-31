ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

50 Penn Place Art Gallery sets art opening reception for September 11

The 50 Penn Place Art Gallery has set an “Art Opening Reception” for Sunday afternoon, September 11, from 2-4 p.m. Gallery artists who are the recurring “stars” at the gallery include Ron Brandon, Kathy Buttry, Charlotte New, Bert Seabourn, Connie Seabourn, Cheryl J. Smith, Tim Sullivan and Glen Thomas.
Local Theaters Host Labor Day Weekend Movie Special

At Flix Brewhouse in Oklahoma City, as well as AMC and Cinemark theaters, movie tickets will cost $3 Sept. 3. The Regal Warren Theater in Moore will offer tickets for $3.28. The discount will automatically be applied when purchasing online.
30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day

With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…

A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
OKC police upping security in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are upping their presence in one of the city’s most popular areas. Bricktown has added security to make the community feel safe in its busy streets. Police said that’s what makes Bricktown stand out – how the community changes. They said families...
Hello September! Here comes the rain!

Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
Live Oklahoma severe weather coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A series of strong severe storms moved across much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. - Advertisement - Multiple tornado outbreaks caused damage in Seminole and Earlsboro. Seminole incurred widespread damage. Currently, there are no reports of significant injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Shelters have...
Former Dolese property to become retail and offices

After moving their offices to The Half complex at Britton and Broadway Extension, Dolese Bros. has announced the sale of three of its Automobile Alley buildings to developers who propose a mix of office and commercial space. Dolese also owns 9.5 acres north of NW 13th which is not a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

