BERKS COUNTY, PA — UPDATE: The PA State Police say that 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry has been located and is safe. An Amber Alert was sent out looking for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, missing from Reading, Pa. Pennsylvania State Police say Kalia-Henry was last seen at 2 a.m. on August 31...

READING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO