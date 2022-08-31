Read full article on original website
Related
Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Shoves Mikuru Asakura During RIZIN 38 Staredown
Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring for a boxing exhibition against Mikuru Asakura as part of RIZIN 38. During the official staredown between the two fighters, Floyd Mayweather’s less-than-professional-looking bodyguard took it upon himself to shove Mikuru after a few moments. ‘Money’ motioned for the bodyguard to stand down as he re-engaged in the staredown with the Japanese star.
Fans stunned by Andy Ruiz Jr's incredible body transformation, he now has a six-pack
Andy Ruiz Jr has wowed boxing fans with his incredible body transformation ahead of his upcoming fight with Luis Ortiz. Ruiz Jr stunned the world with a shock victory over Anthony Joshua in 2019 to become heavyweight world champion. He piled on weight after his surprise victory at Madison Square...
Complex
Hasbulla Relentlessly Roasts Conor McGregor for Offensive Twitter Rant
Conor McGregor posted and deleted a series of offensive tweets directed at social media star Hasbulla Magomedov. Sharing a screenshot of 34-year-old McGregor writing “I’d love to boot that little gimp hasbulla over a goal post,” Hasbulla replied, “At least one of us maintained an undefeated record.”
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: ‘If you’re gonna beat Nate Diaz, you have to be special’
Nate Diaz’s potential last appearance in the UFC could be one to remember. Next weekend at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, Diaz finishes out his contract by facing rising undefeated superstar Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight headliner. To a vast majority of those within the MMA community, this is a true case of someone being fed to the wolves, pun intended.
RELATED PEOPLE
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
wrestlingrumors.net
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company
It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
PWMania
Debuts, Returns, And Exits
As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'
Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Dana White ‘just reached out’ to Khabib ‘to see if he’s interested,’ Nurmagomedov responds
UFC President Dana White, ever the opportunist, recently devised a new plan to lure former lightweight champion and Eagle FC promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov back into the Endeavor family. And just like every other time White and Co. tried to pressure “The Eagle” into taking flight one last time, the answer was (and will probably always be) “no.”
Kevin Holland Might Not Be So Inclined To Help People Anymore After Police Gave Him Trouble
Kevin Holland’s days of playing superman might be over. Over the last few years, UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has been making quite a name for himself. In 2020 he went on an amazing run and won five fights in a year’s time. He jumped up in the rankings and put his name in title contention talks. What might be even more impressive than Holland’s in-the-cage performances is what he has been up to outside of the cage.
Nate Diaz Should Get $20 Million Offer if He Defeats Khamzat Chimaev According to Ariel Helwani
Nate Diaz will step into the Octagon at UFC 279 on September 10th for what could very well be the last time in his storied mixed martial arts career. The Ultimate Fighter alum and longtime fan-favorite is taking a big risk by fighting through the last fight of his existing contract against welterweight monster Khamzat Chimaev in the evening’s main event. Emanating from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Swedish fighter has scored five straight wins inside the Octagon to secure his position as a top contender. The Stockton native could throw a massive monkey wrench in those plans should he score what would be considered a major upset.
Coach provides timeline for Francis Ngannou’s UFC return, expects ‘The Predator’ to face Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic in 2023
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s coach has given an update. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his showdown with Ciryl Gane in January. In the main event of UFC 270, the champion had to go to wrestling to score a decisive victory. With that, Ngannou had his first title defense, but it didn’t come without a cost.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georges St-Pierre Gives His Prediction For Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre is looking forward to the upcoming Pay-Per-View main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Now that longtime UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is no longer fighting he has become a fan just like the rest of us. St-Pierre can often be seen on his Instagram promoting a healthy lifestyle or on Canadian TV commentating on fights. He has many business opportunities that keep him busy, but when he gets the chance, St-Pierre still likes to be present at UFC events. He was in attendance at a Q and A during UFC Paris fight week where he answered some questions from the media. He answered a variety of questions and gave his thoughts on some exciting matchups both past and future.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre answers how he’d fare against Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman, and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Georges St-Pierre still knows how to analyze and break down the best fighters in the world, even in retirement. The former two-division UFC champion held court at a fan Q&A on Friday ahead of UFC Paris, where he was asked how he’d stack up against three of the most successful fighters of this generation: Current welterweight champion Leon Edwards, former welterweight champion and top-ranked Pound-for-Pound fighter Kamaru Usman, and lightweight great Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Rick Ross Reveals YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gave Him a Baby Tiger But He Had to Get Rid of It
Rick Ross revealed that YoungBoy Never Broke Again gave him a baby tiger but he had to get rid of it. In an interview with Jake Paul on his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, which premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1) on YouTube, Rick Ross said that NBA YoungBoy gave him a baby tiger, which he loved, but the animal was too much for him to handle.
NBA・
Kamaru Usman Reveals Story Behind Stomach Marks In Response To PED Accusations
Kamaru Usman finally responded to the long running accusations of him being on performance enhancing drugs (PEDs). Many in the combat sports world have long suspected the former UFC welterweight champion of being on substances. Some main points of speculation include his incredible physique, his level of cardio given his...
Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and Conor McGregor is impressed (Video)
Mark Zuckerberg is training MMA and it’s kind of impressive. The Facebook frontman is actually not too bad at MMA based on a recent video of him training. In the video, Mark Zuckerberg is seen in MMA gloves and shin pads trading shots with a partner and even going to the ground and securing an armbar from the bottom.
Biggest earning boxing matches ever, including Floyd Mayweather’s £678m fight with Pacquiao to Mike Tyson’s £146m bout
FLOYD MAYWEATHER has well and truly lived up to his 'Money' nickname by dominating the list of highest earning boxing fights of all time. The pay-per-view king divided opinions throughout his 50-0 career but always delivered results in the ring - both in terms of performance and pay cheque. Heavyweight...
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Hart Claims Jerry Lawler Did Not Think WWE HOFer Would Draw A Dime
Jimmy Hart earned the nickname of "The Mouth Of The South" over his four-decade career. He has never been afraid to speak his mind. Now, he has revealed what Jerry "The King" Lawler first thought of Hulk Hogan when he saw him wrestle in the early days of his career.
Georges St-Pierre redesigns MMA’s Mount Rushmore with seven fighters – including Conor McGregor
PARIS – Georges St-Pierre bent the rules when listing his MMA Mount Rushmore. During a fan Q&A at UFC Fight Night 209 ahead of Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins in Paris, former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion St-Pierre was asked which fighters he thinks had the biggest impact on the sport.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 1