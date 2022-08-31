ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & Waiting To Fill-Up Is A Must

Anyone planning to drive up to the cottage for one last summer hurrah this weekend will be relieved to know Ontario gas prices are in their favour. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices will fall another 2 cents on Saturday, bringing totals to 147.9 cents per litre for areas such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
