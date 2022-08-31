The Bulldogs got a stop at midfield and the Oregon Ducks were forced to punt on the opening possession of the game. Georgia took over at their own 15 yard line and quickly started gaining ground. Oregon went tempo and Stetson Bennett threw a pass to Brock Bowers for a gain of nine yards and the first down. The next play another pass on a screen went for 17 more yards. On 2nd and two from the Oregon 48, Bennett threw a pass for 14 yards and another first down. Georgia faced their first third down of the game at Oregon's 35 needing 11 yards, and Bennett completed a pass for 12 and the first down. On third and three Bennett completed another pass for a gain of seven yards and another first down. The next play Georgia ran in a touchdown ona nine-yard reverse.

EUGENE, OR ・ 28 MINUTES AGO