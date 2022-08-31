ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Special Teams Cost Panthers in Opening Loss to South Carolina

Georgia State (0-1) fought deep into the 2nd half, but costly errors - especially in special teams - haunted them as they fell 35-14 to South Carolina (1-0) in their 2022 season opener. The Panthers overcame a sluggish offensive start to trail just 12-7 at the break and even edged in front right at the start of the 3rd quarter. However, from there, the SEC program took control of the game and scored the next/final 23 points. Shane Beamer's Gamecocks took a page out of the book of his dad Frank - the long-time coach and special teams guru at Virginia Tech - and played "Beamer Ball", blocking two punts and returning both for touchdowns to put an exclamation mark on their performance.
COLUMBIA, SC
ClutchPoints

Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks

The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
ATHENS, GA
WLTX.com

Special teams give South Carolina big boost in opening win

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's special teams led the way toward a season-opening 35-14 victory over Georgia State on Saturday night. Special teams have always been an emphasis for Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, who watched his father, Frank, win game after game with “Beamer Ball,” and its big special teams play.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Everything Beamer said following the win

South Carolina used strong special teams and defensive play to record its first win of the season on Saturday night as it defeated Georgia State. Head coach Shane Beamer said his team beat a talented group on Saturday night and was thankful for the atmosphere the fans created. “Certainly, want...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5 The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-6.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Pate
fox5atlanta.com

Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy