What Does It Mean to Buy or Sell a House As-Is?
One of the most stressful parts of selling a home is making the necessary repairs to close the deal. In a situation where many large repairs are needed to get the house market-ready or close a deal, the option of selling a property as-is can be appealing. Selling a home as-is is your way of telling potential buyers that what they see is what they get, and negotiations won't include major work.
What Is a Duplex Home?
Duplex homes offer interesting potential for those looking to purchase a home or investment property. But what exactly qualifies as a duplex home, and is owning one as straightforward as owning a single-household residence? Two experts weigh in. Definition of a Duplex House. A duplex house is essentially a property...
Get Your Security Deposit Back With This $7 Tool That’s Said to Cover Up Holes Easily
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re renting or wanting to freshen up your home, there’s one thing that can always screw up your chances of getting in the way of your goal. If you’re renting and it’s time to move out, getting that precious security deposit back is one of the biggest things on your mind. Chances are, you’ve been poking some holes in your walls thanks to posters, frames, shelves, etc. It may not seem like a lot at the moment, but when moving day comes, it’s an eye sore.
The 23 Best Patio and Garden Labor Day Deals to Shop This Weekend, Up to 53% Off
Labor Day weekend is upon us, and it's time to take advantage of all of the deals. It also means fall is approaching: The days of swimming in the pool and nights camping under the stars are coming to an end, and it's almost the ideal season for sitting around the fire pit, reading on the patio, and harvesting the veggies you've been growing for months. To help you prepare, we've rounded up the best patio and garden products on sale right now.
How to Hang Pegboard for an Organized Workspace
Typically, pegboard is a sheet of tempered hardboard with pre-drilled holes arranged in a grid pattern. The holes are used to hold wire hangers, which can be positioned as needed to arrange tools or accessories according to size, shape, or type. Pegboard is a common home addition because it's relatively easy to install, affordable, and effective for keeping workspaces tidy and organized.
