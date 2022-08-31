Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Oil’s Selloff on China COVID Could Send a Barrel Below $85
Investing.com -- It’s not looking good for oil bulls and it could get worse before it gets better. New lockdowns in China triggered by COVID scares extended the selloff in oil for a third straight day, increasing the likelihood of U.S. crude being pushed below $85 a barrel the first time since late January.
investing.com
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
investing.com
S&P 500 Pares Some Losses, but Rout in Chip Stocks Bite
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared some losses Thursday, but was pressured by a slump in chip stocks after the U.S. government restricted sales of chips to China. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, or 14 points, the Nasdaq was down 1%. Advanced Micro...
investing.com
Spot Gold Tumbles Beneath $1,700 Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data
Investing.com -- The bears in gold have been pushing and pushing and they’ve finally got what they wanted: The spot price of bullion tumbled beneath $1,700 for the first time in five weeks on Thursday, just ahead of the U.S. jobs report. Traders across markets have agonized for weeks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
investing.com
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’. On Aug 29, analytics firm Delphi Digital highlighted Bitcoin open interest hitting a new record-high and said:. Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’. Dogechain Sees Over...
investing.com
Oil Sees Worst Week in Five From China COVID, Iran Deal Threat
Investing.com - It’s hard to imagine oil having its worst week in five just before the start of an OPEC meeting. Yet, as the saying goes, “it is what it is.”. The lockdown of nearly 18 million people in China’s tech hub Shenzhen over a new Covid fright pulled crude futures down from Friday’s highs that initially drove both West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude up more than 3% on the day. That left both crude benchmarks down more than 6% for the week, their most dismal showing since the week ended July 29.
investing.com
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp Unit (AQNU)
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda. Its utilities provide distribution services to approximately 1,093,000 customer connections in the electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater sectors The Renewable Energy Group segment generates and sells electrical energy, capacity, ancillary products, and renewable attributes produced by its portfolio of renewable and clean power generation facilities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities; and owns and operates a portfolio of clean energy and water infrastructure assets. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.
investing.com
Ain Pharmaciez Inc Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3
Investing.com - Ain Pharmaciez Inc reported on Friday third quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Ain Pharmaciez Inc announced earnings per share of ¥48.53 on revenue of ¥81.47B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of ¥54.47 on revenue of ¥82.18B.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Hard-Hit Tech Sector Has 3 High Yielding Stocks You Should Definitely Know About
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, it's evident that the technology sector was among the hardest hit sectors. According to CSI Markets, the technology sector's performance is down 23% year-to-date as of Aug. 29, 2022. However, there are three technology companies poised to bolster shareholder value by increasing...
investing.com
With new China AI chip restrictions, U.S. takes aim at a critical niche
(Reuters) - The United States beefed up its effort to cut off the flow of advanced technology to China by instructing Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to stop sending their flagship artificial intelligence chips there. While the news shocked the chip sector by the time markets closed...
investing.com
6 TSX stocks to watch as Kalkine explores stocks for beginners
6 TSX stocks to watch as Kalkine explores stocks for beginners. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) said that its Canadian P&C division saw its net profit jump 17 per YoY. Alimentation's total revenues increased by 37.4 per cent YoY to US$ 18.65 billion. Telus (TSX:T) saw its net profit surge by...
investing.com
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
investing.com
S&P 500 Immediate Bullish Path Invalidated: What’s Next?
In June, I alerted to a potential bullish wedge pattern forming that would target 4300+ on the S&P 500. Two weeks ago, the SPX topped at 4325. Then, last week I concluded, using the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP), “the bulls are not out of the woods just yet. I do not want to see the index move below 3950 … as that would increase the odds this potential [bullish] setup is not unfolding and places the market in the more bearish EWP count again.”
investing.com
Liberty One Lithium Corp (LRTTF)
Liberty One Lithium Corp कंपनी प्रोफाइल. As of August 4, 2022, Liberty One Lithium Corp. was acquired by Three Sixty Solar Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Liberty One Lithium Corp., a development stage company, acquires and develops mineral deposits in the United States and Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in gold claims of the Jackfish Lake Property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Peace River Capital Corp. and changed its name to Liberty One Lithium Corp. in December 2016. Liberty One Lithium Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
investing.com
SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)
U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.13%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the Telecoms, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher while losses in the Oil &... SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) today...
investing.com
Russia mulls buying $70 billion in yuan and other 'friendly' currencies- Bloomberg
(Reuters) - Russia is considering a plan to buy as much as $70 billion in yuan and other "friendly" currencies this year to slow the rouble's surge, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. "In the new situation, accumulating liquid foreign exchange reserves for future crises is extremely difficult and not expedient,"...
investing.com
U.S. export ban on some advanced AI chips to hit almost all China tech majors - analysts
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. order to ban exports of some advanced chips to China is likely to hit almost any major tech company running public clouds or advanced artificial intelligence training modules in the country, experts said. Chip designer Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told...
investing.com
ETH price outlook for The Merge: Bullish or bearish? | TheChartGuys interview
In this week's episode of Market Talks, we welcome professional trader Dan McDermitt — a partner and senior analyst at ChartGuys .com. He provides knowledge and feedback toward the development of technical analysis education and is responsible for providing in-depth video reports and teaching those who want to learn how to protect capital and become more profitable.
investing.com
Another Lockdown In China Sparks Supply Disruption Fears
China’s fifth largest city is again in lockdown, sending fears trickling throughout the financial markets. Markets are worried the lockdowns in the world’s largest economy may cause further supply disruptions. As a result, this may put further pressure on inflation, specifically for some goods. However, if China continues...
investing.com
'No Place to Hide': Bank of America Sees More Pain for Stocks
A Bank of America equity strategist says the recent move higher in equities appears to be “a typical bear market rally.”. She reiterated the bank’s stance that we are yet to witness the real bottom. “Our bull market signposts continue to show no real signs of a bottom,...
Comments / 0