Cincinnati, OH

saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas delivers perfect chili troll of Cincinnati

Arkansas’ social media team is known for delivering hilarious content on Saturdays, and the Razorbacks pulled off one more example on Saturday following the win over Cincinnati. Arkansas used a popular scene from “The Office” and character Kevin Malone spilling an entire pot of chili to troll the Bearcats...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Bearcat Brunch S1 E1 Arkansas

On the first episode of the Bearcat Brunch podcast brought to you by Royal Links Golf Tours David Simone and Jeff Howell dive in to the details of a frustrating 31-24 loss at Arkansas. The two then look at an overall ugly weekend for the AAC plus some other games that caught their attention nationally before wrapping up with a little Bearcats in the NFL talk and their season predictions for the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Cincinnati, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cincinnati reportedly decides on starting QB for Arkansas game

Cincinnati will go with senior Ben Bryant at quarterback over former top 300 recruit Evan Prater for Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the report. As reported, Bryant used the transfer portal as a college football version of the “G League” or however players get...
CINCINNATI, OH
All Bearcats

Report: UC Reveals Starting Quarterback

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are rolling with experience to lead them in the 2022 season. According to multiple reports, Ben Bryant is the Bearcats starting quarterback. The Eastern Michigan transfer has two years of eligibility remaining and plenty of time to make his mark after beating out Evan ...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso predicts SEC team will 'blast' tough Week 1 foe

Lee Corso doesn’t seem to think much of the Arkansas-Cincinnati matchup despite it being one of the few games between two Top 25 ranked teams. A quick soundbyte would suggest he doesn’t think it will be competitive at all. Cincinnati made big headlines last season when the Bearcats...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Person
Josh Pate
spectrumnews1.com

After years of work, Turfway Park opens gaming facility, racing to follow

FLORENCE, Ky. — After years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming opened its gaming facility in Florence on Thursday. While live horse racing won’t return until later this year, hundreds of guests tried their hands at the facility’s new historical horse racing machines. What You Need...
FLORENCE, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Adam Dixon Sets Single Game Passing TD Record in First Collegiate Game

Dixon is a 2020 South Dearborn HS graduate. Adam Dixon. Wilmington College Athletics photo. (Buena Vista, Va.) – A former South Dearborn High School football star has put himself in the record books at the collegiate level. Adam Dixon, a 2020 South Dearborn graduate, threw a Wilmington College record...
AURORA, IN
#American Football
Cleveland.com

Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say

CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WLWT 5

'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey' is coming to Cincinnati in November

CINCINNATI — Calling all parents of little ones, "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" is coming to Cincinnati this fall. The 67-date tour will be stopping at Taft Theatre on Nov. 22. Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale on Sept. 16. "CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical...
CINCINNATI, OH
insideedition.com

Kentucky Mom of 2 on How She Survived Being Shot 12 Times in Ohio Mass Shooting

When Whitney Austin left for work at the Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 6, 2018, she never anticipated becoming a victim of a mass shooting. Moments after arriving at her workplace, Austin was hit by a barrage of bullets. “I need to go home. I need to be a mommy. I need to still be a mommy,” she said she thought. Today, she supports other victims of violence and works on gun reform in the U.S. through her nonprofit Whitney/Strong. Inside Edition Digital’s Johanna Li has more.
CINCINNATI, OH
TripAdvisor Blog

15 fun and unique things you can only do in Cincinnati

With its abundance of beautiful 19th-century buildings, bridge-lined riverfront, and world-class breweries courtesy of the German immigrants who flocked to the city in the 1800s, Cincinnati never fails to surprise first-time visitors and even those who call it home. Ahead, we serve up 15 ways to make the most of your visit.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

247Sports

