Appalachian State's Chase Brice impresses in shootout loss to North Carolina
“I just want to tell you this guy’s got guts,” Clark said in his postgame presser as he pulled Brice over in view of reporters. “He’s a damn winner. We’re glad he’s in our program. He fought his tail off today. I love this kid. That right there, he bleeds black and gold. So keep your head up.”
NC State football: East Carolina coach Mike Houston opens up on loss to Wolfpack
No. 13 North Carolina State narrowly defeated East Carolina on the road Saturday, winning by a score of 21-20. The Pirates had a chance to win the game but missed a 42-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. After the game, ECU head coach Mike Houston assessed his team's performance.
Five things we learned from ECU’s season opener against NC State
East Carolina competed well against 13th-ranked NC State in the season opener, but came up short as Owen Daffer missed two kicks at the end of regulation, 21-20, on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates outgained the Wolfpack and shut them out in the second half, but ultimately came up a point shy where it matters most.
THE MORNING AFTER…NORTH CAROLINA
There were more than 40,000 people watching Appalachian State and North Carolina battle on Saturday, and no matter the different allegiances or biased perceptions, there’s one unanimous statement all would make afterwards – “I’ve never seen anything like that before.”. App State led 21-7 early in...
East Carolina shanks extra-point attempt for early candidate of worst miss of season
East Carolina had a chance to tie the game against N.C. State with 2:58 remaining, but the extra point attempt was shanked off to the left, and never had a chance to be good. Owen Daffer simply sent the ball way left and it was several feet from the left upright. He made 2 earlier extra-point attempts.
Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State
Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
How to Watch NC State vs. East Carolina Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the East Carolina Pirates face the #13 NC State Wolfpack from Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. East Carolina Pirates vs. NC...
How to get Duke students to stay past halftime
Generally, the Cameron Crazies never leave Duke basketball home games at halftime, no matter the score. When the Blue Devils enter the locker room leading by 20-plus points, Cameron Indoor Stadium's famed student section may take its lone break from standing, but all the while drooling at the ...
Leary: Guys were mad. Guys were saying it was a reality check for us
NC State quarterback Devin Leary poke to the media following a narrow 21-20 win over ECU. Leary was 17 of 33 for 211 yds, 1 TD and 1 INT.
4-Star Power Forward Sammie Yeanay Planning Unofficial Visit to NC State
4-Star 2024 Power Forward Sammie Yeanay (6’7″/220) is planning an unofficial visit to NC State. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, Yeanay will be taking Official Visits to Alabama, Texas Tech and Houston, and is also planning unofficial visits to South Carolina and Wake Forest as well. Rivals...
Durham Hillside High School football game ends early after ‘several fights’ in Greensboro
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School.
Fans show support for Duke volleyball; no evidence of racial slurs found at BYU game
BYU has banned one fan that was possibly involved in harassment, but the university police have since said there is no evidence that person was involved in any racial harassment.
Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week – Wilson Quarterback Tremel Echols
WILSON, S.C. (WBTW) – For the first time, in two years Wilson (2-0) has a player of the week. Quarterback Tremel Echols was named the Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week. The transfer from Timmonsville totaled 360 yards, with 8 touchdowns, 6 through the air and then 2 on the ground. The Tigers travel […]
Ahoskie, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bertie High School football team will have a game with Hertford County High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
1 shot by paintball gun in drive-by assault, NC State police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted for assault after shooting paintballs at a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to NC State University Police. On Sunday at 1:50 a.m., NC State University Police issued a crime warning regarding an assault. Police say an assault occurred on Hillsborough Street west of North Hall. Police say two suspects in different vehicles shot paintballs at a pedestrian as they drove by.
The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina
Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.
Child dies after reported fight at an Eastern North Carolina high school, officials say
An investigation is ongoing.
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in North Atlantic
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the north Atlantic basin. Danielle is the 4th named storm of the hurricane season. The storm is expected to become a hurricane by Friday as it tracks slowly to the NE. The National Hurricane Center forecast track keeps the storm...
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
Student stabbed to death, another injured at high school in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student was killed Thursday and another injured at a high school in North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the stabbing occurred around 7 a.m. at Northside High School in Jacksonville. They also said...
