In June, I alerted to a potential bullish wedge pattern forming that would target 4300+ on the S&P 500. Two weeks ago, the SPX topped at 4325. Then, last week I concluded, using the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP), “the bulls are not out of the woods just yet. I do not want to see the index move below 3950 … as that would increase the odds this potential [bullish] setup is not unfolding and places the market in the more bearish EWP count again.”

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO