Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
kalw.org
Sights and Sounds: Hana Baba
“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. In honor of KALW Day, host Jenee Darden speaks with Hana Baba. She’s host of KALW’s Crosscurrents and co-host of The Stoop. “Black Food Summit”. Museum...
kalw.org
6 Bay Area music festivals to look forward to this fall
Summer may be winding down, but the Bay Area music festival season is heating up. In fact, the fall in San Francisco and surrounds is particularly loaded with events for all kinds of music lovers. From the classics like Hardly Strictly Bluegrass to new events like the Portola Music Festival, which has gathered a rather impressive line-up of dance music heavy hitters, it looks like the live music scene is back with a significant bang.
kalw.org
From India to San Francisco- a journey to live freely
August is Transgender History Month in San Francisco, and we've been sharing stories about experiences of being transgender in the Bay Area. One segment of the trans population we don't hear a lot about is immigrants. Many queer and transgender people came to San Francisco to flee discrimination and often violence in their home countries.
kalw.org
New cafe on UC Berkeley campus spotlights Ohlone history and foodways
Cafe Ohlone had hosted weekly tastings outside of a Berkeley bookstore just before the pandemic, but the operation was forced to find a new home after the store permanently closed. Now, Ohlone chefs and owners Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino are set to launch the latest incarnation of their Indigenous eatery in the courtyard of Berkeley’s Hearst Museum of Anthropology.
kalw.org
Anjali Rimi / Transgender Drag Queen / Story Corp: Bethany Snyder and Kristian Maul
Today, we hear the story of transgender immigrant and organizer Anjali Rimi, who says moving to San Francisco was life changing. Then, a drag performer tells us how trans queens have been othered in the art of drag. And, we listen to a piece from the San Francisco StoryCorps about telling someone who you are and seeing where it goes. With, local music from the New Voices Bay Area TIGQ Chorus.
kalw.org
Joshua Peralta’s debut is a coming-of-age story in poetry and prose
Oakland author Joshua Peralta reads from his new book "3rd and Orange." The book's a belated coming-of-age story about a young writer. It came out in April, 2022.
kalw.org
Uncuffed is Hiring for Our Community Advisory Board
The Advisory Board guides the direction of Uncuffed, and helps us stay true to our mission: to offer media training to people in the carceral system in order for them to develop job skills, express their humanity, and inspire change. The board also helps us navigate interpersonal and institutional challenges that come up while working in prisons. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 15 at 11:59pm. Apply here.
kalw.org
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heatwave
If you’re a resident in Solano, Santa Clara, and Contra Costa counties, you will be able to use most liberties as cooling centers during this weekend but there are some exceptions. In Solano and Santa Clara counties, the libraries that are used for cooling centers for this weekend will...
kalw.org
22,000 Kaiser nurses picket over equipment and staffing shortages
The registered nurses and nurse practitioners work at 22 Kaiser facilities, and all but one are in Northern California. They are calling for safer patient care, minimum staffing guidelines, and health and safety provisions for nurses. Today marks the first day after the nurses’ union contract with Kaiser expired in...
