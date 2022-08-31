Arguably, we’ve got more to think about than ever. Climate change, insane housing costs, the ongoing risk of COVID-19, political corruption, the threat of war… There are few people who don’t find at least one of these things more than a little stressful. And while social media helps to keep us in the loop, having the latest news right at our fingertips, 24 hours a day, doesn’t always provide comfort or reassurance.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO