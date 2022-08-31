Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
investing.com
Spot Gold Tumbles Beneath $1,700 Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data
Investing.com -- The bears in gold have been pushing and pushing and they’ve finally got what they wanted: The spot price of bullion tumbled beneath $1,700 for the first time in five weeks on Thursday, just ahead of the U.S. jobs report. Traders across markets have agonized for weeks...
investing.com
Russia mulls buying $70 billion in yuan and other 'friendly' currencies- Bloomberg
(Reuters) - Russia is considering a plan to buy as much as $70 billion in yuan and other "friendly" currencies this year to slow the rouble's surge, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. "In the new situation, accumulating liquid foreign exchange reserves for future crises is extremely difficult and not expedient,"...
investing.com
S&P 500 Pares Some Losses, but Rout in Chip Stocks Bite
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared some losses Thursday, but was pressured by a slump in chip stocks after the U.S. government restricted sales of chips to China. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, or 14 points, the Nasdaq was down 1%. Advanced Micro...
RELATED PEOPLE
investing.com
Inflation may be easing, Biden says in response to jobs report
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Friday that there are some signs that inflation may be easing, as he responded to the Labor Department's report that jobs increased by 315,000 last month. "The bottom line is jobs are up, wages are up, people are back to work. And...
investing.com
Gold Close To The Edge
We had been optimistically forecasting a recovery and summer rally for the gold price. And indeed, from its low at $1,680 gold rallied to significantly over three weeks. However, since mid August, it tumbled and is now training just slightly above $1,700. Although gold prices have held up much better...
investing.com
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
investing.com
S&P 500 Immediate Bullish Path Invalidated: What’s Next?
In June, I alerted to a potential bullish wedge pattern forming that would target 4300+ on the S&P 500. Two weeks ago, the SPX topped at 4325. Then, last week I concluded, using the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP), “the bulls are not out of the woods just yet. I do not want to see the index move below 3950 … as that would increase the odds this potential [bullish] setup is not unfolding and places the market in the more bearish EWP count again.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Oil’s Selloff on China COVID Could Send a Barrel Below $85
Investing.com -- It’s not looking good for oil bulls and it could get worse before it gets better. New lockdowns in China triggered by COVID scares extended the selloff in oil for a third straight day, increasing the likelihood of U.S. crude being pushed below $85 a barrel the first time since late January.
investing.com
With new China AI chip restrictions, U.S. takes aim at a critical niche
(Reuters) - The United States beefed up its effort to cut off the flow of advanced technology to China by instructing Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to stop sending their flagship artificial intelligence chips there. While the news shocked the chip sector by the time markets closed...
investing.com
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $509M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $509,398,833 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xcde35b62c27d70b279cf7d0aa1212ffa9e938cef. $509 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xcc9a0b7c43dc2a5f023bb9b738e45b0ef6b06e04. Why it matters:...
investing.com
SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)
U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.13%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the Telecoms, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher while losses in the Oil &... SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) today...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
G7 finance ministers agree to Russian oil price cap
BERLIN (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers plan to implement a price cap on Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products, they confirmed in a joint statement on Friday. The initial price cap will be based on range of technical inputs and the price level will be revisited...
investing.com
'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks
A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
investing.com
S.Korea president: not too worried about external financial standing -News1
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said he was not worried much about the country's external financial soundness, News1 reported on Friday. "The trade deficit widened by a great degree in August due to high crude oil and commodity prices, but the current account is expected to post about $30 billion surplus," Yoon explained.
investing.com
It Remains Unclear How The Real Estate Bubble Will Play Out
First things first. Is real estate experiencing a housing bubble?. Look no further than how much one would need to pay in rent to be equivalent to his/her current cost of home-ownership. That is what Owner’s Equivalent of Rent (OER) tells us. When the spread between the Home Price...
investing.com
Another Lockdown In China Sparks Supply Disruption Fears
China’s fifth largest city is again in lockdown, sending fears trickling throughout the financial markets. Markets are worried the lockdowns in the world’s largest economy may cause further supply disruptions. As a result, this may put further pressure on inflation, specifically for some goods. However, if China continues...
investing.com
U.S. export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit almost all China tech majors - analysts
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. order to ban exports of some advanced chips to China is likely to hit almost any major tech company running public clouds or advanced artificial intelligence training modules in the country, experts said. Chip designer Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told...
investing.com
Oil Sees Worst Week in Five From China COVID, Iran Deal Threat
Investing.com - It’s hard to imagine oil having its worst week in five just before the start of an OPEC meeting. Yet, as the saying goes, “it is what it is.”. The lockdown of nearly 18 million people in China’s tech hub Shenzhen over a new Covid fright pulled crude futures down from Friday’s highs that initially drove both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude up more than 3% on the day. That left both crude benchmarks down more than 6% for the week, their most dismal showing since the week ended July 29.
investing.com
Biden administration to maintain China tariffs while review continues
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Friday it will keep tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports in place while it continues a statutory review of the duties imposed by former President Donald Trump. The U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a federal notice...
Comments / 0