Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes: vs. Illinois
• Indiana improves to 83-45-7 in season openers in program history, including a 16-3 record over the last 19 seasons and 4-2 under head coach Tom Allen. • Indiana opened the season with a Big Ten game for the third straight season (at Iowa, 2021; Penn State, 2020) and the fourth time in Allen's six years as head coach (Ohio State, 2017).
Raleigh News & Observer
Tailgate Tales: Indiana Vs. Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The time has finally come for the return of Indiana college football. The Hoosiers host Illinois for their season opener, and the fans filled the tailgate fields to the brim ready to pack the stands and cheer on the cream and crimson. This is the fourth...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Opens Season with Impressive Performances at Redhawk Rumble
OXFORD, Ohio – The opening meet of the year saw 14 Hoosiers get their 2022 campaign underway at Miami Ohio's Redhawk Rumble on Saturday morning. IU was paced by Gabriel Sanchez (1st, 24:53.18) and Phoebe Bates (3rd, 17:52.72) in their respective races as the women raced a 5K and the men, an 8K.
iuhoosiers.com
Week One Win in the Books
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was there for the taking, all of it -- a season-opening Big Ten victory over Illinois, a dramatic last-second comeback, vindication for all the work and perseverance and turnaround vows. Indiana took it, 23-20, and the fireworks exploded. On Friday night, with the clock approaching...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Score Three to Down Sycamores
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (1-0-3) found the net three times in a 3-0 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores (0-3-1) under the lights on Thursday night at Bill Armstrong Stadium. KEY MOMENTS. • Senior forward Paige Webber broke the seal on the Hoosier scoring with...
iuhoosiers.com
SMU Defeats Indiana to open Islanders Classic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Indiana Volleyball team (2-2, 0-0) couldn't overcome a slow start offensively Friday evening, falling to SMU (4-1, 0-0) in the opener of the Islanders Classic in straight sets. The Hoosiers were led by Mady Saris (12 kills, .435 hitting percentage) on the attack but...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Dominates Sam Houston State in Straight Sets
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Indiana Volleyball team (3-2, 0-0) bounced back in a huge way on Saturday morning, downing Sam Houston State in straight sets. A balanced offensive effort including Mady Saris' 15 kills and Camryn Haworth's 6 kills and 29 assists proved to be too much for Sam Houston State as IU cruised to a 25-19, 25-13, 25-11 victory in Corpus Christi.
iuhoosiers.com
Men’s Golf Kicks Off 2022 Season at Fighting Irish Classic
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's golf team will kick off the 2022-23 season in South Bend for the Fighting Irish Classic on Sept. 4-5 at the Warren Golf Course. Day one of the tournament will feature 36 holes with the final 18 coming on Monday. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Fighting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hoosier Favorite No. 45? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 44. Hoosier favorite?. Every day we're going to give you four choices along with...
G2E: Terre Haute South vs Bloomington North
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute South vs Bloomington North
iuhoosiers.com
Jones, Matthews Challenged by Challenge … and Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Cam Jones challenged Tom Allen to challenge him. "He's lived up to the challenge," the Indiana senior linebacker says with a laugh about his head coach. D.J. Matthews Jr. challenged himself. So far, so good. "I am super excited to be back out with my brothers," the...
insidethehall.com
Indiana ranked preseason No. 12 by Blue Ribbon Yearbook
The preseason top 25 for the Blue Ribbon Yearbook was released today and Indiana is the highest ranked Big Ten team. Indiana comes in at No. 12 in the Blue Ribbon preseason top 25. Other Big Ten teams in the top 25 include Michigan (No. 18), Illinois (No. 22) and Michigan State (No. 24).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedailyhoosier.com
IU Athletics announces several improvements around Memorial Stadium for 2022 season
In connection with the kickoff of the 2022 football season, IU Athletics has announced several updates to the gameday experience at Memorial Stadium. Of particular note, a new LED lighting system will makes it debut on Friday night when the Hoosiers face Illinois in Bloomington. The full release from IU...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sassy’s Salon Player Of The Game For HLTV
Logan Kerschner, Line Backer for Clinton Prairie was the Sassy’s Salon in Delphi Player Of The Game Friday night. We don’t have official results yet on stats and when asked how many tackles Kerschner had Friday night, WILO’S Don Stock said “a ton”. Congratulations Logan, on a “ton” of tackles.
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022:
This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun
Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
4 arrested during football game on alcohol-related charges
Four people were arrested last night during the Purdue football game on alcohol-related charges. Purdue student Damian Barkas, 18, was arrested in Ross Ade Stadium on preliminary charges of minor consumption of alcohol and resisting law enforcement at 8:53 p.m., according to Purdue Police logs and online jail logs. He...
WISH-TV
Air Supply brings tour to Indiana next month
Their millions of fans around the world are known as “airheads,” crazy about the music of Air Supply. The Australian duo is celebrating their 47th anniversary this year, and their tour is making two upcoming stops in Indiana. Graham Russel, singer-songwriter and guitarist, joined us Tuesday on “All...
MyWabashValley.com
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Comments / 0