ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iuhoosiers.com

Postgame Notes: vs. Illinois

• Indiana improves to 83-45-7 in season openers in program history, including a 16-3 record over the last 19 seasons and 4-2 under head coach Tom Allen. • Indiana opened the season with a Big Ten game for the third straight season (at Iowa, 2021; Penn State, 2020) and the fourth time in Allen's six years as head coach (Ohio State, 2017).
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Tailgate Tales: Indiana Vs. Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The time has finally come for the return of Indiana college football. The Hoosiers host Illinois for their season opener, and the fans filled the tailgate fields to the brim ready to pack the stands and cheer on the cream and crimson. This is the fourth...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Opens Season with Impressive Performances at Redhawk Rumble

OXFORD, Ohio – The opening meet of the year saw 14 Hoosiers get their 2022 campaign underway at Miami Ohio's Redhawk Rumble on Saturday morning. IU was paced by Gabriel Sanchez (1st, 24:53.18) and Phoebe Bates (3rd, 17:52.72) in their respective races as the women raced a 5K and the men, an 8K.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Week One Win in the Books

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was there for the taking, all of it -- a season-opening Big Ten victory over Illinois, a dramatic last-second comeback, vindication for all the work and perseverance and turnaround vows. Indiana took it, 23-20, and the fireworks exploded. On Friday night, with the clock approaching...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Memphis, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Wisconsin State
City
Bloomington, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Score Three to Down Sycamores

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (1-0-3) found the net three times in a 3-0 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores (0-3-1) under the lights on Thursday night at Bill Armstrong Stadium. KEY MOMENTS. • Senior forward Paige Webber broke the seal on the Hoosier scoring with...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

SMU Defeats Indiana to open Islanders Classic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Indiana Volleyball team (2-2, 0-0) couldn't overcome a slow start offensively Friday evening, falling to SMU (4-1, 0-0) in the opener of the Islanders Classic in straight sets. The Hoosiers were led by Mady Saris (12 kills, .435 hitting percentage) on the attack but...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Dominates Sam Houston State in Straight Sets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Indiana Volleyball team (3-2, 0-0) bounced back in a huge way on Saturday morning, downing Sam Houston State in straight sets. A balanced offensive effort including Mady Saris' 15 kills and Camryn Haworth's 6 kills and 29 assists proved to be too much for Sam Houston State as IU cruised to a 25-19, 25-13, 25-11 victory in Corpus Christi.
iuhoosiers.com

Men’s Golf Kicks Off 2022 Season at Fighting Irish Classic

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's golf team will kick off the 2022-23 season in South Bend for the Fighting Irish Classic on Sept. 4-5 at the Warren Golf Course. Day one of the tournament will feature 36 holes with the final 18 coming on Monday. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Fighting...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoosiers#United Soccer Coaches#Indiana University#Indiana State#Isu
iuhoosiers.com

Jones, Matthews Challenged by Challenge … and Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Cam Jones challenged Tom Allen to challenge him. "He's lived up to the challenge," the Indiana senior linebacker says with a laugh about his head coach. D.J. Matthews Jr. challenged himself. So far, so good. "I am super excited to be back out with my brothers," the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

Indiana ranked preseason No. 12 by Blue Ribbon Yearbook

The preseason top 25 for the Blue Ribbon Yearbook was released today and Indiana is the highest ranked Big Ten team. Indiana comes in at No. 12 in the Blue Ribbon preseason top 25. Other Big Ten teams in the top 25 include Michigan (No. 18), Illinois (No. 22) and Michigan State (No. 24).
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Instagram
clintoncountydailynews.com

Sassy’s Salon Player Of The Game For HLTV

Logan Kerschner, Line Backer for Clinton Prairie was the Sassy’s Salon in Delphi Player Of The Game Friday night. We don’t have official results yet on stats and when asked how many tackles Kerschner had Friday night, WILO’S Don Stock said “a ton”. Congratulations Logan, on a “ton” of tackles.
FRANKFORT, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun

Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
The Exponent

4 arrested during football game on alcohol-related charges

Four people were arrested last night during the Purdue football game on alcohol-related charges. Purdue student Damian Barkas, 18, was arrested in Ross Ade Stadium on preliminary charges of minor consumption of alcohol and resisting law enforcement at 8:53 p.m., according to Purdue Police logs and online jail logs. He...
MONTICELLO, IN
WISH-TV

Air Supply brings tour to Indiana next month

Their millions of fans around the world are known as “airheads,” crazy about the music of Air Supply. The Australian duo is celebrating their 47th anniversary this year, and their tour is making two upcoming stops in Indiana. Graham Russel, singer-songwriter and guitarist, joined us Tuesday on “All...
NASHVILLE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

2 injured in train vs car accident

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wakoradio.com

KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION

Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy