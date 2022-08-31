ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalw.org

Sights and Sounds: Hana Baba

“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. In honor of KALW Day, host Jenee Darden speaks with Hana Baba. She’s host of KALW’s Crosscurrents and co-host of The Stoop. “Black Food Summit”. Museum...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

6 Bay Area music festivals to look forward to this fall

Summer may be winding down, but the Bay Area music festival season is heating up. In fact, the fall in San Francisco and surrounds is particularly loaded with events for all kinds of music lovers. From the classics like Hardly Strictly Bluegrass to new events like the Portola Music Festival, which has gathered a rather impressive line-up of dance music heavy hitters, it looks like the live music scene is back with a significant bang.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

From India to San Francisco- a journey to live freely

August is Transgender History Month in San Francisco, and we've been sharing stories about experiences of being transgender in the Bay Area. One segment of the trans population we don't hear a lot about is immigrants. Many queer and transgender people came to San Francisco to flee discrimination and often violence in their home countries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

New cafe on UC Berkeley campus spotlights Ohlone history and foodways

Cafe Ohlone had hosted weekly tastings outside of a Berkeley bookstore just before the pandemic, but the operation was forced to find a new home after the store permanently closed. Now, Ohlone chefs and owners Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino are set to launch the latest incarnation of their Indigenous eatery in the courtyard of Berkeley’s Hearst Museum of Anthropology.
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Lincoln, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
kalw.org

Anjali Rimi / Transgender Drag Queen / Story Corp: Bethany Snyder and Kristian Maul

Today, we hear the story of transgender immigrant and organizer Anjali Rimi, who says moving to San Francisco was life changing. Then, a drag performer tells us how trans queens have been othered in the art of drag. And, we listen to a piece from the San Francisco StoryCorps about telling someone who you are and seeing where it goes. With, local music from the New Voices Bay Area TIGQ Chorus.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

Uncuffed is Hiring for Our Community Advisory Board

The Advisory Board guides the direction of Uncuffed, and helps us stay true to our mission: to offer media training to people in the carceral system in order for them to develop job skills, express their humanity, and inspire change. The board also helps us navigate interpersonal and institutional challenges that come up while working in prisons. The deadline to apply is Thursday, September 15 at 11:59pm. Apply here.
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heatwave

If you’re a resident in Solano, Santa Clara, and Contra Costa counties, you will be able to use most liberties as cooling centers during this weekend but there are some exceptions. In Solano and Santa Clara counties, the libraries that are used for cooling centers for this weekend will...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Saroyan
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Thomas Edison
Person
Daniel Schorr
Person
Itzhak Perlman
Person
Arthur Godfrey
Person
Gina Schock
Person
Richard Gere
Person
James Coburn
Person
Debbie Gibson
Person
Alan Jay Lerner
kalw.org

22,000 Kaiser nurses picket over equipment and staffing shortages

The registered nurses and nurse practitioners work at 22 Kaiser facilities, and all but one are in Northern California. They are calling for safer patient care, minimum staffing guidelines, and health and safety provisions for nurses. Today marks the first day after the nurses’ union contract with Kaiser expired in...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy