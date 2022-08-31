ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/2: Quarterback Explosion, Teller Returns, and Talking Mond

I hope everyone is looking forward to the long weekend with Labor Day on the way. I’m planning on breaking out the smoker and doing up some wings for the OSU-Notre Dame game Saturday night, and my wife and I are going to buy a new refrigerator. Exciting! The critical element of the new fridge is that the old one moves to the garage to serve as a beer refrigerator, a development I’m unreasonably excited about. Access to a cold beer at any time is a significant and perhaps dangerous development in the McBride household, so if you don’t hear from me much over the weekend, you’ll know why.
CLEVELAND, OH
Packers.com

Packers sign three to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers have signed TE Shaun Beyer, CB Benjie Franklin and WR Juwann Winfree (juh-wann) to the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Thursday. Beyer (6-5, 250), a first-year player out of the University of Iowa, was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers disagrees with Packers cuts

Aaron Rodgers was hoping that a few more young players might end up making the cut this season. Not only was one of his favorite wide receivers cut, but the Green Packers also decided to cut promising rookie offensive lineman Caleb Jones, much to the quarterback’s chagrin. Jones was...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
247Sports

How to watch OU vs. UTEP

NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Five things Ole Miss fans want to see Saturday

Ole Miss opens its 2022 season Saturday in Oxford versus the Troy Trojans. The game is set for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff and will be televised on the SEC Network. Ole Miss opens the season ranked No. 21 and No. 24 in the major polls, but many believe this team is even better than that. The first test comes Saturday. Today we take a look at five things we believe all Ole Miss fans would like to see in the Rebels' first game to help further the belief this is a team than can challenge for a SEC West title.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Oregon vs No. 3 Georgia

The Bulldogs got a stop at midfield and the Oregon Ducks were forced to punt on the opening possession of the game. Georgia took over at their own 15 yard line and quickly started gaining ground. Oregon went tempo and Stetson Bennett threw a pass to Brock Bowers for a gain of nine yards and the first down. The next play another pass on a screen went for 17 more yards. On 2nd and two from the Oregon 48, Bennett threw a pass for 14 yards and another first down. Georgia faced their first third down of the game at Oregon's 35 needing 11 yards, and Bennett completed a pass for 12 and the first down. On third and three Bennett completed another pass for a gain of seven yards and another first down. The next play Georgia ran in a touchdown ona nine-yard reverse.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Usfl#Bookofeli Nfl#The New Orleans Saints
247Sports

BREAKING: Multiple Michigan starters out against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ahead of the Michigan football team's 2022 season-opener against Colorado State Saturday afternoon, The Michigan Insider on 247Sports has the latest injury updates on the Wolverines. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, who was questionable ahead of the game due to a soft-tissue injury, is OUT...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Updated scouting report on 4-star receiver Freddie Dubose

Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley's Freddie Dubose suffered a season-ending knee injury in his team's opener this past week, but while that obviously puts a damper on Fall 2022, Dubose still maintains immense long-term potential. A top 15 player in Texas and No. 119 overall in the 2024 Top247 rankings, Dubose has garnered more than a dozen offers, including Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, Tennessee, hometown UTSA, and plenty of others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: College Gameday's Spencer Webb tribute video

The 2022 college football season opens in totality on Saturday. Teams across the country begin their seasons including the Ducks. When No. 11 Oregon squares off with No. 3 Georgia at 12:30 PM PST, the Ducks will do so remembering the late Spencer Webb, who passed away in July in an accident near Triangle Lake.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
247Sports

College Football Week 1 Thread (The other games)

I'll still start the official game thread closer to kick-off but I thought we could start a thread for all the other games going on today and this weekend. I like what the opening week of college football has become with games from Thursday through Monday, lots to watch and discuss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

OU-UTEP: Live game thread

NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between them and the visiting UTEP Miners, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Venables, of course, was...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

How To Watch/Listen/Stream: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

It's time for another Notre Dame football season. The Fighting Irish head to Columbus Saturday night to take on Ohio State in what is the premier college football game to start the 2022 season. All eyes are on head coach Marcus Freeman, an Ohio State alum, as his Notre Dame team takes on the Buckeyes led by head coach Ryan Day. This will be an outstanding matchup between two of the Top 5 teams in college football.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Live Updates: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State; Pregame

It's time for some Notre Dame football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (0-0) will take on Ohio State (0-0) in Columbus inside Ohio Stadium. The matchup of two Top 5 teams will surely have everyone on the edge of their seats all night long. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 7:30...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy