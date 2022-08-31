Read full article on original website
I hope everyone is looking forward to the long weekend with Labor Day on the way. I’m planning on breaking out the smoker and doing up some wings for the OSU-Notre Dame game Saturday night, and my wife and I are going to buy a new refrigerator. Exciting! The critical element of the new fridge is that the old one moves to the garage to serve as a beer refrigerator, a development I’m unreasonably excited about. Access to a cold beer at any time is a significant and perhaps dangerous development in the McBride household, so if you don’t hear from me much over the weekend, you’ll know why.
The No. 11 Oregon Ducks kickoff their 2022 college football season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic against reigning National Champion No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night in Atlanta. Saturday's game will be the first look for Oregon under new head coach Dan Lanning, who will face off against his previous team.
Packers sign three to practice squad
The Green Bay Packers have signed TE Shaun Beyer, CB Benjie Franklin and WR Juwann Winfree (juh-wann) to the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Thursday. Beyer (6-5, 250), a first-year player out of the University of Iowa, was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an...
Aaron Rodgers disagrees with Packers cuts
Aaron Rodgers was hoping that a few more young players might end up making the cut this season. Not only was one of his favorite wide receivers cut, but the Green Packers also decided to cut promising rookie offensive lineman Caleb Jones, much to the quarterback’s chagrin. Jones was...
How to watch OU vs. UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
Five things Ole Miss fans want to see Saturday
Ole Miss opens its 2022 season Saturday in Oxford versus the Troy Trojans. The game is set for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff and will be televised on the SEC Network. Ole Miss opens the season ranked No. 21 and No. 24 in the major polls, but many believe this team is even better than that. The first test comes Saturday. Today we take a look at five things we believe all Ole Miss fans would like to see in the Rebels' first game to help further the belief this is a team than can challenge for a SEC West title.
LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Oregon vs No. 3 Georgia
The Bulldogs got a stop at midfield and the Oregon Ducks were forced to punt on the opening possession of the game. Georgia took over at their own 15 yard line and quickly started gaining ground. Oregon went tempo and Stetson Bennett threw a pass to Brock Bowers for a gain of nine yards and the first down. The next play another pass on a screen went for 17 more yards. On 2nd and two from the Oregon 48, Bennett threw a pass for 14 yards and another first down. Georgia faced their first third down of the game at Oregon's 35 needing 11 yards, and Bennett completed a pass for 12 and the first down. On third and three Bennett completed another pass for a gain of seven yards and another first down. The next play Georgia ran in a touchdown ona nine-yard reverse.
Everything Karl Dorrell said following Colorado's 38-13 loss to TCU
Since winning its first four games under Karl Dorrell in 2020, Colorado has gone 4-11. The Buffaloes had a second-half collapse in their 2022 season opener on Friday night, getting outscored by the Horned Frogs, 31-7, after halftime. Below are the comments Dorrell made to the media after the loss:
Daniels rallies room after rare defeat: 'This team will fight'
In his first start with this third college team, JT Daniels lost for the first time since the last game of his first season. The outcome has him eager to experience the future with West Virginia. "All around, I felt great," he said after throwing two touchdown passes and rushing...
BREAKING: Multiple Michigan starters out against Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ahead of the Michigan football team's 2022 season-opener against Colorado State Saturday afternoon, The Michigan Insider on 247Sports has the latest injury updates on the Wolverines. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, who was questionable ahead of the game due to a soft-tissue injury, is OUT...
Updated scouting report on 4-star receiver Freddie Dubose
Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley's Freddie Dubose suffered a season-ending knee injury in his team's opener this past week, but while that obviously puts a damper on Fall 2022, Dubose still maintains immense long-term potential. A top 15 player in Texas and No. 119 overall in the 2024 Top247 rankings, Dubose has garnered more than a dozen offers, including Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, Tennessee, hometown UTSA, and plenty of others.
WATCH: College Gameday's Spencer Webb tribute video
The 2022 college football season opens in totality on Saturday. Teams across the country begin their seasons including the Ducks. When No. 11 Oregon squares off with No. 3 Georgia at 12:30 PM PST, the Ducks will do so remembering the late Spencer Webb, who passed away in July in an accident near Triangle Lake.
Top247 OL Ian Moore has quickly evolved into one of America's most coveted recruits
YORKTOWN, Ind. - Shortly after helping pave the way to another New Palestine (Ind.) High blowout victory, this time a 50-13 romp over host Yorktown (Ind.) High, Top247 2024 offensive lineman Ian Moore took a minute to think about the fact that he almost gave up football as a freshman.
Brandon's Breakdown: What JP Estrella's commitment means for Tennessee
This afternoon, Tennessee added their second top 150 prospect in the senior class in four-star big man JP Estrella. Estrella's commitment gives Rick Barnes the No. 8 recruiting class in the country. This pledge caters to the trend that has been a big reason why Barnes has found success in...
College Football Week 1 Thread (The other games)
I'll still start the official game thread closer to kick-off but I thought we could start a thread for all the other games going on today and this weekend. I like what the opening week of college football has become with games from Thursday through Monday, lots to watch and discuss.
OU-UTEP: Live game thread
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between them and the visiting UTEP Miners, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Venables, of course, was...
Everything Ohio State’s Ryan Day said about Notre Dame
At 7:30 pm ET Saturday night, Notre Dame will take on Ohio State in Columbus. The season-opener will surely be among the most watched games this weekend, as it is a battle between two Top 5 teams. So, what did Ohio State head coach Ryan Day have to say about...
How To Watch/Listen/Stream: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
It's time for another Notre Dame football season. The Fighting Irish head to Columbus Saturday night to take on Ohio State in what is the premier college football game to start the 2022 season. All eyes are on head coach Marcus Freeman, an Ohio State alum, as his Notre Dame team takes on the Buckeyes led by head coach Ryan Day. This will be an outstanding matchup between two of the Top 5 teams in college football.
Live Updates: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State; Pregame
It's time for some Notre Dame football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (0-0) will take on Ohio State (0-0) in Columbus inside Ohio Stadium. The matchup of two Top 5 teams will surely have everyone on the edge of their seats all night long. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 7:30...
Ohio State football: Ryan Day previews Notre Dame, shares Buckeyes' expectations on College GameDay
Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day is amped for the Buckeyes' opener against fifth-ranked Notre Dame. Day said on College GameDay that Saturday night is a grand opportunity for his team to show out against an elite opponent. "I think it's exciting because like you said, it's going to...
