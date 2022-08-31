Read full article on original website
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Georgia State (0-1) fought deep into the 2nd half, but costly errors - especially in special teams - haunted them as they fell 35-14 to South Carolina (1-0) in their 2022 season opener. The Panthers overcame a sluggish offensive start to trail just 12-7 at the break and even edged in front right at the start of the 3rd quarter. However, from there, the SEC program took control of the game and scored the next/final 23 points. Shane Beamer's Gamecocks took a page out of the book of his dad Frank - the long-time coach and special teams guru at Virginia Tech - and played "Beamer Ball", blocking two punts and returning both for touchdowns to put an exclamation mark on their performance.
Kirby Smart gets real after Georgia football embarrassed Oregon in Dan Lanning’s debut for Ducks
The Georgia Bulldogs showed no mercy on the field against the Oregon Ducks in Saturday’s huge 49-3 win down in Atlanta. Coached by former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the Ducks simply did not have any answer to the onslaught Georgia football is having on both sides of the field, an overall performance that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart definitely loved.
Shane Beamer seemingly takes shot at Tennessee following win over Georgia State
Georgia State has caused some problems around the SEC in the few seasons. And by SEC, I mean Tennessee. The Vols lost their season opener to the Bulldogs in 2019 to kick off Year 2 of the Jeremy Pruitt era. South Carolina, to its credit, avoided the same fate Saturday night by downing the Panthers 35-14.
Special teams give South Carolina big boost in opening win
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's special teams led the way toward a season-opening 35-14 victory over Georgia State on Saturday night. Special teams have always been an emphasis for Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, who watched his father, Frank, win game after game with “Beamer Ball,” and its big special teams play.
Everything Beamer said following the win
South Carolina used strong special teams and defensive play to record its first win of the season on Saturday night as it defeated Georgia State. Head coach Shane Beamer said his team beat a talented group on Saturday night and was thankful for the atmosphere the fans created. “Certainly, want...
Ole Miss was an obvious choice for recent baseball commit Griffin Enis
Griffin Enis, a 2025 outfielder from Corinth, Mississippi, was in Atlanta for a travel ball tournament when the Ole Miss baseball team won the program's first.
How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5 The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Williams-Brice Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Panthers were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. USC also enjoyed a fair amount of success last year, finishing up 7-6.
Justice Haynes, elite Alabama RB commit, will check out another SEC school this weekend
Justice Haynes is going to take a look around, starting with a short trip to Atlanta. Haynes, a high 4-star prospect and the No. 41 ranked prospect nationally, will be checking out the Georgia Bulldogs-Oregon Ducks game this weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. On3 has the full report. Currently...
Hartwell, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Apalachee High School football team will have a game with Hart County High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
NE Ga police blotter: stolen church bus found in Oconee Co, gun found in school in Franklin Co
A bus reported stolen from a church in Royston is found in Oconee County: Royston Police were, at last report, still searching for whoever stole the bus from the Path Church in Royston. A 50 year-old Elberton man is booked into the Elbert County Detention Center on felony theft charges:...
Wife talks grief, love and life after losing Gainesville firefighter husband in boating accident
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Alyssa Patterson grew up buried in books. Reading was one of her first loves. It wasn't until 2022 that she would come to write her very own novel, about her latest love: Chandler Patterson. It's a true story about the love she had with him, and the love they lost in a short time span.
