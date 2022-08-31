ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

healthleadersmedia.com

Nursing Homes Doing the Best They Can Despite Financial, Hiring Struggles

The pandemic further exacerbated a labor shortage in the industry, with nursing home staffing at a 30-year low. Nursing homes were the most heavily affected sector of healthcare during the pandemic and as the industry works toward stabilizing itself amid an ongoing labor shortage, they're working the hardest to recruit and retain talent, an industry leader says.
labroots.com

A Common Bacterial Infection Could Lead to Colon Cancer

Infections of the bacterium C. difficile can cause diarrhea and inflammation of the colon called colitis. It is estimated that around half a million infections of C. diff occur every year in the United States. Most C. diff infections occur while an individual is taking antibiotics or just after taking antibiotics.
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for constipation?

There is no one-size-fits-all best medication for constipation. It depends on factors such as a person’s age and any health conditions they have. Several laxative medications are available over-the-counter (OTC) or through prescription. However, for chronic constipation, doctors first recommend lifestyle practices of increasing fluid and fiber intake, as...
healthleadersmedia.com

CMS Revised Guidance Offers Nursing Homes Flexibility in Nurse Aide Training

Waivers will be issued at statewide, countywide, and individual facility levels. — Nursing homes struggling to get uncertified temporary nurse aides (TNAs) trained to federal training requirements by the Oct. 7 deadline now have more flexibility. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has issued a revised guidance that...
NIH Director's Blog

Diet & Nutrition for Adults with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease

Why are diet and nutrition important for adults with advanced chronic kidney disease?. Why is keeping track of how much liquid I consume important?. How can understanding and keeping track of lab reports help me make healthy food choices?. Why are diet and nutrition important for adults with advanced chronic...
Medical News Today

What to know about tests for dementia

Dementia is an umbrella term for a group of progressive conditions that lead to issues with memory loss, language, problem solving, and other thinking abilities. There are various tests that experts can perform to help diagnose the condition. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. According to the...
Medical News Today

What are some medications for joint pain?

Using medications may help relieve joint pain. Experts often recommend the use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) as the first line of treatment. Joint pain, swelling, and stiffness are the most common symptoms of arthritis, which affects about. adults in the United States. Medications for joint pain are available over...
MedPage Today

Sedentary Older Adults Need Help to EXERT Themselves

Sedentary older adults with amnestic mild cognitive impairment who engaged in regular exercise for a year maintained their cognition without decline, according to topline data presented during the recent Alzheimer's Association International Conference. In this interview, Laura Baker, PhD, of Wake Forest University School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, North Carolina,...
verywellmind.com

Understanding Mental Fatigue in 2022

Arguably, we’ve got more to think about than ever. Climate change, insane housing costs, the ongoing risk of COVID-19, political corruption, the threat of war… There are few people who don’t find at least one of these things more than a little stressful. And while social media helps to keep us in the loop, having the latest news right at our fingertips, 24 hours a day, doesn’t always provide comfort or reassurance.
