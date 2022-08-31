ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five things we learned from ECU’s season opener against NC State

East Carolina competed well against 13th-ranked NC State in the season opener, but came up short as Owen Daffer missed two kicks at the end of regulation, 21-20, on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates outgained the Wolfpack and shut them out in the second half, but ultimately came up a point shy where it matters most.
THE MORNING AFTER…NORTH CAROLINA

There were more than 40,000 people watching Appalachian State and North Carolina battle on Saturday, and no matter the different allegiances or biased perceptions, there’s one unanimous statement all would make afterwards – “I’ve never seen anything like that before.”. App State led 21-7 early in...
Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State

Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
How to get Duke students to stay past halftime

Generally, the Cameron Crazies never leave Duke basketball home games at halftime, no matter the score. When the Blue Devils enter the locker room leading by 20-plus points, Cameron Indoor Stadium's famed student section may take its lone break from standing, but all the while drooling at the ...
4-Star Power Forward Sammie Yeanay Planning Unofficial Visit to NC State

4-Star 2024 Power Forward Sammie Yeanay (6’7″/220) is planning an unofficial visit to NC State. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, Yeanay will be taking Official Visits to Alabama, Texas Tech and Houston, and is also planning unofficial visits to South Carolina and Wake Forest as well. Rivals...
1 shot by paintball gun in drive-by assault, NC State police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two suspects are wanted for assault after shooting paintballs at a pedestrian early Sunday morning, according to NC State University Police. On Sunday at 1:50 a.m., NC State University Police issued a crime warning regarding an assault. Police say an assault occurred on Hillsborough Street west of North Hall. Police say two suspects in different vehicles shot paintballs at a pedestrian as they drove by.
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in North Atlantic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the north Atlantic basin. Danielle is the 4th named storm of the hurricane season. The storm is expected to become a hurricane by Friday as it tracks slowly to the NE. The National Hurricane Center forecast track keeps the storm...
Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
